Somerset vs Essex Match Prediction SOM 68 % Chance of Winning ESS 32 % Bet Now! Mark your calendars for an exciting encounter between Somerset and Essex on June 4th at 7:00 PM IST. The electrifying match will unfold at the Cooper Associates County Ground, where these two teams will go head-to-head in a captivating battle.

Somerset vs Essex Chances of Winning

Both Somerset and Essex have been remarkably impressive since the 2022 season. Somerset, in particular, has showcased flawless performances and has not faltered thus far. Meanwhile, Essex has been impressive in the matches they have played until now, with the exception of their encounter against Hampshire, which led to their first loss of the season. Presently, Somerset stands out as the team to watch, giving them odds at 1.47. However, Essex remains a strong contender with the capability of securing victory, although their recent defeat lowers their odds to 2.55.

Somerset chance of winning - 68%

Essex chances of winning - 32%

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Somerset vs Essex Betting Tips

Both teams have exhibited strong performances since the commencement of the tournament. Somerset, in particular, achieved four consecutive victories before their recent encounter with Middlesex, which resulted in another triumph for them. They currently hold a favorable position and are poised to further enhance their form. By securing early victories, they have instilled a sense of confidence within the team, rendering them less vulnerable to pressure. Notably, Tom Banton and Tom Kohler-Cadmore have been instrumental in Somerset's batting lineup, accumulating 132 and 138 runs respectively, placing them at the top of the team's runs chart. On the bowling front, Ben Green has been exceptional, amassing eleven wickets in just five matches and maintaining an impressive economy rate of 7.68. His sensational performances have significantly contributed to Somerset's bowling unit.

Essex has secured two victories in the ongoing season, and they recently faced Hampshire, which turned out to be a humiliating defeat since they set an incredible target of 215 and Essex got bowled out for 96. Although Essex has played less matches compared to Somerset, their latest loss puts them in an uncertain position. Robin Das has emerged as their standout batsman, scoring an impressive 108 runs in just three games. Additionally, skipper Simon Harmer has been performing well on the bowling front, already claiming nine wickets in the season.

Somerset vs Essex Toss Prediction

The upcoming match will take place at Cooper Associates County Ground, which serves as Somerset's home ground. A total of 58 T20 matches have been played at this venue, with an average first innings score of 177. Out of these matches, 33 have been won by teams batting first, while 25 have been won by teams batting second. Considering this trend, teams winning the toss are likely to choose to bat first and capitalize on the advantage offered by the ground.

Weather Report

Taunton is anticipated to experience delightful weather conditions, characterized by abundant sunshine and a steady temperature of 23 degrees Celsius. This pleasant climate sets the stage for a perfect day of cricket.

Somerset Player List

Andrew Umeed, George Bartlett, George Thomas, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (c), Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew (Wk), Steven Davies (Wk), Tom Banton (Wk), Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Tom Lammonby Batter Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset is currently showcasing immense power, maintaining an undefeated streak in their last five matches. In their most recent encounter against Middlesex, Somerset cruised to a comfortable victory by restricting their opponents to a mere score of 136. Their dominant performance highlights their incredible form and strength in the competition.

Essex Player List

Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Sir Alastair Cook, Aaron Beard. Dan Lawrence, Daniel Sams, Doug Bracewell, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Adam Rossington (Wk), Michael Pepper (Wk), William Buttleman (Wk), Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Eshun Kalley, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Feroze Khushi Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Paul Walter Batter Robin Das Batter Daniel Sams Bowler Tom Westley Bowler Simon Harmer (C) Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex began the season on a positive note, securing two victories in three matches. However, their recent encounter against Hampshire proved to be a setback for them. In the match, Essex conceded a significant total of 214 runs, leading to their defeat. Despite this temporary dip in form, Essex still holds promise and will be eager to bounce back in their upcoming matches.

Somerset vs Essex Head-to-Head

Somerset has the advantage in their T20 history considering they won three out of their previous five encounters. They have not faced each other too many times so their records are relatively close. However, Somerset has more overall wins in their T20 head-to-head meetings.

Total - 15

Somerset - 9

Essex - 6

Somerset vs Essex Betting Odds

Somerset has maintained a clear upper hand over Essex in their T20 history, and this advantage carries forward into their upcoming match. Somerset's recent performance against Middlesex showcased their exceptional ability to restrict runs effectively, whereas Essex struggled and conceded them to Hampshire. This disparity in recent form grants Somerset an advantageous position against Essex. Somerset's winning streak is commendable, and they currently appear invincible. They demonstrate remarkable consistency, whether batting or fielding first, suggesting that their formidable form is likely to persist for some time.

Somerset vs Essex Best Batters

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Somerset’s Best Batter

With 196 runs in five matches, he has emerged as the leading run scorer for Somerset this season. Impressively, he maintains a strike rate of 181.48, showcasing his ability to score runs quickly. Kohler-Cadmore’s consistent performances make him a strong contender to be Somerset's top batsman in the upcoming matches.

Robin Das to be Essex’s Best Batter

He is leading the run charts of his team’s batting unit with 108 runs in three games. It is quite an impressive tally considering he and Feroze Khushi are well ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs. He is striking at 166.15 currently and is likely to continue to improve.

Somerset vs Essex Best Bowlers

Ben Green to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

In terms of wicket-taking, he has established a significant lead over his teammates, having already claimed eleven wickets in just five matches. This remarkable feat by Green is truly impressive, positioning him as the top bowler for Somerset once again.

Simon Harmer to be Essex’s Best Bowler

The skipper is the leading wicket-taker of Essex at the moment and has proven to be quite reliable so far, consistently taking wickets across all games. In their most recent encounter against Hampshire, he took three wickets and conceded 43 runs in total. He is in contention to be his team’s best bowler and it is highly probable that he will perform just as well against Somerset.