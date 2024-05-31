Somerset vs Essex Match Prediction SOM 57 % Chance of Winning ESS 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.607 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Somerset take on Essex in the second round of games of the 2024 T20 Blast at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. The game is scheduled to be played on May 31 at 11:30 PM IST.

Somerset vs Essex Chance of Winning

Somerset had a dominant campaign last season as they won 12 of the 14 games in the group stages and ended up at the top of the table. They continued their brilliant form in the playoffs and beat Essex in the finals. With the level of expectations higher this time around, we expect Somerset to dominate the South Group once again.

Essex had a decent season last time around as they had a great start to the campaign but lost their way in the second half of the campaign and needed a win in the final game to make the playoffs. This season in the last game they got outplayed by Gloucestershire as they lost by five wickets. We believe Somerset are favourites in the upcoming game.

Somerset’ chances of winning - 57%

Essex’ chances of winning - 43%

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Somerset vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips

Will Smeed had a phenomenal season last year as he scored 523 runs in 17 matches and was the leading run scorer for Somerset last season. Even though Smeed did not have a great game against Essex last season, we expect him to dominate once again and to score well in the upcoming game.

Adam Rossington struggled to make an impact last year as in ten matches, he scored 132 runs with an average of 13.20 which once again is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the two matches against Somerset, he scored 6 and 19 which makes us believe he would struggle once again in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 72.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Somerset 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Somerset vs Essex Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Somerset News & Player List

Somerset Player List

Andrew Umeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Craig Overton, George Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Gregory(c), Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew (Wk), Tom Banton (Wk), Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Ned Leonard, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Sean Dickson All-rounder Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder Kasey Aldridge Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset head into this campaign on the back of a brilliant season last year as they topped the group with 12 wins in 14 games and went all the way in the playoffs and were crowned champions.

Essex News & Player List

Essex Player List

Charlie Allison(c), Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington (Wk), Jordan Cox (Wk), Michael Pepper (Wk), Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer

Predicted Playing XI

Charlie Allison Batter Dean Elgar Batter Robin Das Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Matt Critchley All-rounder Daniel Sams Batter Simon Harmer All-rounder Shane Snater Bowler Aaron Beard Bowler Sam Cook All-rounder

Essex Team Form

Essex had a solid campaign last season as they made the playoffs in the final round of fixtures and made the finals last season where they were beaten by Somerset by 14 runs.

Somerset vs Essex Head to Head

Somerset have dominated this fixture against Essex in this competition 12-6. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and then in the finals and on all three occasions Somerset won the game.

Head to Head

Essex: 6

Somerset: 12

Somerset vs Essex Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Essex and Somerset go head to head in the opening game of the campaign with both sides expected to dominate the group stages once again. The last time both sides went head to head was in the finals last season where Somerset dominated the proceeding and eventually won the game by 14 runs. Somerset dominated the group stages last season as they registered 12 wins in 14 games and topped the standing. On the other hand, Essex struggled in the second half of the campaign and a win in the last game against Surrey seals a playoff spot last term. Both sides went head to head thrice last season and on all three occasions Somerset emerged victorious. In two of the three matches, Somerset ended up with a better opening partnership which makes us believe Somerset would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Somerset vs Essex T20 Cooper Associates County Ground, null Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Essex Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.335 Bet Now!

Somerset vs Essex Top Batters

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Somerset’s top batter

Even though Tom Kohler-Cadmore did not have the best of games against Essex last year, we are still going to go with him in this game as he had a phenomenal season last year as he scored 489 runs in 17 matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Daniel Sams to be Essex’ top batter

Daniel Sams had a brilliant season last year as he was one of the most consistent players for Essex last term. In the finals, Essex had a torrid start and it was Daniel Sams who batted through and scored 45 off 26 balls. With 419 runs he was the leading run scorer for Essex last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Somerset vs Essex Top Bowlers

Roelof van der Merwe to be Somerset’s top bowler

Even though Roelof van der Merwe did not have a great campaign last season, we are still going to stick with him in this game as he was brilliant in both games against Essex as he bagged two wickets in the first game and then bagged another in the return fixture which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Daniel Sams to be Essex’ top bowler

Daniel Sams' contribution with the bat has already been described earlier. Along with his contribution with the bat he was lethal with the ball as well as he bagged 25 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Essex last term. Sams bagged four wickets against Somerset last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.