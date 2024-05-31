Somerset vs Essex Match Prediction
SOM
57%
Chance of Winning
ESS
43%
T20
Cooper Associates County Ground
Facts:
- With 523 runs, Will Smeed was the leading run scorer for Somerset in the last campaign.
- With 419 runs, Daniel Sams was the leading run scorer for Essex in the last campaign.
Somerset vs Essex Chance of Winning
Somerset had a dominant campaign last season as they won 12 of the 14 games in the group stages and ended up at the top of the table. They continued their brilliant form in the playoffs and beat Essex in the finals. With the level of expectations higher this time around, we expect Somerset to dominate the South Group once again.
Essex had a decent season last time around as they had a great start to the campaign but lost their way in the second half of the campaign and needed a win in the final game to make the playoffs. This season in the last game they got outplayed by Gloucestershire as they lost by five wickets. We believe Somerset are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Somerset’ chances of winning - 57%
- Essex’ chances of winning - 43%
Somerset vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips
Will Smeed had a phenomenal season last year as he scored 523 runs in 17 matches and was the leading run scorer for Somerset last season. Even though Smeed did not have a great game against Essex last season, we expect him to dominate once again and to score well in the upcoming game.
Adam Rossington struggled to make an impact last year as in ten matches, he scored 132 runs with an average of 13.20 which once again is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the two matches against Somerset, he scored 6 and 19 which makes us believe he would struggle once again in the upcoming fixture.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Highest Individual Score Over 72.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Somerset
Somerset vs Essex Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.
Somerset News & Player List
Somerset Player List
Andrew Umeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Craig Overton, George Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Gregory(c), Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew (Wk), Tom Banton (Wk), Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Ned Leonard, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Smeed
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Tom Abell
|
Batter
|
Sean Dickson
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Banton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lewis Gregory
|
All-rounder
|
Craig Overton
|
Bowler
|
Roelof van der Merwe
|
All-rounder
|
Kasey Aldridge
|
Bowler
|
Josh Davey
|
Bowler
|
Migael Pretorius
|
Bowler
Somerset Team Form
Somerset head into this campaign on the back of a brilliant season last year as they topped the group with 12 wins in 14 games and went all the way in the playoffs and were crowned champions.
Essex News & Player List
Essex Player List
Charlie Allison(c), Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington (Wk), Jordan Cox (Wk), Michael Pepper (Wk), Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer
Predicted Playing XI
|
Charlie Allison
|
Batter
|
Dean Elgar
|
Batter
|
Robin Das
|
Batter
|
Paul Walter
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Rossington
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matt Critchley
|
All-rounder
|
Daniel Sams
|
Batter
|
Simon Harmer
|
All-rounder
|
Shane Snater
|
Bowler
|
Aaron Beard
|
Bowler
|
Sam Cook
|
All-rounder
Essex Team Form
Essex had a solid campaign last season as they made the playoffs in the final round of fixtures and made the finals last season where they were beaten by Somerset by 14 runs.
Somerset vs Essex Head to Head
Somerset have dominated this fixture against Essex in this competition 12-6. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and then in the finals and on all three occasions Somerset won the game.
Head to Head
Essex: 6
Somerset: 12
Somerset vs Essex Betting Odds
Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Essex
Essex and Somerset go head to head in the opening game of the campaign with both sides expected to dominate the group stages once again. The last time both sides went head to head was in the finals last season where Somerset dominated the proceeding and eventually won the game by 14 runs. Somerset dominated the group stages last season as they registered 12 wins in 14 games and topped the standing. On the other hand, Essex struggled in the second half of the campaign and a win in the last game against Surrey seals a playoff spot last term. Both sides went head to head thrice last season and on all three occasions Somerset emerged victorious. In two of the three matches, Somerset ended up with a better opening partnership which makes us believe Somerset would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Somerset vs Essex
T20
Cooper Associates County Ground, null
Somerset vs Essex Top Batters
Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Somerset’s top batter
Even though Tom Kohler-Cadmore did not have the best of games against Essex last year, we are still going to go with him in this game as he had a phenomenal season last year as he scored 489 runs in 17 matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Daniel Sams to be Essex’ top batter
Daniel Sams had a brilliant season last year as he was one of the most consistent players for Essex last term. In the finals, Essex had a torrid start and it was Daniel Sams who batted through and scored 45 off 26 balls. With 419 runs he was the leading run scorer for Essex last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Somerset vs Essex Top Bowlers
Roelof van der Merwe to be Somerset’s top bowler
Even though Roelof van der Merwe did not have a great campaign last season, we are still going to stick with him in this game as he was brilliant in both games against Essex as he bagged two wickets in the first game and then bagged another in the return fixture which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Daniel Sams to be Essex’ top bowler
Daniel Sams' contribution with the bat has already been described earlier. Along with his contribution with the bat he was lethal with the ball as well as he bagged 25 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Essex last term. Sams bagged four wickets against Somerset last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Somerset
- Somerset to win @ 1.74 (PariMatch)
- Essex to win @ 2.06 (PariMatch)
Parimatch