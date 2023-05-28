Somerset vs Glamorgan Match Prediction SOM 69 % Chance of Winning GLAM 31 % Bet Now! Somerset will take on Glamorgan in the T20 Blast 2023 South Group match at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on Monday May 26. The action will kick start from 11:00 PM IST. Somerset finished second in the group last season but lost their semi-final match against Hampshire by 37 runs. Glamorgan, on the other hand, finished sixth in the points table with 12 points in 14 matches.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Somerset are unbeaten and have won four of their last five matches against Glamorgan and there is a strong chance that they will beat the opposition once again. They have kicked off their campaign on a very bright note. The batting united chased down 184 in 19.3 overs in the second match, while in the first match, the bowlers bundled out Hampshire for only 74 runs. The team is clearly high on confidence with two stunning performances.

Tom Banton has scored quickfire runs in both the matches, Tom Kohler-Cadmore smashed 72 off 42 in the second match, while Tom Abell also showed form with 42 off 34. The likes of Will Smeed, Tom Lammonby and Lewis Gregory are yet to join the party.The pace attack consisting of Craig Overton, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle and Ben Green is one of the best in the tournament.

Glamorgan, on the other hand, don't have a bowling attack which can instill fear in the minds of the opposition. Their batting unit also lacks any big white-ball name except for Colin Ingram who is 37 and his consistency is uncertain.

Somerset chances of winning - 69%

Glamorgan chances of winning - 31%

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Tom Banton has kicked off the T20 Blast 2023 on a positive note. The England international blasted 40 off 24 in his first outing and followed it up with 32 off 15 in the second match against Gloucestershire. In the previous edition, he scored 359 runs in 16 matches at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of 129.13. However, the 24-year-old is expected to better his average and strike rate this season. The first match has shown that he is moving in the right direction. He is expected to play a very crucial role for his team in this year's campaign.

Sam Northeast was the leading run-scorer for his side in the previous season. He scored 510 runs in 14 matches at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 125.30. The strike was on a lower side as per modern day T20 cricket standards but Glamorgan would be expecting another round of run galore from the star batter this season too. In the first match he managed to score just three of six balls.

Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue this season, Somerset opted to bowl first and won the match by eight wickets against Hampshire. Derbyshire had elected to field first in the last match at venue last season. The trend of winning the tosses and electing to field is expected to continue.

Weather Report

Partly sunny weather in Taunton on Sunday with a maximum temperature hovering around 21 degree celsius. The precipitation level will be as low as 21 percent. The humidity will go up to 57 percent while the wind speed will clock 21 km/h.

Somerset Player List

Somerset Squad

Tom Abell (c), Kasey Aldridge, Sonny Baker, George Bartlett, Tom Banton, Shoaib Bashir, Jack Brooks, Josh Davey, Steven Davies, Sean Dickson, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, George Ogborne, Craig Overton, James Rew, Peter Siddle (Australia), Will Smeed, George Thomas, Andy Umeed

Somerset Predicted XI

Tom Banton Batter Will Smeed batter Tom Kohle-Cadmore Batter and wicket-keeper Tom Abell Batter Tom Lammonby Batter Lewis Gregory (cap) All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset are a force to reckon with and they have won four of their last five matches. They have lost only one match during the period. In their first match of the season, they registered a thumping eight-wicket win with 63 balls remaining. In the second match they defeated Sussex by five wickets.

Glamorgan Player List

Glamorgan Squad

David Lloyd (c), Tom Bevan, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Dan Douthwaite, Andy Gorvin, Tim van der Gugten, James Harris, Alex Horton, Colin Ingram (South Africa), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Jamie McIlroy, Michael Neser (Australia), Sam Northeast, Harry Podmore, Billy Root, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Callum Taylor

Glamorgan Predicted XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Sam Northeast batter Kiran Carlson (cap) Batter and wicket-keeper Colin Ingram Batter Chris Cooke (wk) Batter Ben Kellaway All-rounder Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Timm Van Der Gugten All-rounder Prem Sisodiya Bowler Ruaidhri Smith All-rounder Jamie Mcllroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have won three of their last five matches. A win against Somerset will be their third consecutive. The five-match period has also seen them lose two matches, one each agains Essex and Somerset.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Head to Head

Somerset are unbeaten in their last five T20 matches against Glamorgan. They have won four matches, while one match during the period was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Matches Played - 38

Somerset Wins - 22

Glamorgan Wins - 11

No Result/Ties - 5

Somerset vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Somerset to win

Somerset are the favourites to beat Glamorgan because of multiple reasons. Somerset have beaten Glamorgan in four of their last five matches. One match was abandoned. Somerset's bowling unit is one of the best in the tournament. One or two out of a bunch of four quality pacers is expected to click in every match. The batting unit also looks nicely balanced with the likes of Banton, Smeed, Abell, Kohler-Cadmore, Lammonby and Gregory featuring.

The Glamorgan squad lack flair in both the departments of the game, especially the bowling unit. Sam Northeast is one famous name apart from Colin Ingram, however, he hasn't been in the best of forms lately.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Top Team Batsmen

Will Smeed to be Somerset's Top Batter

Will Smeed scored 407 runs in 16 matches at an average of 27.13 and a strike rate of 158.36 in the T20 Blast 2022. Smeed has failed to get going in the first two matches of the tournament but he is expected to fire in his third outing of the season. He has played 61 T20 matches and scored 1561 runs at an average of 27.87 and a strike rate of 143.73.

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan's Top Batter

Veteran South Africa batter Colin Ingram showed a lot of spark in his match-winning outing for Glamorgan against Gloucestershire. The 37-year-old scored 47 off 33 balls. The innings consisted of six fours. He is expected to score high again. He has featured in 324 T20 matches and scored 7859 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 136.91.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Top Team Bowlers

Craig Overton to be Somerset's top bowler

Craig Overton was on fire during his side's first match against Hampshire. He picked three wickets for eight runs in four overs. In the second match, he grabbed two wickets for 33 runs in three overs. In T20 Blast 2022, he picked 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 13 and an economy rate of 8.12.

Daniel Douthwaite to be Glamorgan's top bowler

The 26-year-old right-arm pacer picked four wickets for 23 runs against Gloucestershire in his side's first match of the season. He would be looking to capitalise on the momentum and the confidence to come up with another match-winning performance. In 44 T20 matches so far, he has picked 35 wickets at an average of 27.11 and an economy rate of 8.86.