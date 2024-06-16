Somerset vs Glamorgan Match Prediction SOM 64 % Chance of Winning GLAM 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.425 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Somerset and Glamorgan will be up against each other in the next round of the Vitality Blast 2024 on Sunday, June 16th. The two teams, part of South Group, will meet at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, with the scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Glamorgan will look to get a move on in the Vitality Blast 2024 when they meet the in-form Somerset in South Group on Sunday. Glamorgan occupy sixth spot on the table with five points from five games, having won and lost two each and their net run-rate reads 0.140. Somerset are placed second with eight points and a net run-rate of 0.930. They have won four games in the season while losing two.

Somerset are coming off a 14-run victory over Kent on a DLS method. Just a few deliveries into Somerset’s innings, rain interrupted the game and it was eventually reduced to five overs per side. Tom Kohler-Cadmore smashed 24 in 9 balls as Somerset reached 55/6 in five overs. Kent were given a revised target of 61 but Riley Meredith picked 1 for 15 in two overs to clinch the game for Somerset.

Glamorgan’s previous game was abandoned without a ball being bowled. In their earlier round, they lost to Essex by two wickets at Chelmsford. Batting first, they lost a couple of early wickets before Kiran Carlson and Marnus Labuschagne steadied the ship with individual 30s. Colin Ingram then smashed 52 off 29 to power them to 166.

They didn't have a good start to the defense with Essex reaching 90/1 in 7.3 overs. Mason Crane led a comeback with a superb 4 for 25 while Labuschagne bagged 3 for 35 but Glamorgan couldn't knock off the last two wickets.

Looking at the two teams and their recent record, Somerset will head into this game as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this match are as follows.

Somerset chance of winning @ 64%

Glamorgan chance of winning @ 36%

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Somerset vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Tom Abell has been in good form, scoring 168 runs in five innings at an average of 42 while striking at 158. He has smashed two fifties in the competition and you can bet on him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Colin Ingram, who is coming off a superb 52 off 29 in his previous innings, has done well for Glamorgan in recent years. He has scored 151 runs in the ongoing competition with two fifties. You can back Ingram to score over 16.5 runs in this game.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

Taunton is a venue which has historically seen more success for the team batting first. Since the start of 2022, the team batting first has won 55% of the matches here. However, the general trend in the tournament shows that teams have preferred chasing and it is likely to continue in this round as well. We predict Somerset to win the toss and field first in this game.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests that the weather in Taunton on Sunday afternoon could affect the match in some capacity. It is likely to be partly sunny with a possibility of showers in some parts. There is around a 40% chance of precipitation and 68% cloud cover. The temperature should range between 17 to 21 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 41 kmph.

Somerset Player List

Somerset squad:Tom Banton(w), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory(c), Ben Green, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Riley Meredith, Tom Lammonby, Sonny Baker, Jake Ball

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicketkeeper Batter Will Smeed All-Rounder Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Sean Dickson Batter Lewis Gregory All-Rounder Ben Green All-Rounder Craig Overton All-Rounder Roelof van der Merwe All-Rounder Josh Davey Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Recent Form

Somerset began the season with a four-wicket win over Essex before losing to Surrey and Kent. They then hammered 241 against Hampshire in their 63-run victory and followed it with a mauling of Middlesex by nine wickets after bowling them out for 78.

Glamorgan Player List

Glamorgan squad: Edward Byrom, Kiran Carlson(c), Sam Northeast, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke(w), Daniel Douthwaite, Andy Gorvin, Timm van der Gugten, Mason Crane, Jamie McIlroy, Thomas Bevan, Harry Podmore, Ben Kellaway, William Smale

Predicted Playing XI

Edward Byrom Batter Kiran Carlson Batter Sam Northeast Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Colin Ingram Batter Chris Cooke Wicketkeeper Batter Daniel Douthwaite All-rounder Timm van der Gugten Bowler Andy Gorvin All-rounder Mason Crane Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler

Glamorgan Recent Form

Glamorgan began their season with a defeat against Surrey before beating Sussex by 25 runs in the second game. They followed it up with another win against Middlesex by three wickets but couldn't do a hat-trick, losing to Essex by two wickets.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have met each other 40 times in the Vitality Blast over the years with Somerset dominating the scoreline. They have won 24 of those games whereas Glamorgan have been victorious 11 times. Somerset lead the last five encounters by 5-0.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Somerset to hit over 6.5 sixes @ XX (Parimatch)

Somerset have some destructive batters in their line-up such as Tom Banton, Tom Abell, Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Lewis Gregory. The team has hit 18 sixes in two full games at Taunton. Betting on Somerset to hit over 6.5 sixes would be a good punt.

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Somerset vs Glamorgan Top Team Batter

Will Smeed to be Somerset’s best batter

Will Smeed has given Somerset rapid starts in the ongoing tournament. He has made 149 runs in six innings at an average of 25 and strike rate of 201. He enjoys batting at Taunton, having scored 602 runs from 18 innings at an average of 35 while striking at 174.

Sam Northeast to be Glamorgan’s best batter

Sam Northeast is one of the consistent run-scorers in domestic cricket in the country. He has over 3900 runs in the shorter format at an average of 30 with one century and 28 half centuries. He has scored 142 runs in four innings this season at 47 average and 134 strike rate, including two fifties.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Top Team Bowlers

Ben Green to be Somerset’s best bowler

Ben Green has been a prolific bowler at Taunton, picking 33 wickets from 18 innings at a strike rate of 10.85. He is leading the charts in the ongoing Vitality Blast with 14 scalps, including a four-for and a five-for. Back Green to be Somerset's top bowler in this game.





Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s best bowler

The leg-break bowler Mason Crane has been magnificent for his team this season. He has snared 10 wickets from four innings at a superb economy of 7.20. He is coming off two outstanding spells, having picked 3 for 28 against Middlesex and 4 for 25 against Essex.