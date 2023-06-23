Somerset vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction SOM 70 % Chance of Winning GLO 30 % Bet Now! On June 23, Somerset and Gloucestershire are set to face off at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton for their upcoming match. The game is slated to commence at 11:00 P.M IST. With the advantage firmly in Somerset's favour and their evident momentum, they enter this fixture as the team to watch.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

The two teams find themselves in contrasting situations within the same tournament. Somerset, undisputedly, holds the title of the finest team in the entire competition and shows no signs of relinquishing that position. Their remarkable performances have propelled them to the forefront, solidifying their status as the team to beat. Conversely, Gloucestershire finds themselves in less favourable circumstances. With just four wins out of eleven matches, they have struggled to find their rhythm. In fact, they have managed only a solitary victory in their last five outings, highlighting their current lack of form. The disparity between the two teams is evident, leaving no room for comparison. Somerset's outstanding track record and formidable squad make them the clear favourites in the upcoming fixture.

Somerset chance of winning - 70%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 30%

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Somerset vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Somerset's batting lineup has been nothing short of sensational throughout this season. Tom Kohler-Cadmore leads the charge as their highest run scorer, accumulating an impressive total of 385 runs thus far. Not to be outdone, Tom Banton and Will Smeed have also made significant contributions, surpassing the 300-run mark each. Kohler-Cadmore has garnered a formidable reputation for his ability to consistently clear the ropes, evidenced by his impressive count of 25 sixes and 33 fours. His powerful hitting places him among the top boundary hitters of the season.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

The upcoming game will take place at Somerset's home ground, the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. Out of the five matches played at this venue this season, three have been won by teams batting second. However, the last two matches held here were won by teams batting first. Considering this recent trend, it is probable that teams will choose to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

According to the weather forecast, the outlook for the match indicates mostly cloudy conditions with a low 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to remain steady at around 24 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Andrew Umeed, George Bartlett, George Thomas, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew (Wk), Steven Davies (Wk), Tom Banton (Wk), Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell (C) Batter Sean Dickson Batter Ben Green All-rounder Kasey Aldridge All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Jack Brooks Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset's incredible form this season cannot be understated. With just two losses in their last five matches, they have showcased their dominance. Prior to this, they enjoyed an impressive streak of six consecutive victories.

Gloucestershire Player List

Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor (c), Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, William Naish, Zafar Gohar, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (Wk), Grant Roelofsen (Wk), James Bracey (Wk), Tom Lace (Wk), Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Grant Roelofsen Wicket-keeper Miles Hammond (C) Batter Ben Wells Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Tom Price Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler Tom Smith Bowler David Payne Bowler Zafar Gohar Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire's season has been far from memorable thus far, as their record of only four wins in eleven matches indicates. The struggles they have faced are evident, particularly highlighted by their solitary victory in the last five matches. However, earlier in the season, they did manage to string together two consecutive wins.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

Somerset has displayed a strong performance against Gloucestershire in recent times, having emerged victorious in their last five encounters. This dominance extends to their T20 history as well, where Somerset holds an advantageous position over Gloucestershire.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total - 40

Somerset - 19

Gloucestershire - 14

No Result/Abandoned - 7

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire

In their most recent encounter earlier this season, Somerset delivered an outstanding performance. They showcased a remarkable innings by scoring 231 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Additionally, Somerset's bowlers put up an impressive display by restricting Gloucestershire to just 151 runs, dismissing them in 19 overs.

Somerset's success was fueled by a formidable opening partnership of 120 runs between Tom Banton and Will Smeed. Notably, Will Smeed made a significant contribution to the team's total, falling just short of a century with his impressive 94 runs. On the other hand, Gloucestershire also had a decent opening partnership between Ben Wells and Miles Hammond, scoring a combined 71 runs. However, their performance paled in comparison to the outstanding partnership exhibited by Somerset.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Will Smeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter

In a recent game against Glamorgan, Will Smeed showcased his exceptional batting skills by emerging as the top scorer for Somerset. He played an impressive innings, scoring 66 runs off just 36 deliveries, resulting in a remarkable strike rate of 183.33. He can be relied upon to once again be their key batter and make a significant impact in the upcoming match.

Ben Charlesworth to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Charlesworth has been in impressive form as Gloucestershire's best batsman. In a recent game against Glamorgan, he scored 45 runs off 28 deliveries, emerging as their top performer. With his current momentum, he is expected to continue making valuable contributions with the bat in the next fixture.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Ben Green to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Ben Green has been in exceptional form as a bowler in the tournament, currently leading the wicket-taking charts with 24 wickets to his name. He has also maintained an impressive economy rate of 8.36, indicating his ability to restrict the opposition's scoring rate. Given his outstanding performance throughout the tournament, it is highly likely that Ben Green will continue to shine as Somerset's top bowler in the upcoming match.

Tom Smith to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Smith delivered an outstandingly economical spell in the recent match against Hampshire, taking three wickets and giving away only 26 runs in four overs, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 6.50. It is reasonable to anticipate a comparable performance from him once again.