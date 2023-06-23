Somerset vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction
SOM
70%
Chance of Winning
GLO
30%
T20
Cooper Associates County Ground
Facts
- Somerset is leading the South Group table with nine wins.
- Gloucestershire’s last win was against Hampshire, the defending champions.
Somerset vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning
The two teams find themselves in contrasting situations within the same tournament. Somerset, undisputedly, holds the title of the finest team in the entire competition and shows no signs of relinquishing that position. Their remarkable performances have propelled them to the forefront, solidifying their status as the team to beat. Conversely, Gloucestershire finds themselves in less favourable circumstances. With just four wins out of eleven matches, they have struggled to find their rhythm. In fact, they have managed only a solitary victory in their last five outings, highlighting their current lack of form. The disparity between the two teams is evident, leaving no room for comparison. Somerset's outstanding track record and formidable squad make them the clear favourites in the upcoming fixture.
Somerset chance of winning - 70%
Gloucestershire chance of winning - 30%
Somerset vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips
Somerset's batting lineup has been nothing short of sensational throughout this season. Tom Kohler-Cadmore leads the charge as their highest run scorer, accumulating an impressive total of 385 runs thus far. Not to be outdone, Tom Banton and Will Smeed have also made significant contributions, surpassing the 300-run mark each. Kohler-Cadmore has garnered a formidable reputation for his ability to consistently clear the ropes, evidenced by his impressive count of 25 sixes and 33 fours. His powerful hitting places him among the top boundary hitters of the season.
Somerset vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction
The upcoming game will take place at Somerset's home ground, the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. Out of the five matches played at this venue this season, three have been won by teams batting second. However, the last two matches held here were won by teams batting first. Considering this recent trend, it is probable that teams will choose to bat first in the upcoming match.
Weather Report
According to the weather forecast, the outlook for the match indicates mostly cloudy conditions with a low 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to remain steady at around 24 degrees Celsius.
Somerset Player List
Andrew Umeed, George Bartlett, George Thomas, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew (Wk), Steven Davies (Wk), Tom Banton (Wk), Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Banton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Will Smeed
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Tom Abell (C)
|
Batter
|
Sean Dickson
|
Batter
|
Ben Green
|
All-rounder
|
Kasey Aldridge
|
All-rounder
|
Craig Overton
|
Bowler
|
Josh Davey
|
Bowler
|
Jack Brooks
|
Bowler
|
Shoaib Bashir
|
Bowler
Somerset Team Form
Somerset's incredible form this season cannot be understated. With just two losses in their last five matches, they have showcased their dominance. Prior to this, they enjoyed an impressive streak of six consecutive victories.
Gloucestershire Player List
Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor (c), Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, William Naish, Zafar Gohar, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (Wk), Grant Roelofsen (Wk), James Bracey (Wk), Tom Lace (Wk), Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith
Predicted Playing XI
|
Grant Roelofsen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Miles Hammond (C)
|
Batter
|
Ben Wells
|
Batter
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Batter
|
Oliver Price
|
All-rounder
|
Graeme van Buuren
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Price
|
Bowler
|
Matt Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Tom Smith
|
Bowler
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Zafar Gohar
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire's season has been far from memorable thus far, as their record of only four wins in eleven matches indicates. The struggles they have faced are evident, particularly highlighted by their solitary victory in the last five matches. However, earlier in the season, they did manage to string together two consecutive wins.
Somerset vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head
Somerset has displayed a strong performance against Gloucestershire in recent times, having emerged victorious in their last five encounters. This dominance extends to their T20 history as well, where Somerset holds an advantageous position over Gloucestershire.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Total - 40
Somerset - 19
Gloucestershire - 14
No Result/Abandoned - 7
Somerset vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds
Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire
In their most recent encounter earlier this season, Somerset delivered an outstanding performance. They showcased a remarkable innings by scoring 231 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Additionally, Somerset's bowlers put up an impressive display by restricting Gloucestershire to just 151 runs, dismissing them in 19 overs.
Somerset's success was fueled by a formidable opening partnership of 120 runs between Tom Banton and Will Smeed. Notably, Will Smeed made a significant contribution to the team's total, falling just short of a century with his impressive 94 runs. On the other hand, Gloucestershire also had a decent opening partnership between Ben Wells and Miles Hammond, scoring a combined 71 runs. However, their performance paled in comparison to the outstanding partnership exhibited by Somerset.
Somerset vs Gloucestershire Best Batters
Will Smeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter
In a recent game against Glamorgan, Will Smeed showcased his exceptional batting skills by emerging as the top scorer for Somerset. He played an impressive innings, scoring 66 runs off just 36 deliveries, resulting in a remarkable strike rate of 183.33. He can be relied upon to once again be their key batter and make a significant impact in the upcoming match.
Ben Charlesworth to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter
Charlesworth has been in impressive form as Gloucestershire's best batsman. In a recent game against Glamorgan, he scored 45 runs off 28 deliveries, emerging as their top performer. With his current momentum, he is expected to continue making valuable contributions with the bat in the next fixture.
Somerset vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers
Ben Green to be Somerset’s Best Bowler
Ben Green has been in exceptional form as a bowler in the tournament, currently leading the wicket-taking charts with 24 wickets to his name. He has also maintained an impressive economy rate of 8.36, indicating his ability to restrict the opposition's scoring rate. Given his outstanding performance throughout the tournament, it is highly likely that Ben Green will continue to shine as Somerset's top bowler in the upcoming match.
Tom Smith to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler
Tom Smith delivered an outstandingly economical spell in the recent match against Hampshire, taking three wickets and giving away only 26 runs in four overs, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 6.50. It is reasonable to anticipate a comparable performance from him once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Somerset
Somerset has been performing at an unparalleled level of excellence in the tournament, leaving spectators in awe of their exceptional display. With a resounding nine victories out of their eleven matches, they have left their competition in shambles, showcasing a superiority that places them leagues ahead of their rivals. Their sheer dominance has virtually guaranteed them a coveted spot in the playoffs. It is worth noting that their only two defeats came at the hands of Essex and the reigning champions, Hampshire, momentarily interrupting their extraordinary run of six consecutive triumphs.
In stark contrast, Gloucestershire poses no imminent threat to Somerset's current standing. The disparity in performance between the two teams is glaringly evident. Somerset proudly resides at the pinnacle of the South Group standings, while Gloucestershire languishes in eighth place, grappling with a meagre tally of four wins and seven losses. To their credit, they did manage to secure a victory against Hampshire in a recent match. However, in the grand scheme of things, Gloucestershire's overall strength remains insufficient to pose a genuine challenge to Somerset's dominance. Unquestionably, Somerset emerges as the frontrunner in any encounter between these two sides, poised to emerge victorious once again.
Somerset to win @ 1.37 (Parimatch)
Gloucestershire to win @ 3.05 (Parimatch)Bet Now!