Somerset vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction SOM 60 % Chance of Winning GLO 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.555 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Somerset will take on Gloucestershire in the South Group match of the T20 Blast 2024 at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on Sunday, June 7. The match is scheduled to start from 7:00 PM IST.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire have bounced back in the tournament after losing three of their first four matches, but beating Somerset for the second time in the season could prove to be difficult.

Gloucestershire's 3-match winning run was halted by Kent in their rain-marred last game. The break in momentum just before the match against third-placed Somerset isn't good news. On the other hand, Somerset have lost just three of their first nine matches. They lost their second-last match against Gloucestershire - their opponent also on Sunday, but scored 188 runs for the loss of four wickets only.

The likes of Tom Banton, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Jack Leach and Riley Meredith feature in the Somerset line-up and it won't be easy once again for Gloucestershire to contain this start-studded unit. Somerset failed to defend 189 last time, but the very capable bowlers of Somerset must have learnt their lesson and would come with a plan.

Somerset chance of winning - 60 %

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 40 %

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Somerset vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Somerset batter Tom Abell played a quickfire innings of 39 runs from 23 balls against Somerset. The innings consisted of three fours and a six. The 30-year-old is in great form. Before heading into the match, he has scored 152*, 61, and 111 in his last three first class innings.

Gloucestershire all-rounder Oliver Price picked two wickets for 26 runs in three overs against Kent in his last outing and also scored 43 not out runs off 15 balls in his last batting innings against Somerset. The 23-year-old will again play a key role for Gloucestershire.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

In the last match here in Taunton, Gloucestershire won the toss and elected to field first, but they lost the match to Glamorgan. Kent elected to field first in the second-last match and lost. Hampshire won the toss and fielded first in the third-last match. They too lost the match. There is a good chance of the team winning the toss continuing to bowl first.

Weather Report

60 percent chances of rain in Taunton on Sunday. With a humidity level of 70 percent the temperature will hover around 18 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 18 km/h/

Somerset Player List

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Jack Leach, Riley Meredith, Craig Overton, Jake Ball, Tom Lammonby, Sonny Baker

Somerset Playing XI

Tom Banton All-rounder Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Abell All-rounder Sean Dickson Batter L Gregory (Cap) All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Roelof Van Der Merwe Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Jack Leach Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Recent Form

Somerset's last match against Essex was abandoned due to rain. They have won four of their last five matches and have lost just three of their nine matches.

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Gloucestershire Predicted Playing XI

M Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Wicketkeeper-batter Oliver Price All-rounder James Bracey (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Jack Taylor (Cap) All-rounder Ben Charlesworth All-rounder Beau Webster All-rounder David Payne Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler Md Taylor Bowler

Gloucestershire Recent Form

Gloucestershire have won and lost four matches in the T20 Blast 2024. They lost their last match against Kent by 8 runs (DLS method). They have three of their last four matches. The side bounced back after losing three of their first four games.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head Record

A total of 36 matches have been played between Somerset and Derbyshire. Somerset have won 19 times, while Derbyshire 15. Two matches ended without a result.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Somerset opening partnership to be over 19.5

Somerset openers Tom Banton and Will Smeed partnered for four runs only in their last outing. They scored 38 runs together in their previous outing against Glamorgan. They scored 11 runs together in the 5-over per-side rain-marred match against Kent. Banton and Smeed partnered for three runs only in their fourth-last outing. They haven't scored a lot together but there are high chances of them breaking the jinx on Sunday.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire T20 County Ground in Taunton, null Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.41 Bet Now! Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.31 Bet Now!

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Will Smeed to be the top batter for Somerset

Will Smeed is the leading run-scorer for Somerset in the T20 Blast 2024. He has scored 236 runs in 8 matches at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 190.32. He has hit two fifties in the tournament so far.

Miles Hammond to be the top batter for Gloucestershire

28-year-old left-hand batter Miles Hammond is the leading run-scorer for Miles Hammond. He has scored 254 runs in nine matches at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 135.07. He has hit two fifties in the tournament so far. He scored 39 off 24 balls in the previous meeting against Somerset.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Ben Green to be the top bowler for Somerset

Ben Green is the leading wicket-taker for Somerset and fourth on the overall list. He has picked 15 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 10.33. The 26-year-old pacer is entering the match on the back of six wickets in his first-class outing against Middlesex.

David Payne to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire

The left-arm pacer is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the T20 Blast 2024. He has picked 17 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 6.47 and an average of 13.64. The 33-year-old picked four wickets in his last outing against Kent