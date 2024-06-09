Somerset vs Hampshire Match Prediction SOM 59 % Chance of Winning HAM 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.727 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Somerset and Hampshire are poised to take on each other in the Vitality Blast on June 9, 2024. The sides will meet at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, at 7:00 P.M IST.

Somerset vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

The defending champion’s woes continue to plague them as they suffered yet another defeat at the hands of Kent. Their performance was actually quite impressive since they posted 197 runs on the board with opener Will Smeed as their standout batter, having scored 68 runs. Additionally, Tom Kohler-Cadmore added 42 runs to the tally while Tom Banton and Sean Dickson contributed 26 runs each. In spite of this, the bowlers had a tough time defending the total against Kent who were relentless in defiance of the fact that six batters were sent packing. To Somerset’s dismay, Kent chased down the target and won by four wickets.

Hampshire, on the other hand, could relish their second victory in succession, this time against a struggling Gloucestershire. Hampshire’s bowlers were able to keep their opponents down to 124 after a brilliant effort, especially in the middle overs where most of the wickets were taken. Their batting lineup didn’t have much to accomplish after the fact since the chase was relatively easy. Hampshire did get somewhat complacent by gifting five wickets to the rivals but the low total on the board saved them, leading to a five-wicket victory.

Somerset chance of winning - 59%

Hampshire chance of winning - 41%

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Somerset vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Somerset to score high before first dismissal

Tom Banton and Will Smeed have achieved fruitful partnerships in the season thus far and they don’t seem to be reaching down the rabbit hole anytime soon. In the last three games, they have added 95, 16 and 49 runs to the first wicket. Against Kent in particular, the pair really hit the ground running and with such an astounding performance preceding them, Somerset will be keen to capitalize on the opening order’s success.

Somerset vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground is known to be a chasing surface and the last match held here between Somerset and Essex was won by the former while fielding first. Moreover, five out of eight games last season also went in favor of the chasing side, and it is a no-brainer to want to chase here after an average first innings stand of 159 in the previous edition of the tournament.

Weather Report

There is a slight 10% chance of precipitation but with mostly cloudy skies, the weather will likely permit an uninterrupted match. The temperature is expected to touch 17 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Ned Leonard, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell All-rounder Sean Dickson Batter Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Jake Ball Bowler Sonny Baker Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has not had an ideal start to their season and their result against Kent was quite unfortunate. They will have to recuperate and find their footing in the next match.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ottneil Baartman.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper James Vince (C) Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Toby Albert Batter James Fuller Bowler Benny Howell All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Michael Neser Bowler Chris Wood Bowler John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire compensated for their defeat in the opening match with two consecutive wins, and by decent margins at that. Their bowling attack has been quite instrumental in their success so far.

Somerset vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Somerset have quite a lead over Hampshire in their encounters so far with 16 victories against the latter. Hampshire are a little way off with ten wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 27

Somerset - 16

Hampshire - 10

Abandoned - 1

Somerset vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Hampshire’s Ben McDermott and James Vince have had a tumultuous run in the tournament so far but their performance has been overwhelmingly poor. Barring their game against Kent where the openers somehow notched up 53 runs together, the remaining two fixtures saw them bring their partnership to a close after two runs were scored. It is also worth noting that wicket-keeper batter Ben McDermott has been the source of their vulnerability since he was the first one to be dismissed in all three matches. Somerset’s openers were riding high against Kent in their previous match after Tom Banton and Will Smeed added a whopping 95 runs to the first wicket. Moreover, their stands in the first two matches were also quite decent as they scored 49 and 16 runs together, making them the clear favorites going into this fixture.

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Somerset vs Hampshire Best Batters

Will Smeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Will Smeed’s outstandings knock of 68 in the last game against Kent was quite the boon for the team, especially since he was striking at 226.66. This earned him the top spot among the team’s batters with 127 runs in three innings. With an average of 42.33, he is expected to be their leading run scorer once more.

Joe Weatherley to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Joe Weatherley continues his stronghold in Hampshire’s run charts with 106 runs in three innings, making him their top run scorer. He managed 24 runs against Gloucestershire in the previous match but with his average of 35.33, he is expected to bounce back in the upcoming match and give the opposition a run for their money.

Somerset vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Jake Ball to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Jake Ball is currently the second highest wicket-taker for Somerset with four wickets in three innings, two of which were taken against Kent in their previous outing. In three overs, he made sure to give away a mere 14 runs which resulted in an economy rate of 4.66. He remains the top choice for the upcoming match as well.

John Turner to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

John Turner is tied as the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire at the moment with five wickets in three innings. His spell against Gloucestershire in the last game was particularly remarkable since in 3.2 overs, he conceded 24 runs and bagged three wickets which earned him an economy rate of 7.20. He also holds a respectable average of 17.00 so far which makes him a rather reliable player to bet on.