Somerset vs Kent Match Prediction SOM 65 % Chance of Winning KEN 35 % Bet Now! Somerset and Kent are poised to take each other on at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on June 2. The match is set to commence at 11:00 P.M IST.

Somerset vs Kent Chances of Winning

Somerset enters the upcoming fixture with the confidence of four consecutive victories, including their recent triumph over Surrey. Opting to field first, Surrey struggled to contain Somerset's batting prowess as they posted an impressive total of 208/5. Tom Banton, Somerset's wicket-keeper, played a stellar innings and emerged as the top scorer with 84 runs off just 44 deliveries. Ben Green and Tom Kohler-Cadmore also made valuable contributions to secure the victory. In the bowling department, Matt Henry proved to be Somerset's most valuable asset, capturing four wickets while conceding only 30 runs in his four-over spell. Ish Sodhi complemented the bowling attack by claiming three wickets and giving away 33 runs.

Kent had a decent season, winning six matches in a row. However, their winning streak came to an abrupt end in their last outing against Sussex. Sussex posted a challenging total of 228/7, but Kent's innings was cut short due to rain interruption at their home ground. This loss dampened their streak and raises doubts about their ability to overcome Somerset in the upcoming fixture, especially considering Somerset's previous victory over Kent earlier in the season.

Somerset chances of winning - 65%

Kent chances of winning - 35%

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Somerset vs Kent Betting Tips

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has established himself as Somerset's leading run-scorer with an impressive tally of 428 runs in 13 matches. The dynamic duo of wicket-keeper Tom Banton and opener Will Smeed have closely followed suit, contributing 412 and 410 runs respectively. Their consistent performances have been instrumental in Somerset's ability to consistently set challenging targets. In the bowling department, Ben Green has been exceptional, leading the tournament with 26 wickets, closely followed by Matt Henry with 21 wickets. Somerset's squad has exhibited excellent teamwork and coordination, making them a formidable force.

On the other hand, Daniel Bell-Drummond has been the driving force behind Kent's success, single-handedly amassing an outstanding 600 runs. His exceptional batting prowess has made him the leading run-scorer in the entire tournament. Bell-Drummond's ability to consistently deliver impressive performances makes him a reliable asset for Kent. Furthermore, Kent boasts a formidable bowling attack led by Michael Hogan and Grant Stewart, who have collectively taken a remarkable 42 wickets. Their contributions have played a pivotal role in Kent's campaign.

Somerset vs Kent Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled at Taunton, Somerset, at the Cooper Associates County Ground. With 64 T20 matches played here, the average first innings score is 177. This season, teams batting second have won five out of six matches. Interestingly, the only team to win while batting first was Surrey, resulting in Somerset's only home ground loss. In the last match between Somerset and Gloucestershire, Somerset won the toss and elected to field, leading to their victory. Toss winners are likely to repeat this strategy.

Weather Report

During the match in Taunton, clear skies and sunshine are expected, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 21 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Andrew Umeed, George Bartlett, George Thomas, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew (Wk), Steven Davies (Wk), Tom Banton (Wk), Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell (C) Batter Tom Lammonby Batter Ben Green All-rounder Kasey Aldridge Batter Craig Overton Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset is arguably the strongest team in the tournament currently. They have won four consecutive matches and have only faltered twice in the tournament, once against Surrey and the other against the defending champions, Hampshire.

Kent Player List

Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Jordan Cox (Wk), Sam Billings (c) & (Wk), Arafat Bhuiyan, Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Alex Blake Batter Sam Billings (C) Wicket-keeper George Linde All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Jack Leaning All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Joey Evison Bowler Matt Quinn Bowler Michael Hogan Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent was riding a wave of momentum with a six-match winning streak but has been setback with a defeat against Sussex in their last outing. Their matches have been won by rather significant margins and they can pose a decent challenge to Somerset.

Somerset vs Kent Head-to-Head

In their T20 history, Kent has held the upper hand over Somerset, winning 14 matches compared to Somerset's eight victories. However, Somerset managed to win their last encounter earlier in the season.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 23

Somerset - 8

Kent - 14

Abandoned - 1

Somerset vs Kent Betting Odds

Daniel Bell-Drummond to score over 26.5 @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Daniel Bell-Drummond has shown remarkable consistency in the tournament, boasting an impressive average of 60.00. In a recent match against Middlesex, he even scored a century, maintaining a strike rate of 148.51 overall. Considering his exceptional form, it is highly likely that he will continue to perform well in the upcoming fixture.

Somerset vs Kent Best Batters

Tom Banton to be Somerset’s Best Batter

The wicket-keeper batsman has emerged as one of Somerset's foremost run-scorers, amassing a tally of 412 runs in 12 innings. His skill was rather evident in his display against Surrey, where he crafted a remarkable score of 84 runs off 44 deliveries.

Daniel Bell-Drummond to be Kent’s Best Batter

Bell-Drummond currently reigns as the leading run-scorer in the entire tournament, surpassing his competition by a significant margin with an outstanding total of 600 runs in just 13 innings. His remarkable statistics speak for themselves, showcasing his consistent brilliance throughout the tournament. A notable highlight includes his exceptional century of 111 runs against Kent, which marked his first century of the season alongside an impressive tally of five half-centuries. Undoubtedly, Bell-Drummond stands as the obvious choice to be considered as their premier batter.

Somerset vs Kent Best Bowlers

Matt Henry to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Henry has established himself as one of Somerset's most dependable bowlers, impressively capturing 21 wickets in just ten matches. His exceptional spell of 4/30 against Surrey firmly places him among their top performers in the bowling department, highlighting his skill and effectiveness. It is highly likely that Henry will once again exhibit his bowling prowess in the upcoming match.

Michael Hogan to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Michael Hogan is the leading wicket-taker for Kent with 22 wickets in 13 matches. He captured a wicket against Sussex in their last outing and, though it was a rather expensive spell considering he conceded 40 runs, he has been their most consistent bowler and could be their key bowler again.