Somerset vs Kent Match Prediction SOM 61 % Chance of Winning KEN 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.552 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Somerset and Kent are scheduled to face each other in the Vitality Blast on June 14, 2024. The sides will meet at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, with their match starting at 11:00 P.M IST.

Somerset vs Kent Chances of Winning

Somerset’s resounding victory over Middlesex in their previous game gave them the top spot of the South Group standings. Somerset’s bowlers were absolutely unforgiving against Middlesex and managed to bundle out the latter for a meager total of 78. Somerset’s Riley Meredith delivered a commendable spell of 4/12 which was a massive help for the team. Middlesex’s bowlers had nothing to defend and took precisely one wicket before the chase was completed and Somerset reigned supreme by nine wickets.

Kent conceded defeat against Middlesex in their previous game and suffered a thrashing for a second time this season. Kent batted first at their home ground and managed to post 173 runs on the board. Opener Daniel Bell-Drummond was responsible for much of the carnage with his display of 60 runs but Kent’s bowlers had a tough time defending the target. Middlesex geared up for the chase and for the first time this season, they pulled off a miraculous feat by registering a four-wicket victory.

Somerset chance of winning - 61%

Kent chance of winning - 39%

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Somerset vs Kent Betting Tips

Kent to score low before first dismissal

Zak Crawley and Daniel Bell-Drummond were full of promise at the beginning of the season since they were able to pile on 59 runs before their first dismissal in the first two games. After that, their partnerships have taken a massive hit, courtesy of Somerset’s bowlers who disbanded Kent’s openers without a partnership on the board in their outing earlier this season. Moreover, Kent set up a first wicket stand of just four runs in their previous encounter against Middlesex and there is no rationale for their downtrend. It would be a challenge for their openers to hang on to their wickets for long against Somerset.

Match Prediction Best Odds Somerset Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kent Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Somerset 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Somerset vs Kent Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground offers assistance to the sides fielding first even though the first innings totals this season were quite difficult to attain. So far, the teams batting and fielding first maintain an equal record of one win apiece but based on the historical advantage that chasing has had, including five out of eight victories in the 2023 season, the toss winning skipper will want to pull off a chase.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests an 80% chance of a washout at Taunton and the temperature is expected to hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Ned Leonard, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell All-rounder Sean Dickson Batter Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have been in incredibly convincing form until now and it is rather hard to imagine them yielding to Kent. The bowlers brought their A-game against Middlesex last time around and the batters complemented their performance quite well.

Kent Player List

Sam Billings (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett.

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Marcus O'Riordan All-rounder Sam Billings (C) Wicket-keeper Joe Denly Batter Joey Evison All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent has to dig their way out of the grave after losing to a bottom team in their previous game. They do not have the firepower to give Somerset a fair fight.

Somerset vs Kent Head-to-Head

Kent are out of Somerset’s reach in their meetings so far with 14 wins while the latter have nine victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 24

Somerset - 9

Kent - 14

Abandoned - 1

Somerset vs Kent Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Tom Banton and Will Smeed’s partnerships for Somerset could be better, seeing as they have scored 3, 25, 16 and 49 runs in four of their matches. Their masterclass of a performance, however, came against Kent in their first meeting this season where the duo scored 95 runs while Kent lost a wicket before any runs could be scored. Kent’s Zak Crawley and Daniel Bell-Drummond made an exemplary start to the campaign, having scored 59 runs together in the first two matches but there has been a slump in performance after that where the openers added 0 and 4 runs to the first wicket. The bookmakers expect decent payouts on Somerset’s opening order.

Somerset vs Kent T20 County Ground in Taunton, null Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Kent Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.461 Bet Now!

Somerset vs Kent Best Batters

Tom Abell to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Abell did not get a chance to bat in the previous match against Middlesex but he continues to dominate his team’s run charts with 167 runs in four innings and an exceptional average of 55.66. He scored an unbeaten 96 against Hampshire which marked his second half-century of the season and he is anticipated to give the opposition a tough time in the next match, too.

Daniel Bell-Drummond to be Kent’s Best Batter

Daniel Bell-Drummond finally found his footing this season and achieved his first half-century of the season with a knock of 60 against Middlesex at a strike rate of 157.89. He is now the second highest run-getter for Kent with 143 runs in four innings and an average of 35.75. The opener is expected to put on more such spectacles, including the forthcoming match.

Somerset vs Kent Best Bowlers

Ben Green to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Ben Green achieved his first fifer of the season against Hampshire and to top it off, he did so in 3.3 overs. During his spell, he also had good command over the runs he conceded since he ended up with an economy rate of 8.28. He leads Somerset’s bowling attack with 13 wickets in five innings and remains the top pick against Kent as well.

Xavier Bartlett to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Xavier Bartlett picked three wickets in the last match against Middlesex to bump up his tally to six in four innings, making him the second highest wicket-taker for Kent. He remains quite economical with an overall economy rate of 9.17 and an average of 21.66. His display in the previous game makes him a strong contender for the upcoming fixture.