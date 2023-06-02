Somerset vs Middlesex Match Prediction SOM 70 % Chance of Winning MID 30 % Bet Now! Somerset has started the 2023 T20 Blast on a high note, having already registered four wins in the competition. They have been a sensation to look out for, considering their success in reaching the semi-finals in the 2022 season and securing second place in the South Group. Middlesex have been unimpressive so far in the tournament and failed to make an impression in the previous season where they found themselves in the penultimate position of the same table. They are going to be facing each other on June 2, 11:00 P.M IST, at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Somerset vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Given their incredible run of victories in the Blast so far, it would be fair to assume that Somerset are the favourites to win against a languishing Middlesex. They have faced and beaten the defending champions, Hampshire, in a match that exposed the vulnerabilities of the opposition, resulting in odds of 1.34. Middlesex has endured a four-match losing streak and currently lacks what is required to overcome a fierce team like Somerset, leading the bookmarkers to assign them odds of 3.05.

Somerset chance of winning - 70%

Middlesex chance of winning - 30%

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Somerset vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Somerset has had a stellar start to the season, already securing four wins under their belt. Their unbeaten run showcases their strength and consistency thus far. The team's balance has been a key factor in their success, with every player stepping up and making valuable contributions when needed. This collective effort provides Somerset with a clear advantage, making it challenging for opposing teams to overcome them. Two players to watch out for in Somerset's lineup are Tom Banton and Tom Kohler-Cadmore. As top-order batsmen, they have been in fine form, scoring vital runs at the beginning of innings and easing the pressure on the rest of the batting order.

In contrast, Middlesex, their upcoming rivals, have been experiencing a difficult time in the tournament. They are yet to secure a win and appear to be struggling under the pressure. Middlesex has not shown great strength as a team for some time now and will be eager to start registering victories to avoid falling behind early in the tournament. While their captain, Stephen Eskinazi, has been in good form, and Pieter Malan performed admirably against Hampshire, scoring 80 runs off 45 balls, unfortunately, their efforts were not sufficient to lead the team to victory.

Somerset vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

The upcoming game is set to take place at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, which serves as Somerset's home ground. To date, a total of 58 T20 matches have been held at this venue. Out of these, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 33 matches, while the remaining 25 matches were won by teams chasing a target. It is worth noting that the highest and lowest scores were achieved by Somerset, with a remarkable 229/6 and a modest 102/3. The pitch at this ground is well-balanced but slightly inclined towards favouring the team batting first, making it advantageous for the toss-winners to opt for batting first.

Weather Report

According to the weather forecast, Taunton is expected to have partly cloudy conditions on the day of the match. There is only a slight 10% chance of rain, indicating that it should be a favourable day for cricket.

Somerset Player List

Andrew Umeed, George Bartlett, George Thomas, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (c), Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew (Wk), Steven Davies (Wk), Tom Banton (Wk), Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Tom Lammonby Batter Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has continued their brilliant form from the previous season, where they finished second on the South Group table. Their current performances indicate that they have carried their momentum forward into the ongoing season.

Middlesex Player List

Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi (c), Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll (Wk), Jack Davies (Wk), Joe Cracknell (Wk), John Simpson (Wk), Robbie White (Wk), Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi (C) Batter Joe Cracknell Batter Max Holden Batter Pieter Malan Batter Luke Hollman All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder John Simpson Wicket-keeper Tom Helm Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler Martin Andersson Bowler Nathan Fernandes Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has been exhibiting a string of lacklustre performances in their recent matches and currently does not seem to be in their best form.

Somerset vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Somerset has a clear upper hand in their T20 head-to-head battles against Middlesex. They have secured victory in three out of their last five matches against each other in the tournament. Additionally, Somerset's overall team strength is considerably superior, as demonstrated by their higher placement in the 2022 South Group standings in comparison to their rivals.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 18

Somerset - 11

Middlesex - 5

Tie/No Result - 2

Somerset vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Somerset has been on an impeccable winning streak in the tournament, triumphing in all of their matches thus far. They have already secured four wins under their belt. On the other hand, Middlesex has faced a string of defeats, losing all four of their matches played so far. In the 2022 season, Somerset outshone their opponents by a significant margin, finishing second in the South Group standings with an impressive record of 10 wins and 4 losses. In contrast, Middlesex struggled, occupying the penultimate position in the table with only 4 wins and 10 losses. Given Somerset's consistent superiority, it is highly likely that they will maintain their position at the top once again.

Somerset vs Middlesex Best Batters

Tom Banton to be Somerset’s Best Batter

The wicket-keeper batsman for Somerset has been tremendously successful as one of the team's leading run-scorers. In his debut match this season, Somerset's bowling unit limited Hampshire to a mere 74 runs. During that match, Banton played a crucial role by scoring 40 runs, significantly contributing to their victory. Against Sussex, he demonstrated his prowess as an opener, smashing 32 runs off just 15 balls. His standout performance came against Glamorgan, where he achieved a half-century in a mere 28 balls. With such impressive performances, he is expected to continue his batting excellence and emerge as the top scorer for his team.

Stephen Eskinazi to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Despite the team's ongoing struggles, the captain showcased an outstanding innings against Gloucestershire. Despite the unfortunate loss, Eskinazi's performance was praiseworthy as he scored 54 runs from 38 balls, boasting an impressive strike rate of 142.10. He also displayed a solid performance against Hampshire, contributing 31 runs from 18 balls. Eskinazi seems to be on an upward trajectory and can be relied upon as the team's top batsman.

Somerset vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Matt Henry to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Henry displayed great effectiveness in the match against Kent, successfully limiting their runs during his 3-over spell. He conceded only 9 runs while taking 1 wicket, resulting in an exceptional economy rate of 3.00. Although he has been relatively expensive in some other matches, he has compensated by consistently taking wickets. In particular, his standout performance came against Sussex, where he claimed 3 wickets in just 4 overs. With such impressive contributions, Henry is expected to maintain his form and establish himself as one of Somerset's top bowlers.

Blake Cullen to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

The 21-year-old has been delivering impressive performances with a commendable economy rate in his recent matches. Cullen’s standout display came against Gloucestershire, where he showcased his skills by taking 3 crucial wickets while conceding 38 runs in 4 overs, resulting in an economy rate of 9.50. Even in the match against Hampshire, despite Middlesex's loss, Cullen maintained an admirable economy rate of 8.33, displaying his ability to control the flow of runs. With his consistent performances and growing potential, Cullen is poised to establish himself as Middlesex's top bowler.