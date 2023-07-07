Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction SOM 58 % Chance of Winning NOT 42 % Bet Now! Nottinghamshire will lock horns against Somerset at their home in the 3rd Quarter final game of the Vitality Blast 2023. It will be hosted at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on July 7 from 11:00 PM IST. The fierce competition between the sides will decide the semi finalists for the tournament.

Facts

Somerset have lost just two matches all season and are currently on a five match winning streak.

Ben Green leads the wicket takers in the T20 Blast thanks to his 26 wickets at an average of just 16.42.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Somerset are having a dream campaign. They have been relentless and have good winning momentum, winning their last five fixtures in the tournament. They topped their group with 24 points and a net run rate of 1.460. They have a steady batting line-up, powered by a more talented bowling unit. In their last group game against Kent, the Somerset batters went all out and raised 221 runs with the loss of 7 wickets. It was a masterclass from Will Smeed’s bat who amassed 61 off 28 to punish the Kent bowlers. SOM bowlers restricted KET at 206 to win the game by 15 runs.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire have been extra motivated in their last fixture where they met Leicestershire. They beat LEI in a close encounter by 4 runs to seal their place in the top four positions of the North Group table, courtesy of a fantastic bowling performance. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the upcoming brawl.

Somerset chance of winning - 58%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 42%

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Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Somerset had a terrific run in the league stage, but now it's knockout time. They cannot afford any slip ups and will have to be at their very best. Fortunately, they have a formidable line-up of batters in the team with the likes of Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Tom Banton in the squad. Smeed mustered 471 runs from 14 innings at a strike rate of 183.26.

Meanwhile, the batting responsibility lies with Joe Clarke in Nottinghamshire. He scored 430 runs from 14 innings at a strike rate of 161.04 in the competition. His form has been inconsistent in the competition. Tom Moores is another batting entity in the team. Moores top-scored with 68 off 48 balls in the last game that shifted the winning odds in NOT’s favour in NOT’s last game against LEI. Moores has been a key batter for the team this season in the middle-order, with 363 runs from 14 innings at a strike rate of 144.04.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

The average first innings score at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton this year is 159. The highest total posted here this season is 221-7 by Somerset against Kent. Out of the seven matches played at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton this season in the Vitality Blast, four of those games were won by the chasing team. However, the teams will be looking to bat first in order to put up a high scoring total on the board.

Weather Report

The weather in Taunton during the match is expected to be warm and breezy.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Ben Duckett (Wk), Joe Clarke (Wk), Tom Moores (Wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jack Brooks, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Shaheen Afridi, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke (C) Batter Alex Hales Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Matthew Montgomery Batter Haseeb Hameed Batter Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Imad Wasim All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Matthew Carter Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire's season has been marked by fluctuations and a mixed bag of results. Although they have suffered two losses in their last three matches, it is worth noting that they previously enjoyed a four-match winning streak, which included a victory against Warwickshire.

Somerset Player List

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Kasey Aldridge, Jamie Baird, Sonny Baker, Cameron Bancroft, George Bartlett, Jack Brooks, Steven Davies, Lewis Goldsworthy, Jack Harding, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Ned Leonard, Alfie Ogborne, James Rew, Shoaib Bashir, Peter Siddle, George Thomas, Andrew Umeed, Sam Young, Roelof van der Merwe

Predicted Playing XI

Will Smeed Batter Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Tom Abell All-rounder Lewis Gregory All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Sean Dickson Batter Craig Overton All-rounder Josh Davey Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire has enjoyed a relatively smooth season, stringing together an impressive run of five consecutive wins. While they did face a slight slump in form with four defeats sandwiched in the middle of their campaign, they made a strong start, securing victories in their first four matches.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

In the history of T20 Blast, Somerset and Nottinghamshire have clashed on four occasions where Somerset leads the tally by 3-1. Somerset are coming into this fixture after five consecutive wins and are expected to carry out a similar winning momentum. In their last clash, back in 2018, Somerset beat Nottinghamshire by 19 runs.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Nottinghamshire - 1

Warwickshire - 3

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to score under 15.5 fours @ 1.75 (1XBET)

The sides collided last in 2018 at Taunton where NOT could strike 15 boundaries in the game. This season, Nottinghamshire mustered 214 boundaries in 14 games at an average of 15.28. They posted 13, 17, 10, 14 & 15 fours in their last five outings. Moreover, Somerset’s bowling performance has been nothing short of majestic in the competition. They conceded 12.5 fours on an average, which entails a good probability of NOT to score under 16 fours in the upcoming fixture.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Will Smeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Will Smeed is one of the talented batters in the squad of Somerset. His phenomenal form in the competition led Somerset to cash in the victories in their campaign. He raised 471 runs in 14 games at an average of 33.64. The batter already secured five fifties in his campaign and looks ferocious with the bat in the opening line-up of the team. He posted 36, 66, 78, 6 & 61 runs in his last five outings. He blasted off in his previous game against Kent where he mustered 61 runs in 28 balls, striking over 200. He will surely give a tough time to the Nottinghamshire’s bowlers.

Tom Moores to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Moores is a middle order batsman in the ranks of Nottinghamshire and has been a crucial entity in the deep batting order of the team. The team has often collapsed but Moores has been the one to prolong NOT’s innings in the competition. He scored 363 runs in 14 games at an average of 40.33. What’s more impressive is his current explosive form. He smashed two back-to-back fifties in his last two games. In his last outing against Leicestershire, Moores played a knock of 68 runs off 40 balls to help the team win an important game.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Matt Henry to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Matt Henry has an economy rate of 8.31 in the ongoing competition but has delivered with his bowling, picking 23 scalps in 14 games. In the game against Surrey, Henry grabbed 4 crucial wickets against the strong batting unit. Following the same form, he picked 2 wickets in his previous encounter against Kent. He will surely be an important bowling asset against Nottinghamshire in the upcoming fixture.

Shaheen Afridi to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Shaheen Afridi took the cricket world by storm as he picked 4 wickets in the first over of the game against Warwickshire in the Vitality Blast 2023. Afridi has been successful in picking consistent scalps in the competition. He picked 2 wickets in his previous match against Leicestershire while conceding 26 runs in the 4 overs he bowled. He has a total of 22 wickets in 14 games of the competition. He is undoubtedly feared by the batters, making him the best bowling entity in the team.