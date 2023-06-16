Somerset vs Surrey Match Prediction
SOM
39%
Chance of Winning
SUR
61%
T20
County Cricket Ground
Facts
- Somerset was on a six-match winning streak in the beginning of the tournament.
- Laurie Evans is Surrey’s top run-scorer with 327 runs so far.
- Ben Green is in contention to be the top bowler of the tournament with 16 wickets until now.
Somerset vs Surrey Chances of Winning
Somerset embarked on a remarkable winning streak, triumphing in six consecutive matches since the commencement of the tournament. Their only setback came in a match against Hampshire, whom they had previously defeated earlier in the season. However, Somerset swiftly bounced back from this temporary setback, securing a victory against Gloucestershire. On the other hand, Surrey has experienced a comparable season, encountering two defeats in their eight matches thus far.
Considering the closely contested performances between Somerset and Surrey, the margin for error becomes incredibly narrow as they strive to outperform one another. Presently, Somerset holds the advantage as they approach the next match. Their impressive winning streak and swift recovery from setbacks position them as the team with the upper hand, instilling confidence in their ability to prevail against Surrey.
Somerset chance of winning - 39%
Surrey chance of winning - 61%
Somerset vs Surrey Betting Tips
Somerset boasts a strong lineup with Will Smeed, Tom Banton, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore leading the charge. Will Smeed, in particular, has been in sensational form, exemplified by his outstanding knock of 94 runs off just 35 deliveries against Gloucestershire. With such exceptional batting skills, Somerset expects Smeed to replicate his performance and make a significant impact against the formidable Surrey team.
Surrey has been in exceptional form recently and their opening partnership promises to be formidable, given the outstanding performances they have displayed. Will Jacks and Laurie Evans combine to form a potent duo at the top of the order. Their partnership has proven to be virtually unstoppable, as evidenced by their stellar performances in recent matches. In the match against Glamorgan, Jacks contributed 46 runs off 29 deliveries, while Evans delivered a sensational innings, scoring a remarkable 118 runs from just 60 balls. The synergy between these two batsmen is evident and their partnership is expected to be incredibly impactful in the upcoming match.
Somerset vs Surrey Toss Prediction
The upcoming match will take place at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. This venue has witnessed a total of 62 T20 matches thus far, with teams batting first winning 34 matches and teams batting second emerging victorious in 28 matches. The average first innings score at this ground stands at 177. However, the advantage can potentially shift towards the bowling side if they can deliver a strong performance against the opposing batting lineup. This season has seen three out of four matches played here being won by the team batting second. Considering this trend, it is likely that the toss winners will choose to follow the same pattern.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for the day of the match at Taunton predicts delightful sunny conditions, with a steady temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and minimal chances of rain.
Somerset Player List
Andrew Umeed, George Bartlett, George Thomas, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (c), Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew (Wk), Steven Davies (Wk), Tom Banton (Wk), Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Banton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Will Smeed
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Tom Abell
|
Batter
|
Sean Dickson
|
Batter
|
Lewis Gregory (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Green
|
Bowler
|
Roelof van der Merwe
|
Bowler
|
Craig Overton
|
Bowler
|
Josh Davey
|
Bowler
|
Shoaib Bashir
|
Bowler
Somerset Team Form
Somerset has been in sublime form this season, winning six consecutive matches before a solitary defeat to Hampshire. However, they swiftly recovered and emerged victorious against Gloucestershire in their latest fixture.
Surrey Player List
Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Ryan Patel, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran (c), Sunil Narine, Thomas Lawes, Ben Foakes (Wk), Jamie Smith (Wk), Amar Virdi, Chris Jordan, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Nicholas Kimber, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Yousef Majid
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
Laurie Evans
|
Batter
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Overton
|
Batter
|
Tom Curran
|
Batter
|
Sean Abbott
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sunil Narine
|
Bowler
|
Chris Jordan (C)
|
Bowler
|
Cameron Steel
|
Bowler
|
Tom Lawes
|
Bowler
Surrey Team Form
Surrey has delivered strong performances this season, although they trail behind Somerset. Despite losses to Sussex and Gloucestershire, Surrey's six wins provide them with confidence as they prepare for their next match.
Somerset vs Surrey Head-to-Head
Out of their last five encounters, Somerset emerged victorious in two matches while Surrey secured three wins. Historically, Surrey has held the advantage in their face-offs, but Somerset managed to turn the tables in their most recent meeting during the previous season.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Total - 21
Somerset - 7
Surrey - 12
Abandoned - 2
Somerset vs Surrey Betting Odds
Somerset to take more wickets than Surrey
In their recent face-off, Somerset was the first to bat, putting up an impressive total of 218/8. However, during Surrey's turn to bat, they faced a disastrous collapse, getting bowled out in just 18.1 overs. Their innings got off to a shaky start as they lost two wickets in the very first over, and their struggle to stabilize continued throughout the match. Wickets kept falling both in the early and late stages of the innings. Considering this performance, it seems probable that Surrey might lose more wickets than Somerset in their upcoming fixture.
Somerset vs Surrey Best Batters
Will Smeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter
Will Smeed has emerged as one of Somerset's top batsmen, amassing an impressive total of 216 runs in eight innings. In the previous match against Gloucestershire, he delivered a phenomenal performance, scoring 94 runs off just 35 deliveries with a remarkable strike rate of 268.57. His contribution of 52 runs off 32 deliveries against Hampshire further solidifies his position as a key player. It is highly anticipated that Will Smeed will continue to excel and maintain his status as Somerset's leading batsman in the upcoming games.
Laurie Evans to be Surrey’s Best Batter
Evans has emerged as Surrey's standout run-scorer in the tournament, amassing a remarkable 327 runs to his name. Displaying consistent brilliance in his recent performances, he has surpassed the 50-run milestone in each of his last three games. Notably, he achieved a magnificent century against Glamorgan, scoring an impressive 118 runs. Furthermore, he delivered commendable innings of 93 against Sussex and 52 against Kent. Evans' exceptional form positions him as the undeniable frontrunner to claim the title of Surrey's premier batsman in the forthcoming matches.
Somerset vs Surrey Best Bowlers
Roelof van der Merwe to be Somerset’s Best Bowler
Roelof van der Merwe surprised everyone with his stellar performance against Gloucestershire. As the most economical bowler, he secured three wickets in four overs, conceding only 25 runs, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 6.25. With a total of eleven wickets in eight matches, van der Merwe stands as the second highest wicket-taker for Somerset. It is highly likely that he will continue to excel and be the key bowler for Somerset in the upcoming games.
Sunil Narine to be Surrey’s Best Bowler
Narine stands as Surrey's top wicket-taker with 14 wickets in eight matches. His exceptional form was evident in the recent game against Sussex, where he claimed three wickets in just 2.5 overs, conceding a mere 12 runs. With such impressive performances, Narine is undoubtedly a strong candidate to be Surrey's leading bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Surrey
Both teams have displayed comparable performances in recent seasons, with their achievements reflecting a closely contested rivalry. In the 2022 season, they achieved an equal number of wins, only separated by a solitary additional loss for one team. Surrey secured ten wins and suffered three losses, while Somerset attained ten wins and endured four losses. They finished first and second in the South Group standings, respectively, showcasing their competitiveness.
This year, the pattern of similarity continues as both teams have once again delivered parallel performances and results. After eight matches, Somerset boasts an impressive record of seven victories, while Surrey has secured six wins. However, Surrey has faced setbacks against Gloucestershire and Sussex, while Somerset's only stumbling block thus far has been against Hampshire, the reigning champions. Consequently, Somerset finds themselves marginally ahead of Surrey in terms of form and momentum, making them the favorites to clinch victory in their upcoming encounter.
Somerset to win @ 2.16
Surrey to win @ 1.65Bet Now!