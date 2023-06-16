Somerset vs Surrey Match Prediction SOM 39 % Chance of Winning SUR 61 % Bet Now! The top two teams of the South Group standings from the previous season will collide on June 16 at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. The action will kick off at 11:00 P.M IST and it will be interesting to see whether Surrey puts themselves on par with Somerset’s wins or if the latter extends their lead further.

Somerset vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Somerset embarked on a remarkable winning streak, triumphing in six consecutive matches since the commencement of the tournament. Their only setback came in a match against Hampshire, whom they had previously defeated earlier in the season. However, Somerset swiftly bounced back from this temporary setback, securing a victory against Gloucestershire. On the other hand, Surrey has experienced a comparable season, encountering two defeats in their eight matches thus far.

Considering the closely contested performances between Somerset and Surrey, the margin for error becomes incredibly narrow as they strive to outperform one another. Presently, Somerset holds the advantage as they approach the next match. Their impressive winning streak and swift recovery from setbacks position them as the team with the upper hand, instilling confidence in their ability to prevail against Surrey.

Somerset chance of winning - 39%

Surrey chance of winning - 61%

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Somerset vs Surrey Betting Tips

Somerset boasts a strong lineup with Will Smeed, Tom Banton, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore leading the charge. Will Smeed, in particular, has been in sensational form, exemplified by his outstanding knock of 94 runs off just 35 deliveries against Gloucestershire. With such exceptional batting skills, Somerset expects Smeed to replicate his performance and make a significant impact against the formidable Surrey team.

Surrey has been in exceptional form recently and their opening partnership promises to be formidable, given the outstanding performances they have displayed. Will Jacks and Laurie Evans combine to form a potent duo at the top of the order. Their partnership has proven to be virtually unstoppable, as evidenced by their stellar performances in recent matches. In the match against Glamorgan, Jacks contributed 46 runs off 29 deliveries, while Evans delivered a sensational innings, scoring a remarkable 118 runs from just 60 balls. The synergy between these two batsmen is evident and their partnership is expected to be incredibly impactful in the upcoming match.

Somerset vs Surrey Toss Prediction

The upcoming match will take place at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. This venue has witnessed a total of 62 T20 matches thus far, with teams batting first winning 34 matches and teams batting second emerging victorious in 28 matches. The average first innings score at this ground stands at 177. However, the advantage can potentially shift towards the bowling side if they can deliver a strong performance against the opposing batting lineup. This season has seen three out of four matches played here being won by the team batting second. Considering this trend, it is likely that the toss winners will choose to follow the same pattern.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the day of the match at Taunton predicts delightful sunny conditions, with a steady temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and minimal chances of rain.

Somerset Player List

Andrew Umeed, George Bartlett, George Thomas, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (c), Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew (Wk), Steven Davies (Wk), Tom Banton (Wk), Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Sean Dickson Batter Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Ben Green Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has been in sublime form this season, winning six consecutive matches before a solitary defeat to Hampshire. However, they swiftly recovered and emerged victorious against Gloucestershire in their latest fixture.

Surrey Player List

Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Ryan Patel, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran (c), Sunil Narine, Thomas Lawes, Ben Foakes (Wk), Jamie Smith (Wk), Amar Virdi, Chris Jordan, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Nicholas Kimber, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Yousef Majid

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Laurie Evans Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Jamie Overton Batter Tom Curran Batter Sean Abbott All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Sunil Narine Bowler Chris Jordan (C) Bowler Cameron Steel Bowler Tom Lawes Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey has delivered strong performances this season, although they trail behind Somerset. Despite losses to Sussex and Gloucestershire, Surrey's six wins provide them with confidence as they prepare for their next match.

Somerset vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Out of their last five encounters, Somerset emerged victorious in two matches while Surrey secured three wins. Historically, Surrey has held the advantage in their face-offs, but Somerset managed to turn the tables in their most recent meeting during the previous season.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total - 21

Somerset - 7

Surrey - 12

Abandoned - 2

Somerset vs Surrey Betting Odds

Somerset to take more wickets than Surrey

In their recent face-off, Somerset was the first to bat, putting up an impressive total of 218/8. However, during Surrey's turn to bat, they faced a disastrous collapse, getting bowled out in just 18.1 overs. Their innings got off to a shaky start as they lost two wickets in the very first over, and their struggle to stabilize continued throughout the match. Wickets kept falling both in the early and late stages of the innings. Considering this performance, it seems probable that Surrey might lose more wickets than Somerset in their upcoming fixture.

Somerset vs Surrey Best Batters

Will Smeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Will Smeed has emerged as one of Somerset's top batsmen, amassing an impressive total of 216 runs in eight innings. In the previous match against Gloucestershire, he delivered a phenomenal performance, scoring 94 runs off just 35 deliveries with a remarkable strike rate of 268.57. His contribution of 52 runs off 32 deliveries against Hampshire further solidifies his position as a key player. It is highly anticipated that Will Smeed will continue to excel and maintain his status as Somerset's leading batsman in the upcoming games.

Laurie Evans to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Evans has emerged as Surrey's standout run-scorer in the tournament, amassing a remarkable 327 runs to his name. Displaying consistent brilliance in his recent performances, he has surpassed the 50-run milestone in each of his last three games. Notably, he achieved a magnificent century against Glamorgan, scoring an impressive 118 runs. Furthermore, he delivered commendable innings of 93 against Sussex and 52 against Kent. Evans' exceptional form positions him as the undeniable frontrunner to claim the title of Surrey's premier batsman in the forthcoming matches.

Somerset vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Roelof van der Merwe to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Roelof van der Merwe surprised everyone with his stellar performance against Gloucestershire. As the most economical bowler, he secured three wickets in four overs, conceding only 25 runs, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 6.25. With a total of eleven wickets in eight matches, van der Merwe stands as the second highest wicket-taker for Somerset. It is highly likely that he will continue to excel and be the key bowler for Somerset in the upcoming games.

Sunil Narine to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Narine stands as Surrey's top wicket-taker with 14 wickets in eight matches. His exceptional form was evident in the recent game against Sussex, where he claimed three wickets in just 2.5 overs, conceding a mere 12 runs. With such impressive performances, Narine is undoubtedly a strong candidate to be Surrey's leading bowler.