Somerset vs Surrey Match Prediction SOM 45 % Chance of Winning SUR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.002 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Somerset will take on Surrey in the South Group match of the T20 Blast 2024 at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on Friday, June 12. The match is scheduled to start from 11:30 PM IST.

Somerset vs Surrey Chance of Winning

South Group Table-toppers Surrey are on fire. They have won seven and lost just one out of their 10 games so far. They are unbeaten in their last six matches, and last lost a game on June 7 against Sussex.

Somerset, on the other hand, are sitting at the third spot with five wins and four defeats in 10 matches. However, they haven't won any of their last three matches. The side also lost two of their first three matches in the T20 Blast 2024.

Battle between the top two teams of the tournament is going to be a mouth-watering one. Chris Jordan-led Surrey has a brilliant bowling attack. The likes of Sean Abbott, Gus Atkinson, Spencer Johnson, Daniel Worrall and Reece Topley feature in the side. The batting unit also consists of Dan Lawrence, Dom Sibley, Ollie Pope, and Rory Burns. Their star batter Jason Roy has been released to play in the MLC 2024, but the batting unit still is strong.

Somerset also have a few star players like Tom Banton, Will Smeed, Riley Meredith and Tom Kohler-Cadmore. But there is a lot of dependency on these players. Surrey are the favourites to win because of their bowling unit and consistency.

Somerset chance of winning - 45 %

Surrey chance of winning - 55 %

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Somerset vs Surrey Betting Tips

Somerset all-rounder Ben Green scored 47 runs off 25 balls in his last outing against Gloucestershire. The innings consisted of three fours and four sixes. The innings played a crucial role in helping Somerset finish at 194/6 after reeling at 105/5 at one stage.

Laurie Evans played a quickfire 25-run knock off 13 balls in a rain-marred match which allowed his team to bat for 10 overs only. Overall, the Surrey batter has scored 221 runs in nine matches at an average of 27.62, and a strike rate of 161.31.

Somerset vs Surrey Toss Prediction

Gloucestershire won the toss and elected to field first against Somerset in the last match here. They won the match by five wickets. In the second-last match here in Taunton, Glamorgan won the toss and elected to field first, but they lost the match to Somerset by 108 runs. Kent elected to field first in the third-last match and lost. Hampshire won the toss and fielded first in the fourth-last match. There is a good chance of the team winning the toss continuing to bowl first.

Weather Report

50 percent chances of rain in Taunton on Friday, July 12. With a humidity level of 72 percent the temperature will hover around 18 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 14 km/h/

Somerset Player List

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Jack Leach, Riley Meredith, Craig Overton, Jake Ball, Tom Lammonby, Sonny Baker

Somerset Playing XI

Tom Banton All-rounder Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Abell All-rounder Sean Dickson Batter L Gregory (Cap) All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Roelof Van Der Merwe Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Jack Leach Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Recent Form

Somerset lost their last match against Gloucestershire by five wickets. Their second-last match against Essex was abandoned due to rain. They have won two of their last five matches and have lost just four of their ten matches.

Surrey Player List

Dominic Sibley, OFM Sykes, Laurie Evans, Ryan Patel, Rory Burns (wk), Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan (c), Daniel Worrall, Reece Topley, Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith, Sean Abbott, Gus Atkinson, Spencer Johnson, Tom Curran, Jason Roy

Surrey Predicted Playing XI

Dom Sibley Batter OFM Sykes Batter Laurie Evans Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Rory Burns Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Cameron Steel All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Chris Jordan (CAP) Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

Surrey Recent Form

Surrey defeated Kent by five runs (DLS method) in their last match of the T20 Blast 2024. The side has lost just one of their ten matches so far in the tournament.

Somerset vs Surrey Head-to-Head Record

A total of 23 matches have been played between Somerset and Surrey. Somerset have won nine times, while Surrey 14. Somerset have won three of their last five matches against Surrey.

Somerset vs Surrey Betting Odds

Somerset opening partnership to be over 19.5

Somerset openers Tom Banton and Will Smeed partnered for 19 runs in their last outing against Gloucestershire. They forged a four-run partnership in their second-last outing. They scored 16 runs together in their previous outing against Glamorgan. They scored 11 runs together in the 5-over per-side rain-marred match against Kent. Banton and Smeed partnered for three runs only in their fifth-last outing. Banton and Smeed are two quality openers and would look to take a step forward and partner for at least 20 runs together against Surrey on Friday.

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Somerset vs Surrey Top Batters

Tom Banton to be the top batter for Somerset

Tom Banton is the leading run-scorer for Somerset at the moment. He top-scored for his team in his last outing against Gloucestershire. He scored 77 runs off 46 balls. The innings consisted of six fours and four sixes. Overall, the 25-year-old has scored 308 runs in nine matches of T20 Blast 2024 at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 142.59.

Jamie Smith to be the top batter for Surrey

Jamie Smith can be brought back in the Surrey playing eleven against Somerset on Friday. The wicketkeeper-batter is their leading run-scorer in the T20 Blast 2024. He has scored 285 runs in eight matches at an average of 40.71 and a staggering strike rate of 205.03. He scored 87 off just 38 balls against Somerset earlier this season.

Somerset vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Ben Green to be the top bowler for Somerset

Ben Green was utterly expensive in his side's last outing in a rain-marred match against Kent but is the leading wicket-taker for Somerset and fifth on the overall list. He has picked 15 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 10.38. In his second-last outing - a first-class game in County Championship - the 26-year-old pacer picked six wickets against Middlesex.

Sean Abbott to be the top bowler for Surrey

Sean Abbott did not play in Somerset's last match against Gloucestershire but continues to be the leading wicket-taker for his side in the T20 Blast 2024. He has picked 15 wickets at an average of 15.86 and an economy rate of 7.93 in eight matches. The 32-year-old Australia pacer picked three wickets in his last outing of T20 Blast 2024 against Glamorgan.