Somerset vs Surrey Match Prediction SOM 55 % Chance of Winning SUR 45 % Bet Now! In the penultimate game of the Vitality Blast 2023, Somerset will play against Surrey in the 2nd Semi final. The game is scheduled to be hosted at Edgbaston, Birmingham on July 15 from 7:00 PM IST. The winner of the contest will move into the finals.

Somerset vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Somerset won the title once but were the runners-up on four occasions in the history of the T20 Blast. However, they are determined to win their second title as evident from their campaign in the competition. They topped their group with 24 points and a net run rate of 1.460. They outclassed Nottinghamshire in the quarter-finals to win the game by 5 wickets. It was a low scoring game where SOM restricted NOT to 157 and picked 6 wickets in the game. Skipper Lewis Gregory took it upon his shoulders to knock an unbeaten 57 to drag the team through the victory line with 3 balls to spare.

Surrey dropped a few places in the group games but made it to the play-offs, finishing third in the South Group. They defeated the defending champions, Lancashire, in the quarter-finals to win the game by 13 runs to enter the semis. Surrey went in to bat first in the game and witnessed clinical knocks from the bats of Laurie Evans (70) & Jason Roy (50). But an economical bowling spell in the death overs slid the game in favour of Surrey. The sides will clash for the third time in the competition and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the upcoming brawl.

Somerset chance of winning - 55%

Surrey chance of winning - 45%

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Somerset vs Surrey Betting Tips

Somerset avoided slip ups in the league stage and slid their way into the semi finals of the competition. In their last game against Nottinghamshire, their economical bowling spell only conceded 157 in 20 overs. It was a walk in the park for the talented Somerset batting line-up who conquered the target with 5 wickets to spare. Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Tom Banton have been particularly consistent with the bat that aided the team to shift the momentum of the game in their favour. Smeed mustered 493 runs from 15 innings at a strike rate of almost 180. He was run out with 22 runs in the game.

The Surrey batting bidding is usually carried out by few names in the team. Laurie Evans has been the batting pillar for the team in the competition and scored 563 runs in the competition with an average of 40.21. He scored 70 runs off 41 balls in the last game against Lancashire. Will Jacks is another batting threat for Somerset.

Somerset vs Surrey Toss Prediction

In the games that were hosted at Edgbaston this season, the side batting first has defended the score on majority of the occasions. It is one of England's best batting surfaces, and we have seen sides put up big scores and defend them successfully. The side winning the spin of the coin would opt to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The temperature at Edgbaston is expected to be around 18 degree Celsius during the semi-finals.

Somerset Player List

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Kasey Aldridge, Jamie Baird, Sonny Baker, Cameron Bancroft, George Bartlett, Jack Brooks, Steven Davies, Lewis Goldsworthy, Jack Harding, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Ned Leonard, Alfie Ogborne, James Rew, Shoaib Bashir, Peter Siddle, George Thomas, Andrew Umeed, Sam Young, Roelof van der Merwe

Predicted Playing XI

Will Smeed Batter Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Tom Abell All-rounder Lewis Gregory All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Sean Dickson Batter Craig Overton All-rounder Jack Brooks Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have won their last six matches in a row, their last match being a five-wicket win over Notts in the quarter-final. They have a splendid line-up of hard-hitters in the team and appear to be in good form.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, Jordan Clark, Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Jamie Overton, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Chris Jordan (c), Cameron Steel, Dan Worrall, Dom Sibley, Kemar Roach, Sean Abbott, Tom Latham, Sunil Narine, Thomas Lawes

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks All-rounder Jason Roy Batter Thomas Lawes All-rounder Laurie Evans Batter Tom Curran Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Sean Abott Bowler Sam Curran All-rounder Chris Jordan (c ) Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Jamie Overton All-rounder

Surrey Team Form

After losing their last three group games, Surrey hit form at just the right time, beating a strong Lancashire side by 13 runs in the quarter-final. Surrey scored 187/5 off their 20 overs, with Laurie Evans (70) and Jason Roy (50) setting a great foundation. Lancashire fell victim to Surrey’s bowling spell despite a good start in the game and closed their innings at 174/6. Chris Jordan (2/28) was the best of the Surrey bowlers.

Somerset vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Surrey and Somerset have played each other 21 times, where Surrey have emerged victorious in 13 games and Somerset has won 8 games. In the last 5 matches played between SUR and SOM, Surrey have won 2 matches and Somerset cashed in 3 victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Somerset - 8

Surrey- 13

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Somerset vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to score many sixes

Surrey have shown immense amount of promise in the batting department and faced a few unfortunate inconsistencies on the way. Surrey secured a total of 141 sixes in 15 games at an average of 9.4. SUR posted 5, 14, 5, 9, 2, 8, 14, 12, 14, 4, 11, 16, 12, 10 & 5 sixes in fourteen games. Will Jacks and Laurie Evans are the leading six-hitters from the team who mustered 31 & 25 sixes respectively in the competition for Surrey. The sides collided twice in the competition earlier where SUR posted 14 & 12 sixes in those games respectively. Moreover, the favourable batting conditions at Edgbaston should aid Surrey to win you a bonus from this betting tip.

Somerset vs Surrey Best Batters

Will Smeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Will Smeed has wrapped in 493 runs in 15 games at an average of 32.86, striking at almost 180. He bagged five fifties in his campaign. He is in an explosive form which is evident from his recent innings. He posted the scores of 66, 78, 6, 61 & 22 runs respectively in his last five outings.

Will Jacks to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Will Jacks has been flourishing in both the departments in the competition. His batting has been exceptionally good that led him to bundle up a total of 549 runs in 15 games at an average of 39.21. He is striking at 160.52 in the competition and scored 69, 96, 50, 23 & 8 runs in his last five games. He is comfortable against Somerset's bowling order and smashed 60 & 50 runs in both the meetings respectively. The opener poses a great threat to the opposition.

Somerset vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Matt Henry to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Matt Henry has an economy rate of 8.17 in the ongoing competition but has delivered with his bowling, picking 24 scalps in 14 games. In his last game against Surrey, Henry grabbed 4 crucial wickets against the strong batting unit. Following the same form, he picked 3 wickets in the next two matches. He will surely be an important bowling asset against Surrey in the upcoming fixture.

Sam Curran to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

With Sunil Narine moving across the Atlantic to play in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket, Surrey will have to depend on Sam Curran to step up his game in the semi final. Narine was the top wicket taker with 20 scalps for Surrey but Curran is not too far behind with 15 wickets of his own.