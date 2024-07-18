Somerset vs Sussex Match Prediction
SOM
58%
Chance of Winning
SUS
42%
T20
The Cooper Associates County Ground
Facts:
- Tom Banton is the top run-getter for Somerset with 404 runs in 11 innings so far.
- Sussex’s Daniel Hughes is the third highest run scorer of the tournament with 451 runs in 12 innings.
Somerset vs Sussex Chances of Winning
Somerset’s charge to the top of the table is closer to becoming a reality with every match they play. In the previous encounter versus Hampshire, the latter secured 157 runs while batting first but it was well-known that the target was insufficient against Somerset. Opener and wicket-keeper batter Tom Banton did half the job on his own, having scored an unbeaten 79 runs and his partner George Thomas assisted him with 28 runs. However, the latter’s dismissal brought Tom Kohler-Cadmore onto the scene and it was a cruise for Somerset from here as he added 43* runs to the tally to bring home a nine-wicket victory for the Taunton-based side.
Sussex’s aspirations of overthrowing Surrey at the top were thwarted by an overpowered Essex who completed a high-scoring chase. Sussex’s batters put on quite the spectacle as the likes of Daniel Hughes and Tom Clark scored 81 and 72* runs, respectively, and brought Sussex’s tally up to 207 runs. Somehow, the bowlers made a meal of this perfectly defendable total by butchering their defense and conceding far more runs than they should have. Essex were unstoppable towards the end and they snatched victory by a margin of five wickets.
- Somerset chance of winning - 58%
- Sussex chance of winning - 42%
Somerset vs Sussex Betting Tips
Somerset to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
Tom Banton was single handedly lugging Somerset’s first wicket amidst Will Smeed’s struggles but with George Thomas in the equation, it has brought balance to their partnership. In the two matches that the latter has played, they have posted opening totals of 81 and 42 runs together. Moreover, Banton’s average of 50.50 and Thomas’ average of 34.50 are the best in the team and they have the potential to make for an explosive opening duo.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Somerset Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Sussex Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Sussex
Somerset vs Sussex Toss Prediction
The Cooper Associates County Ground has hosted six games this season and the record is split between the teams batting first and fielding first with three victories apiece. In five out of six matches, the toss winners have opted to field first despite an average first innings total of 200 in the five matches that were not affected by the rain. The teams seem to prefer chasing at this surface since it assists high-scoring outings.
Weather Report
The weather forecast suggests a 10% chance of precipitation at Taunton on match day. Partially cloudy conditions are predicted and the temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius.
Somerset Player List
Lewis Gregory (c), Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Ned Leonard, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Banton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
George Thomas
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Tom Abell
|
All-rounder
|
Sean Dickson
|
Batter
|
Lewis Gregory (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Green
|
All-rounder
|
Migael Pretorius
|
Bowler
|
Jack Leach
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
|
Jake Ball
|
Bowler
Somerset Team Form
Somerset are on a hattrick as they enter this game and both wins prior to this match were a result of dominant performances.
Sussex Player List
Tymal Mills (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Harrison Ward
|
Batter
|
Daniel Hughes
|
Batter
|
Tom Clark
|
Batter
|
Tom Alsop
|
Batter
|
James Coles
|
All-rounder
|
John Simpson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Danny Lamb
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
Bowler
|
Jack Carson
|
Bowler
|
Ollie Robinson
|
Bowler
|
Tymal Mills (C)
|
Bowler
Sussex Team Form
Sussex’s slip up against Essex in the last match was quite embarrassing at this stage of the tournament, especially for a team in contention to qualify for the quarter-finals.
Somerset vs Sussex Head-to-Head
Somerset trail behind Sussex by three wins in their head-to-head tally, having won five encounters while Sussex have registered eight wins.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 15
Somerset - 5
Sussex - 8
No Result/Abandoned - 2
Somerset vs Sussex Betting Odds
Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Somerset @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
Daniel Hughes was due for a big score for Sussex and he came through in the previous match after two low-grade performances prior to that. Fellow opener Harrison Ward is also anticipated to come into his own in the next match after having posted opening totals of 34, 22 and 17 runs in the last three matches. For Somerset, Tom Banton has been the one taking charge but is often let down by his partners. Although George Thomas’ arrival has lifted up Somerset’s opening stands significantly with scores of 81, 42 and 19 runs in the last three matches, they are nowhere near as consistent as Sussex’s opening pair who have had the opportunity to establish their position.
Somerset vs Sussex
T20
The Cooper Associates County Ground, null
Somerset vs Sussex Best Batters
Tom Banton to be Somerset’s Best Batter
Tom Banton’s third half-century of the season against Hampshire is his best performance yet this season as he led from the front with an unbeaten 79. This bolstered his overall standing further and he currently has 404 runs in 11 innings with a stunning average of 50.50. After his display in the last match, he is the top pick to be Somerset’s standout batter.
Daniel Hughes to be Sussex’s Best Batter
Daniel Hughes notched up his fourth half-century this season against Essex in the last match, having scored 81 runs at a strike rate of 188.37. He continues to lead Sussex’s run charts with 451 runs in 12 innings and his prowess in the previous outing only makes him a more lucrative option against Somerset.
Somerset vs Sussex Best Bowlers
Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler
Jack Leach was Somerset’s best bowler against Hampshire in the previous encounter wherein he delivered four overs, allowed 23 runs, claimed two wickets and achieved a brilliant economy rate of 5.75. After three innings, he has five wickets under his belt alongside an average of 12.60, making him a reliable player to bet on in the next match as well.
Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s Best Bowler
The skipper is Sussex’s most consistent wicket-taker which reflects in the fact that he leads their bowling attack with 21 wickets in 11 innings. In his four-over spell against Essex, he managed to pick a single wicket with an economy rate of 8.00 but that does not rule out his chances in the next match in any way, especially with his excellent average of 15.80.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Somerset
- Somerset to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
- Sussex to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch)
Parimatch