Surrey vs Durham Match Prediction
SUR
65%
Chance of Winning
DUR
35%
T20
Kennington Oval
Facts:
- Surrey and Durham have not met once in the T20 format before.
- Durham finished 4th whereas Surrey finished at the top of their respective group table.
Surrey vs Durham Chance of Winning
Surrey had a fantastic campaign in this season of the competition. Surrey’s form has been a bit inconsistent towards the end of the group games but the team stands as one of the best teams in the tournament. With 9 wins and 3 losses, the team finished at the top of the South Group points table. They had 20 points and a net run rate of 0.777. The team lost their last game to Kent but have successfully made their way into the play-offs. Surrey have a very good chance of making it past the quarter finals.
Durham had a mixed campaign in the competition this year. The team won 7 games and lost 6 matches in the tournament. With that, they finished at the 4th place of the North Group points table with 15 points. The team has a net run rate of -0.325. Durham barely made it to the play-offs but will hash it out against Surrey in the next game.
- Durham’s chance of winning: 35%
- Surrey’s chance of winning: 65%
Surrey vs Durham Betting Tips
Surrey to score over 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)
Surrey has a strong squad. They have played an impressive campaign in the competition and managed to reach the play-offs after they topped their group table. Their top batting order also looks strong. Their opening order revolves around Will Jacks and Dom Sibley who average at 30.25 & 19.25 respectively in the competition. They posted the scores of 34, 6 & 36 runs before their first dismissal in the last three outings. The openers look in terrific form and shall score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Surrey’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Durham’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs
Most fours: Surrey
Surrey vs Durham Toss Prediction
The pitch at Kennington Oval in T20s has favoured the batters with the average scores being on the higher side. Fast bowlers get some assistance in the initial stages of the match and as the game progresses it gets better for batting. Interestingly teams chasing have won the majority of the matches at this venue across all formats. Teams winning the toss will opt to bowl first at this venue and then chase down totals.
Weather Report
The weather in London will witness cloudy skies. The temperature will peak at 22 degrees Celsius.
Surrey Players List
Sam Curran, Yousef Majid, Josh Blake, Cameron Steel, Jordan Clark, Jamie Smith, Tom Lawes, Nathan Barnwell, Daniel Worrall, Ryan Patel, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Dom Sibley, Reece Topley, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Amar Virdi, Laurie Evans, Chris Jordan, Tommy Ealham, Ollie Pope, Krish Patel, Spencer Johnson, Ben Geddes, James Taylor, Tom Curran, Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, Jamie Overton, Conor McKerr, Dan Lawrence, Luke Griffiths, Sean Abbott
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rory Burns
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Laurie Evans
|
Batter
|
Will Jacks
|
All-rounder
|
Dan Lawrence
|
All-rounder
|
Dom Sibley
|
Batter
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Cameron Steel
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan (c)
|
Bowler
|
Matt Dunn
|
Bowler
|
Tom Lawes
|
Bowler
Surrey Recent Form
Surrey have a fantastic squad in the competition. They lost the last game against Kent. The team leaked too many runs. The batting order collapsed too soon and bundled out at 131 runs in the match.
Durham Players List
Stanley McAlindon, Ben McKinney, Oliver Gibson, Mitch Killeen, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, David Bedingham, Paul Coughlin, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard, Ben Stokes, Daniel Hogg, Michael Jones, Ben Dwarshuis, Luke Robinson, Graham Clark, Peter Siddle, Matthew Potts, Ashton Turner, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Alex Lees, Ben Raine, Brandon Glover, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jonathan Bushnell, Brydon Carse, Scott Borthwick
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ollie Robinson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Graham Clark
|
Batter
|
David Bedingham
|
Batter
|
Ben Raine
|
All-rounder
|
Colin Ackermann
|
Batter
|
Alex Lees (c)
|
Batter
|
Ashton Turner
|
All-rounder
|
Paul Coughlin
|
Bowler
|
Callum Parkinson
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Sowter
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Potts
|
Bowler
Durham Recent Form
Durham delivered a fantastic performance in the previous game of the competition. The team has a very comprehensive batting and bowling order. They will be exploiting it to their advantage in the next game.
Surrey vs Durham Head-to-Head Record
The sides have never met in the T20s.
Surrey won-
Durham won-
No result/ Abandoned-
Surrey vs Durham Betting Odds
Surrey clashed against Kent in the last game. Batting first, Kent scored 217/5 in the game. Matt Dunn was the best bowler from the side with 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Surrey were all out for 131 runs, losing the game by 86 runs. Sam Curran scored 24 runs while Rory Burns scored 21 runs in the game. Surrey will be ready to get back in form and win the next game against Durham.
Durham clashed against Derbyshire in their last group match. Batting first in the game, Derbyshire scored 155/8 in the game. Nathan Sowter, Ben Raine, Calllum Parkinson and Paul Coughlin picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Durham scored 159/2 in the game, winning it by 8 wickets. Alex Lees scored an unbeaten 72 whereas Colion Ackermann remained unbeaten at 54 runs in the game. The team will be ready to give it their all in the quarter finals.
Surrey vs Durham
T20
Kennington Oval, null
Surrey vs Durham Top Batters
Sam Curran to be the top batter for Surrey
Sam Curran is doing very well with the bat in this tournament. He has scored 185 runs in 4 games and averages at 61.66. He scored 24 runs in the last game and was the top scorer from the side against Durham.
Graham Clark to be the top batter for Durham
Graham Clark is the top scorer of the team. He has scored 322 runs in 14 games at an average of 26.83. He was dismissed at 13 runs in the last game but will be looking to strike hard in the next game.
Surrey vs Durham Top Bowlers
Matt Dunn to be the top bowler for Surrey
Matt Dunn has played two games for Surrey in the competition. He took 4 wickets so far including 2 wickets in the last game against Kent. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Nathan Sowter to be the top bowler for Durham
Nathan Sowter is an excellent bowling choice in the team. He has picked 19 wickets in 13 games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game against Derbyshire. Sowter will go in as the best bowler in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Surrey
Durham to win @ 2.46 (Dafabet)
Surrey to win @ 1.55 (Dafabet)
Dafabet