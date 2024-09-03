Surrey vs Durham Match Prediction SUR 65 % Chance of Winning DUR 35 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey and Durham will clash in the first quarter final game of the Vitality Blast 2024. The game will be hosted at the Kennington Oval, London on September 2, 2024. The match will begin from 10:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Surrey vs Durham Chance of Winning

Surrey had a fantastic campaign in this season of the competition. Surrey’s form has been a bit inconsistent towards the end of the group games but the team stands as one of the best teams in the tournament. With 9 wins and 3 losses, the team finished at the top of the South Group points table. They had 20 points and a net run rate of 0.777. The team lost their last game to Kent but have successfully made their way into the play-offs. Surrey have a very good chance of making it past the quarter finals.

Durham had a mixed campaign in the competition this year. The team won 7 games and lost 6 matches in the tournament. With that, they finished at the 4th place of the North Group points table with 15 points. The team has a net run rate of -0.325. Durham barely made it to the play-offs but will hash it out against Surrey in the next game.

Durham’s chance of winning: 35%

Surrey’s chance of winning: 65%

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Surrey vs Durham Betting Tips

Surrey to score over 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)

Surrey has a strong squad. They have played an impressive campaign in the competition and managed to reach the play-offs after they topped their group table. Their top batting order also looks strong. Their opening order revolves around Will Jacks and Dom Sibley who average at 30.25 & 19.25 respectively in the competition. They posted the scores of 34, 6 & 36 runs before their first dismissal in the last three outings. The openers look in terrific form and shall score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Durham’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Most fours: Surrey 1.76 Bet on Dafabet

Surrey vs Durham Toss Prediction

The pitch at Kennington Oval in T20s has favoured the batters with the average scores being on the higher side. Fast bowlers get some assistance in the initial stages of the match and as the game progresses it gets better for batting. Interestingly teams chasing have won the majority of the matches at this venue across all formats. Teams winning the toss will opt to bowl first at this venue and then chase down totals.

Weather Report

The weather in London will witness cloudy skies. The temperature will peak at 22 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Players List

Sam Curran, Yousef Majid, Josh Blake, Cameron Steel, Jordan Clark, Jamie Smith, Tom Lawes, Nathan Barnwell, Daniel Worrall, Ryan Patel, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Dom Sibley, Reece Topley, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Amar Virdi, Laurie Evans, Chris Jordan, Tommy Ealham, Ollie Pope, Krish Patel, Spencer Johnson, Ben Geddes, James Taylor, Tom Curran, Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, Jamie Overton, Conor McKerr, Dan Lawrence, Luke Griffiths, Sean Abbott

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns Wicket-keeper Laurie Evans Batter Will Jacks All-rounder Dan Lawrence All-rounder Dom Sibley Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Cameron Steel All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Chris Jordan (c) Bowler Matt Dunn Bowler Tom Lawes Bowler

Surrey Recent Form

Surrey have a fantastic squad in the competition. They lost the last game against Kent. The team leaked too many runs. The batting order collapsed too soon and bundled out at 131 runs in the match.

Durham Players List

Stanley McAlindon, Ben McKinney, Oliver Gibson, Mitch Killeen, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, David Bedingham, Paul Coughlin, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard, Ben Stokes, Daniel Hogg, Michael Jones, Ben Dwarshuis, Luke Robinson, Graham Clark, Peter Siddle, Matthew Potts, Ashton Turner, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Alex Lees, Ben Raine, Brandon Glover, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jonathan Bushnell, Brydon Carse, Scott Borthwick

Predicted Playing XI

Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter David Bedingham Batter Ben Raine All-rounder Colin Ackermann Batter Alex Lees (c) Batter Ashton Turner All-rounder Paul Coughlin Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler

Durham Recent Form

Durham delivered a fantastic performance in the previous game of the competition. The team has a very comprehensive batting and bowling order. They will be exploiting it to their advantage in the next game.

Surrey vs Durham Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never met in the T20s.

Surrey won-

Durham won-

No result/ Abandoned-

Surrey vs Durham Betting Odds

Surrey clashed against Kent in the last game. Batting first, Kent scored 217/5 in the game. Matt Dunn was the best bowler from the side with 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Surrey were all out for 131 runs, losing the game by 86 runs. Sam Curran scored 24 runs while Rory Burns scored 21 runs in the game. Surrey will be ready to get back in form and win the next game against Durham.

Durham clashed against Derbyshire in their last group match. Batting first in the game, Derbyshire scored 155/8 in the game. Nathan Sowter, Ben Raine, Calllum Parkinson and Paul Coughlin picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Durham scored 159/2 in the game, winning it by 8 wickets. Alex Lees scored an unbeaten 72 whereas Colion Ackermann remained unbeaten at 54 runs in the game. The team will be ready to give it their all in the quarter finals.

Surrey vs Durham T20 Kennington Oval, null Surrey Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Durham Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.541 Bet Now!

Surrey vs Durham Top Batters

Sam Curran to be the top batter for Surrey

Sam Curran is doing very well with the bat in this tournament. He has scored 185 runs in 4 games and averages at 61.66. He scored 24 runs in the last game and was the top scorer from the side against Durham.

Graham Clark to be the top batter for Durham

Graham Clark is the top scorer of the team. He has scored 322 runs in 14 games at an average of 26.83. He was dismissed at 13 runs in the last game but will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Surrey vs Durham Top Bowlers

Matt Dunn to be the top bowler for Surrey

Matt Dunn has played two games for Surrey in the competition. He took 4 wickets so far including 2 wickets in the last game against Kent. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Nathan Sowter to be the top bowler for Durham

Nathan Sowter is an excellent bowling choice in the team. He has picked 19 wickets in 13 games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game against Derbyshire. Sowter will go in as the best bowler in the next game.