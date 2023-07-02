Surrey vs Essex Match Prediction SUR 62 % Chance of Winning ESS 38 % Bet Now! Surrey and Essex will face each other for a second time this season at The Kennington Oval on July 2 as the Group Stage of the tournament edges closer. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 P.M IST.

Surrey vs Essex Chances of Winning

Surrey approaches this fixture following back-to-back defeats, with their latest loss coming against Somerset. Opting to field first, Surrey faced a daunting challenge as Somerset posted an impressive total of 208/5. Despite the efforts of opening batsman Will Jacks, who contributed a valuable half-century, and Sam Curran, who scored 47 runs, Surrey fell short and finished with a score of 190/9. Noteworthy contributions from Jamie Overton, Sunil Narine, and captain Chris Jordan in the form of crucial cameos were ultimately futile, as Surrey succumbed to an 18-run defeat in the match.

Essex has been enduring a frustrating streak of four successive defeats. In their recent encounter against Middlesex, the latter chose to field first, allowing Essex to set a target. Impressively, Essex posted a respectable score of 225/6, showing promise and appearing to be on the right path. However, in a surprising turn of events, Middlesex managed to chase down the target and secure a victory. The bulk of the runs for Essex came from the combined efforts of Daniel Sams and Paul Walter, who scored an impressive 114 runs together. Additionally, Matt Critchley and Michael Pepper made important contributions to the team's total.

The momentum seems to be on Surrey’s side, however, considering their position in the tournament and the strength they have displayed despite facing a few setbacks along the way.

Surrey chance of winning - 62%

Essex chance of winning - 38%

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Surrey vs Essex Betting Tips

Surrey boasts one of the most formidable opening partnerships in the tournament, led by the dynamic duo of Will Jacks and Laurie Evans. They have been the driving force behind Surrey's batting success, with Jacks accumulating an impressive total of 518 runs and Evans closely following with 484 runs. Their consistent and impactful partnerships have consistently set the tone for the team, providing a solid foundation for the rest of the batting lineup to build upon.

In contrast, Daniel Sams has emerged as the standout performer for Essex, showcasing his exceptional all-round abilities. With a remarkable tally of 334 runs in 13 matches, Sams has been instrumental in Essex's batting lineup. Furthermore, he has proven to be their most valuable player, not only with the bat but also as the leading wicket-taker for the team, claiming an impressive 21 wickets. Alongside Sams, the contributions of Michael Pepper and Paul Walter have been noteworthy, with both batsmen making significant contributions of 301 and 306 runs respectively.

Surrey vs Essex Toss Prediction

The upcoming match will take place at The Oval, located in Kennington. This stadium serves as Surrey's home ground and has hosted a total of 63 T20 matches thus far. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 161. Interestingly, teams batting second have had the upper hand, emerging victorious on 36 occasions, whereas teams batting first have won 25 times. Surrey has played six matches at The Oval, managing to secure victory in only two of them. In the most recent match held here, Somerset emerged triumphant after Surrey won the toss and chose to field first. Given the successful outcome of batting first in the previous match, teams winning the toss are likely to opt for batting first once again.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts clear skies and a sunny outlook on the day of the match. Temperature is likely to remain around 25 degrees celsius.

Surrey Player List

Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Ryan Patel, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Thomas Lawes, Ben Foakes (Wk), Jamie Smith (Wk), Amar Virdi, Chris Jordan (c), Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Nicholas Kimber, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Yousef Majid

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Laurie Evans Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Sean Abbott All-rounder Jamie Overton Batter Tom Curran Batter Chris Jordan (C) Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Tom Lawes Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey just lost two matches in a row and are in need of improved performance to avoid the threat of teams below them in the standings. They lost to Somerset by 18 runs and Middlesex by seven wickets, with four balls to spare. Their last win against Glamorgan, however, was rather remarkable since they won by 81 runs.

Essex Player List

Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Sir Alastair Cook, Aaron Beard. Dan Lawrence, Daniel Sams, Doug Bracewell, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Adam Rossington (Wk), Michael Pepper (Wk), William Buttleman (Wk), Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Eshun Kalley, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Feroze Khushi Batter Michael Pepper Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Paul Walter Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Simon Harmer (C) Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Aaron Beard Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex is having a less than ideal end to the season as they are on a four-match losing streak. Prior to this, they won five matches in a row and seemed to be on a promising trajectory.

Surrey vs Essex Head-to-Head

In their T20 history, Essex holds an advantage over Surrey, having won 19 matches compared to Surrey's 11 victories. Additionally, Essex emerged victorious in the last encounter between the two teams with a significant margin of 43 runs.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 33

Surrey - 11

Essex - 19

Tied/Abandoned/No Result - 3

Surrey vs Essex Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

The opening partnership of Surrey, consisting of Will Jacks and Laurie Evans, has been outstanding this season. In their recent three matches, they scored 53 runs against Somerset, 181 runs against Middlesex, and 109 runs against Glamorgan. Their partnership has shown consistency and is likely to continue performing well in the upcoming fixture.

Surrey vs Essex Best Batters

Will Jacks to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Will Jacks has been a standout performer for Surrey, leading their run charts and accumulating an impressive total of 518 runs with a remarkable strike rate of 162.89. In the previous match against Somerset, he showcased his skills by scoring a quick half-century in just 26 deliveries. Given his consistent form, he is expected to once again emerge as the top batter for his team.

Daniel Sams to be Essex’s Best Batter

Sams is currently Essex’s highest run-scorer with 334 runs in 13 matches so far. He managed to score 69 runs from 34 deliveries in their previous game against Middlesex, resulting in a strike rate of 202.94. He is anticipated to emerge as Essex’s top batsman once again.

Surrey vs Essex Best Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Sunil Narine, Surrey's international player, has been in outstanding form as the highest wicket-taker for Surrey this season, securing an impressive 18 wickets in 13 matches. In their previous encounter against Somerset, he demonstrated his prowess by capturing two wickets while conceding only 38 runs. With such consistent performances, it is highly likely that he will once again emerge as Surrey's leading bowler in the upcoming match.

Matt Critchley to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Critchley has been exceptional in the bowling department, emerging as the leading wicket-taker for his team with a total of 20 wickets in the past 13 matches. His remarkable performance in the previous match against Middlesex, where he claimed figures of 5/28, truly stood out, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 7.00. With such consistent and impactful displays, he can be relied upon to be the key bowler for his team once again.