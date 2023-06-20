Surrey vs Glamorgan Match Prediction SUR 65 % Chance of Winning GLAM 35 % Bet Now! Surrey and Glamorgan battle out in Match 93 of the Vitality T20 Blast. The highly anticipated South Group clash is set to take place at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday, June 20, with a scheduled start time of 11:00 pm IST.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Surrey are coming off a disappointing loss against Hampshire by 9 wickets. Batting first Surrey failed to reach a competitive total as they were bowled out for 124 runs in 19.2 overs. Jamie Overton scored 45 runs in 24 balls. Surrey then failed to defend the target as Hampshire chased down the target in 14.2 overs. Gus Atkinson picked up one wicket. The loss against Hampshire is the third of the season. Surrey is now positioned 2nd in the South Group with 14 points in ten matches. They won seven and lost three matches.

Glamorgan are coming off a 32-run victory over Gloucestershire in their last match. Batting first Glamorgan scored 183 runs for the loss of five wickets. Sam Northeast scored a match-winning knock of 60 runs in 48 balls smashing two fours and three sixes. Tim van der Gugten quickfire cameo of 38 runs in 19 balls proved to be the game-changing knock. Glamorgan then restricted Gloucestershire to 151 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Peter Hatzoglou was the star performer with the ball picking up three wickets. With the win over Gloucestershire, Glamorgan ascended to 5th position in the South Group with ten points in nine matches.

Surrey defeated Glamorgan by 65 runs earlier in the season and both teams battle out for the second time in the season.

Surrey Chance of Winning: 65%

Glamorgan Chance of Winning: 35%

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Surrey vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Glamorgan's wicketkeeper-batsman Chris Cooke has been in phenomenal form. He is the top batsman for Glamorgan in the season. He has scored 339 runs in nine matches averaging 48.43. Cooke scored 28 in the previous match. We predict Chris Cooke will continue his form and score over 24.5 against Surrey. Surrey top order batter Laurie Evans has produced match-winning innings for Surrey. Evans has scored 356 runs in ten matches averaging 39.56. Evans' good run of form will be crucial for the success of Surrey. We predict to score over 29.5 runs against Glamorgan.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

The surface at Kennington Oval, London is a balanced track with assistance to both batsman and bowlers. In 64 T20 domestic matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 26 matches and the team batting second won 37 matches. Teams chasing have a winning percentage of 57.8%. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 162 runs. The bowling team won two of the three matches played at this venue. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature at Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday is expected to be around 24 degree Celsius and 74% humidity, 60% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. Expect scattered thunderstorms with a 50% chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Surrey Players List

Cameron Steel, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Lawes, Sunil Narine, BenFoakes (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Jordan, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Nick Kimber, Amar Vardi.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Will Jacks All-rounder Laurie Evans Batsman Sam Curran All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket Keeper Jamie Overton Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler Sunil Narine All-rounder Gus Atkinson Bowler Tom Lawes Bowler

Surrey Recent Form

Surrey are having a great time in the tournament. They are the in-form team in the South Group with seven wins in ten matches. Surrey has 70% wins in the season. They won four of their last five matches in the Vitality T20 Blast. All-round performances from Sam Curran and Will Jacks have helped Surrey in most of their wins. In their last head-to-head match against Glamorgan, Surrey defeated Glamorgan by 65 runs.

Glamorgan Players List

Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson ©, David Lloyd, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Chris Cooke, Thomas Rhys Bevan, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaithe, Harry Podmore, Jamie Mcllroy, Peter Hatzoglou, Prem Sisodiya, Ruiadhri Smith, Tim van der Gugten.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Prem Sisodiya All-rounder Kiran Carlson © Batsman Sam Northeast Batsman Billy Root Batsman Chris Cooke Wicket Keeper Callum Taylor Batsman Tim van der Gugten All-rounder Ruaidhri Smith Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Jamie Mcllroy Bowler Andrew Salter Bowler

Glamorgan Recent Form

After starting the season on a winning note, Glamorgan lost three of their last five matches. Glamorgan were on a three-match losing streak before their win against Gloucestershire in the previous match. Gloucestershire stands in 5th position in the South Group with five wins in nine matches. They lost their last head-to-head clash against Surrey by 65 runs.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head Record

Both Surrey and Glamorgan clashed in 19 T20 matches. Surrey holds a record of 9 - 9 against Glamorgan. Out of the nine wins against Glamorgan, Surrey won five matches batting first and four matches batting 2nd, While Glamorgan won five matches batting first and four matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Surrey won three matches, Glamorgan won one match and one match ended with a result.

Total Matches Played: 19 matches

Surrey Won: 9 matches

Glamorgan Won: 9 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Surrey vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to score over more runs than Surrey in the first six overs @ 2.09 odds

Glamorgan has been dominating against their opopponent'sowlers in the powerplay overs. Surrey on average scored 48 runs in the powerplay in their last five matches while Glamorgan scored 58 runs in the first six overs in their last five matches. We predict Glamorgan to score more runs than Surrey in the first six overs.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Will Jacks to be the top batter for Surrey

Will Jacks has been in phenomenal form. He has scored 303 runs in ten innings. Jacks scored 46 runs in his last outing against Glamorgan. We predict Jacks to be the top scorer for Surrey against Glamorgan.

Chirs Cooke to be the top batter for Glamorgan

Chris Cooke has been the top performer for Glamorgan. He has amassed 339 runs in nine innings. Cooke has been the mainstay batter for Glamorgan in the middle order. He has scored 253 runs against Surrey in T20 matches. We predict Cooke to be the top batter for Glamorgan against Surrey.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be the top bowler for Surrey

Sunil Narine picked up 14 wickets in ten matches. Narine has been the strike bowler for Surrey in the season. We predict Sunil Narine to be the top bowler for Surrey against Glamorgan.

Jamie Mcllroy to be the top bowler for Glamorgan

Jamie Mcllroy is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan in the season. Mcllroy has been consistent with his line and lengths along with deceptive variations. He has bagged 15 wickets in nine matches in the season. We back the left-arm pacer to be the top bowler for Glamorgan against Surrey.