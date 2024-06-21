Surrey vs Glamorgan Match Prediction SUR 67 % Chance of Winning GLAM 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.391 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey and Glamorgan will square off in the Vitality Blast on June 21, 2024. They are going to face each other at Kennington Oval, London, at 11:00 P.M IST.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Surrey have been nearly invincible this season as they went up against Sussex and got their shot at victory after having lost to the latter earlier in the tournament. Surrey were tasked with setting a target and they did so with great difficulty, having lost a whopping eight wickets by the end of 20 overs. They scored 184 runs and Sussex, under normal circumstances, would have put up a fair fight. However, Surrey’s bowling attack delivered a phenomenal performance by bowling out the home side for 130 by the start of the 19th over which led to a 54-run victory for them.

Glamorgan’s dismal showing against Somerset was a tough pill to swallow given the horrendous nature of their defeat. Somerset were the first to bat and they went on to post a total of 193 runs which left Glamorgan with an uphill battle. The latter made a royal mess of their chase by getting themselves bowled out for 85 runs with Sam Northeast as the standout batter, having scored 24 runs. Glamorgan hung their heads with a 108-run defeat.

Surrey chance of winning - 67%

Glamorgan chance of winning - 33%

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Surrey vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score low before first dismissal

Eddie Byrom and Kiran Carlson are in a free fall at the moment and their contributions to the first wicket are simply not enough. There hasn’t been even a whiff of improvement in their performances and it is reflected in partnerships of 8, 0, 0, 23 and 11 runs in the last five fixtures. It would take a mammoth effort to get out of this and given the way they stand, they do not have the capacity to pull it off.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

In all three matches hosted at Kennington Oval this season, the toss winners elected to field first but two matches went in favor of the teams batting first and the remaining fixture was a tie. However, more often than not, the venue has witnessed attainable totals from those batting first and the toss winning skipper of the next match will want to field first.

Weather Report

There is a 10% possibility of rain coupled with partly cloudy skies but the weather is not expected to interfere with the match while the temperature is projected to be around 23 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Ollie Pope (c), Rory Burns, Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Lawes, Tom Ealham, Yousef Majid.

Predicted Playing XI

Dan Lawrence Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Laurie Evans Batter Ollie Pope (C) Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Rory Burns Batter Tom Curran All-rounder Jordan Clark Batter Sean Abbott Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey are in excellent shape as they currently stand. They have faltered on some occasions but they are still in the race for a top finish.

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle, William Smale, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan.

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder Sam Northeast Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Timm van der Gugten Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan’s displays have done nothing to inspire confidence in them to bounce back from the rut and give the opposition a proper challenge. They are lacking in several ways, especially in the batting department, and simply do not have what it takes to beat a top team like Surrey.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head

Surrey have a slight advantage over Glamorgan with 11 wins in their outings while the latter have nine victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 23

Surrey - 11

Glamorgan - 9

No Result/Abandoned - 3

Surrey vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Both the teams’ opening wickets are sorely underperforming this season and it is reflected in their single digit partnerships so far. For Glamorgan, Kiran Carlson and Eddie Byrom’s partnerships hardly exist since they have scored 8, 0 and 0 in the previous three games. They are in complete and utter turmoil at the moment and getting out of this rut seems to be a distant prospect. Surrey are not doing significantly better by any means but they seem more poised to outperform Glamorgan, having scored 2, 4 and 4 runs together in the last three matches.

Surrey vs Glamorgan T20 Kennington Oval, null Surrey Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.48 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.42 Bet Now! Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.005 Bet Now!

Surrey vs Glamorgan Best Batters

Jamie Smith to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Jamie Smith has extended his lead as the team’s top run-getter and has amassed 276 runs in six innings. He also has an average of 46.00 and came out on top against Sussex wherein he scored 45 runs while striking at 204.54. Given his form this season, he is the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Sam Northeast to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Sam Northeast is the leading run scorer for Glamorgan with 166 runs in five innings and an average of 41.50. In an unfortunate turn of events, the team’s dismal outing against Somerset resulted in a knock of 24 runs for number three who scored 24 runs which made him their top batter. He will be expected to come out on top once again.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

Tom Curran to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Tom Curran leads Surrey’s bowling attack with 13 wickets in five innings, three of which were taken against Sussex when he delivered a brilliant spell. During the game, he also conceded 39 runs in four overs and ended up with an economy rate of 9.75. To top it off, he has maintained an average of 11.38 which makes him a highly lucrative choice for the next game.

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Mason Crane is currently the top wicket-taker for Glamorgan with 11 wickets in five innings. He was not the top bowler for them against Somerset since he returned with a single wicket in four overs but with an average of 13.00 and the kind of prowess he has shown so far, he remains the top pick to be their premier bowler.