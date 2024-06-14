Surrey vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction
SUR
70%
Chance of Winning
GLO
30%
T20
Kennington Oval
Facts:
- Surrey’s Jamie Smith is the top run-getter of the entire tournament so far with 211 runs in four innings.
- Cameron Bancroft leads Gloucestershire’s run charts with 134 runs in four innings.
Surrey vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning
Surrey were beaten for the first time this season at the hands of Sussex in their previous encounter. Sussex batted first as the visitors and notched up 213 runs which was quite a substantial target for Surrey. Skipper Ollie Pope’s unbeaten 99 was not enough to upset Sussex since the rest of the batters did not offer much support and found themselves dismissed before any real contribution was made. Surrey experienced the loss of seven wickets and with 177 runs on the board by the end of 20 overs, Sussex took home a 36-run victory.
Gloucestershire’s hardship worsened as they went up against Sussex in the last game. Gloucestershire put Sussex in to bat first but allowed the latter to score 208 runs which was an uphill battle for the home team to chase down. Opener Cameron Bancroft played the most impactful innings as he added 42 runs to the scoreboard but small contributions from the rest did not make the cut. Gloucestershire had scored 160 runs but victory was nowhere in sight as they lost by a margin of 48 runs.
- Surrey chance of winning - 70%
- Gloucestershire chance of winning - 30%
Surrey vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips
Gloucestershire to score low before first dismissal
So far this season, Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft have done an adequate job for the team in terms of setting them up for a decent total but there is a great deal of instability in their performances. In the last four fixtures, the duo have scored 43, 5, 59 and 4 runs but the disparity in their totals is where the problem lies. Unless they find a way to overcome this issue, not much is expected of Gloucestershire’s openers.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Surrey Opening Partnership Over 24.5
Gloucestershire Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Surrey
Surrey vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction
In the previous season, Kennington Oval saw the teams batting first win three out of seven games but they are two for two so far this season. In both matches held here in the ongoing tournament, the toss winners opted to field first and that was ultimately their folly. The toss winning side will want to bat first after the previous two games and give themselves a head start.
Weather Report
There is an ominous 40% chance of precipitation in London on the day of the match and scattered showers are predicted. The temperature is likely to touch 17 degrees Celsius.
Surrey Player List
Ollie Pope (c), Rory Burns, Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Lawes, Tom Ealham, Yousef Majid.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Laurie Evans
|
Batter
|
Dan Lawrence
|
Batter
|
Jason Roy
|
Batter
|
Ollie Pope (C)
|
Batter
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jordan Clark
|
Batter
|
Tom Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Cameron Steel
|
Batter
|
Gus Atkinson
|
Bowler
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
Surrey Team Form
Surrey are in brilliant shape and their one-off defeat against Sussex will not deter their momentum.
Gloucestershire Player List
Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Miles Hammond
|
Batter
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
James Bracey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Beau Webster
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Batter
|
Jack Taylor (C)
|
Batter
|
Graeme van Buuren
|
Batter
|
Oliver Price
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Shaw
|
Bowler
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Ajeet Dale
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire do not stand a chance against Surrey and their efforts are likely to go in vain. They simply do not have the firepower to compete with the top teams, especially since they are in the midst of a lot of struggle.
Surrey vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head
Surrey have a four-win lead over Gloucestershire in their tally so far with ten wins while the latter have six victories against their name.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 16
Surrey - 10
Gloucestershire - 6
Surrey vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds
Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire
Laurie Evans and Dan Lawrence have the potential to be a fearsome and destructive opening pair for Surrey but so far they have not unlocked their full potential. Their opening stands in the previous four games are quite subpar given the precedent they have set for themselves, seeing as they have added 18, 7, 15 and 10 runs to the first wicket. Gloucestershire’s openers, on the other hand, have proved that their partnership is formidable but they do not deliver consistently which puts them on the backfoot. Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft have scored 43, 5, 59 and 4 runs together in the last four games but Surrey are favored to outclass Gloucestershire.
Surrey vs Gloucestershire
T20
Kennington Oval, null
Surrey vs Gloucestershire Best Batters
Ollie Pope to be Surrey’s Best Batter
Ollie Pope was robbed of what would have been his first century of the season in their last outing against Sussex. The skipper was the top run scorer and stood at an unbeaten 99 when they ran out of time and was forced to yield. He is the second highest run-getter of the team with 142 runs in four innings and an average of 47.33, making him the top choice for the upcoming match.
Cameron Bancroft to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter
Cameron Bancroft is miles ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs and stands as the top run scorer for Gloucestershire with 134 runs in four innings. He also led the charge in their last match versus Sussex where he scored 42 runs before he was run out. With an average of 33.50, he is expected to come out on top in the next game, too.
Surrey vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers
Tom Curran to be Surrey’s Best Bowler
Tom Curran is currently the leading wicket-taker for Surrey with nine wickets in three innings. He led the way for the team in their last outing against Sussex wherein he brought in a three-wicket haul in four overs. He was also quite economical during his spell as he conceded 32 runs and earned an economy rate of 8.00. He is the top pick for the match against Gloucestershire.
Josh Shaw to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler
Josh Shaw took part in his first game of the season against Sussex and emerged as the leading bowler with three wickets in four overs. He also remained rather conservative in his approach as he allowed just 27 runs and ended up with an economy rate of 6.75 which makes him a lucrative player to bet on.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Surrey
- Surrey to win @ 1.43 (Parimatch)
- Gloucestershire to win @ 2.78 (Parimatch)
Parimatch