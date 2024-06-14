Surrey vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction SUR 70 % Chance of Winning GLO 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey and Gloucestershire are going to face each other in the Vitality Blast on June 14, 2024. The sides will meet at Kennington Oval, London, with a scheduled start time of 11:00 P.M IST.

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Surrey were beaten for the first time this season at the hands of Sussex in their previous encounter. Sussex batted first as the visitors and notched up 213 runs which was quite a substantial target for Surrey. Skipper Ollie Pope’s unbeaten 99 was not enough to upset Sussex since the rest of the batters did not offer much support and found themselves dismissed before any real contribution was made. Surrey experienced the loss of seven wickets and with 177 runs on the board by the end of 20 overs, Sussex took home a 36-run victory.

Gloucestershire’s hardship worsened as they went up against Sussex in the last game. Gloucestershire put Sussex in to bat first but allowed the latter to score 208 runs which was an uphill battle for the home team to chase down. Opener Cameron Bancroft played the most impactful innings as he added 42 runs to the scoreboard but small contributions from the rest did not make the cut. Gloucestershire had scored 160 runs but victory was nowhere in sight as they lost by a margin of 48 runs.

Surrey chance of winning - 70%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 30%

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Surrey vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Gloucestershire to score low before first dismissal

So far this season, Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft have done an adequate job for the team in terms of setting them up for a decent total but there is a great deal of instability in their performances. In the last four fixtures, the duo have scored 43, 5, 59 and 4 runs but the disparity in their totals is where the problem lies. Unless they find a way to overcome this issue, not much is expected of Gloucestershire’s openers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Gloucestershire Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Surrey 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

In the previous season, Kennington Oval saw the teams batting first win three out of seven games but they are two for two so far this season. In both matches held here in the ongoing tournament, the toss winners opted to field first and that was ultimately their folly. The toss winning side will want to bat first after the previous two games and give themselves a head start.

Weather Report

There is an ominous 40% chance of precipitation in London on the day of the match and scattered showers are predicted. The temperature is likely to touch 17 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Ollie Pope (c), Rory Burns, Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Lawes, Tom Ealham, Yousef Majid.

Predicted Playing XI

Laurie Evans Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Jason Roy Batter Ollie Pope (C) Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Jordan Clark Batter Tom Curran All-rounder Sean Abbott Bowler Cameron Steel Batter Gus Atkinson Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey are in brilliant shape and their one-off defeat against Sussex will not deter their momentum.

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Beau Webster All-rounder Ben Charlesworth Batter Jack Taylor (C) Batter Graeme van Buuren Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Josh Shaw Bowler David Payne Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire do not stand a chance against Surrey and their efforts are likely to go in vain. They simply do not have the firepower to compete with the top teams, especially since they are in the midst of a lot of struggle.

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

Surrey have a four-win lead over Gloucestershire in their tally so far with ten wins while the latter have six victories against their name.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 16

Surrey - 10

Gloucestershire - 6

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire

Laurie Evans and Dan Lawrence have the potential to be a fearsome and destructive opening pair for Surrey but so far they have not unlocked their full potential. Their opening stands in the previous four games are quite subpar given the precedent they have set for themselves, seeing as they have added 18, 7, 15 and 10 runs to the first wicket. Gloucestershire’s openers, on the other hand, have proved that their partnership is formidable but they do not deliver consistently which puts them on the backfoot. Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft have scored 43, 5, 59 and 4 runs together in the last four games but Surrey are favored to outclass Gloucestershire.

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Surrey vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Ollie Pope to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Ollie Pope was robbed of what would have been his first century of the season in their last outing against Sussex. The skipper was the top run scorer and stood at an unbeaten 99 when they ran out of time and was forced to yield. He is the second highest run-getter of the team with 142 runs in four innings and an average of 47.33, making him the top choice for the upcoming match.

Cameron Bancroft to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Cameron Bancroft is miles ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs and stands as the top run scorer for Gloucestershire with 134 runs in four innings. He also led the charge in their last match versus Sussex where he scored 42 runs before he was run out. With an average of 33.50, he is expected to come out on top in the next game, too.

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Tom Curran to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Tom Curran is currently the leading wicket-taker for Surrey with nine wickets in three innings. He led the way for the team in their last outing against Sussex wherein he brought in a three-wicket haul in four overs. He was also quite economical during his spell as he conceded 32 runs and earned an economy rate of 8.00. He is the top pick for the match against Gloucestershire.

Josh Shaw to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Josh Shaw took part in his first game of the season against Sussex and emerged as the leading bowler with three wickets in four overs. He also remained rather conservative in his approach as he allowed just 27 runs and ended up with an economy rate of 6.75 which makes him a lucrative player to bet on.