Surrey vs Hampshire Match Prediction SUR 63 % Chance of Winning HAM 37 % Bet Now! As we approach the business end of the season, Hampshire take on Surrey in what could be a four pointer for either side as they try to cement their playoff spots. The two sides will go head to head on June 18 at the Kennington Oval in London which is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST.

Surrey vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Both teams are favourites to make the knockouts in the South Group. Hampshire’s lapses in the last game makes this game even more crucial for the defending champions as the chasing pack of Essex, Glamorgan and Gloucestershire each have two games in hand and are two points behind Hampshire who are third on the table. Surrey, on the other hand, would want to extend the gap over Somerset when they take on Hampshire on June 18. As per our calculations, Surrey are favourites to come off with maximum points in the highly anticipated clash versus title holder.

Surrey’s chances of winning - 63%

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 37%

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Surrey vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

We believe Surrey would have a great start and would score well in the powerplay. Only twice this season Surrey has scored under 50 in the powerplay. Surrey are averaging 54.25 in this campaign in the powerplay overs which makes this a great tip to bet upon. We also believe James Vince would score low in the upcoming fixture. Apart from his century against Kent, Vince has struggled in games away from home. Vince has only scored 1, 5, 0 and 8 in away fixtures which makes this a great bet to act upon as the tip is very lucrative.

Surrey vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

We believe the toss at the Oval has negligible relevance on the outcome as in the two games played at the venue, teams batting first and second have shared the spoils which makes this difficult pick. But we are expecting rain during the game which makes the toss a bit more significant as both teams would prefer to bowl first as D & L could come into play.

Weather Report

We have some bad news for cricket fans as there is a 90% chance of showers in London at the venue. The maximum temperature during the game will be around 23C while the minimum is expected to be 15C.

Surrey News & Player List

Surrey Player List

Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Ryan Patel, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran (c), Sunil Narine, Thomas Lawes, Ben Foakes (Wk), Jamie Smith (Wk), Amar Virdi, Chris Jordan, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Nicholas Kimber, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Yousef Majid

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Laurie Evans Batter Sam Curran Batter Tom Curran Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Sunil Narain All-rounder Jordan Clark Batter J Overton All-rounder Cameron Steel All-rounder Tom Lawes Bowler Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey are flying high at the moment with four wins on the bounce. With seven wins in nine games thus far, Surrey sit at the top of the table level on points with Somerset but have a better net run rate.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Hampshire squad:James Vince (c), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Ben Brown, Jack Campbell, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Joseph Eckland, Nathan Ellis (Australia), James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Mason Crane All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter Joe Weatherley Batter James Vince (C) Batter Tom Prest Batter Nathan Ellis Bowler Chris Wood Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

After a sluggish start to the campaign, Hampshire went on a winning run of four games but have struggled to beat bottom teams in the group stages in each of the last two games against Kent and Sussex. Hampshire hover third in the table but the teams below (Essex, Glamorgan and Gloucestershire) have two games in hand making this a must win game for the defending champions.

Surrey vs Hampshire Head to Head

Surrey and Hampshire have faced off 31 times in the Vitality T20 tournament. Surrey have an upper hand as they are 17-11 in this fixture. In the reverse fixture this season, Surrey registered a comprehensive victory as their chased down 156 with six wickets to spare

T20 played - 31

Surrey win(s) - 17

Hampshire win(s) - 11

Surrey vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a low opening partnership

Hampshire’s openers have showcased contrasting forms at home and in away games. Away from home, Hampshire has managed opening partnerships of 4, 17, 22, 5 and 12 averaging mere 12 runs. On the contrary, Hampshire averaged 69.25 at home. In the last game against Surrey which was played at the Rose Bowl Stadium, Hampshire just managed to have an opening partnership of 18 runs in a relatively flat wicket. We believe this is a great opportunity to double down on the investment for a lucrative return.

Surrey vs Hampshire Top Team Batters

Laurie Evans to be Surrey’s top batter

Laurie Evans has had a sensational campaign thus far and over the course of the last three games has been the best batter in the T20 Blast. His score of 52, 118* and 93 in the last three outings makes him our top pick for the game.

Ben Mcdermott to be Hampshire’s top batter

Hampshire batsmen have failed to impress in the last two outings resulting in back to back losses in those games. Ben Mcdermott has been the most consistent of all in the last three games considering James Vince’s struggle away from home, once again we would side with Mcdermott to be the top batter for Hampshire in the upcoming game.

Surrey vs Hampshire Top Team Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be Surrey’s top bowler

Sunil Narine has been lethal for Surrey so far this tournament grabbing 13 wickets in eight games thus far which makes him the top wicket taker for Surrey in this campaign. Narine’s ability to shut the shops in the middle overs and at the death makes him our top pick for the game

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Nathan Ellis and Liam Dawson have been the top pick for Hampshire so far as they are the top two wicket takers for the defending champions. Even though Nathan Ellis has outperformed Dawson in the last few games, Dawson’s bowling figures of 2/18 in the return fixture makes him our top pick.