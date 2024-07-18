Surrey vs Hampshire Match Prediction SUR 61 % Chance of Winning HAM 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.559 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey and Hampshire’s second encounter of the season in the Vitality Blast will be held on July 18, 2024. The outing is going to be staged at Kennington Oval, London, at 11:00 P.M IST.

Surrey vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Surrey’s eighth victory came in a jittery finish against Essex where the match had the potential to swing either way. Batting first, Surrey posted 189 runs on the board despite the fall of nine wickets and the threat of getting bowled out, owing to Will Jacks’ stellar innings where his 86-run blitz at the front saved the team from a falling prey to Essex. The latter’s chase did not go as they would have liked at all since most of the batters were victims of Surrey’s commanding bowling attack. However, they did put up quite the fight despite the hurdles thrown at them but they eventually came up short by 13 runs.

Hampshire’s campaign went from bad to worse after Somerset bested them in the previous match. The former secured a total of 157 on their home ground with a 52-run innings from Tom Prest and left Somerset to chase after it. Somerset, being the formidable squad that they are, finished the chase with two overs to spare and rendered Hampshire’s bowlers entirely ineffectively, especially since Benny Howell was the sole wicket-taker with a single wicket in the innings. Hampshire suffered a nine-wicket defeat.

Surrey chance of winning - 61%

Hampshire chance of winning - 39%

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Surrey vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Hampshire to score over 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Ben McDermott and James Vince have showcased new-found performance in the previous two matches and they have really amped up the opening wicket to lay down a decent foundation for the team. In the last five matches, they have added 45, 49, 1, 16 and 31 runs to the first wicket. They have made a rather compelling case for themselves despite a minor slump in between and are expected to continue building on the form they have displayed off late.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Hampshire 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

Kennington Oval has hosted six games this season out of which one was abandoned and one was tied. In the remaining four matches, the chasing side only edged out victory on one occasion while the teams batting first enjoyed three wins. The average first innings total of 151 so far is on the lower side but chasing is a difficult endeavor on this pitch which makes batting first a lucrative option.

Weather Report

With a lowly 10% chance of rainfall at London and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, the weather is not expected to play a role in the outcome.

Surrey Player List

Chris Jordan (c), Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Lawes, Tom Ealham, Yousef Majid.

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Laurie Evans Batter Rory Burns Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Jordan Clark Batter Chris Jordan (C) Bowler Cameron Steel Batter Thomas Lawes Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey are almost invincible at this point in spite of the odd defeat, having lost just two matches this season. They have also demonstrated a great deal of grit amidst the several changes to their squad.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ottneil Baartman.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper James Vince (C) Batter Tom Prest Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Benny Howell All-rounder James Fuller Bowler Liam Dawson All-rounder Toby Albert Batter Chris Wood Bowler Eddie Jack Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Barring Hampshire’s matches spoiled by the rain, their overall performance has failed to impress this season since they have a mere three wins thus far.

Surrey vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Surrey have built quite a gap over Hampshire in their head-to-head tally with 18 victories while the latter have 12.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 33

Surrey - 18

Hampshire - 12

Abandoned - 3

Surrey vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Surrey @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Surrey are experimenting with a revamped squad and even though Dom Sibley is their mainstay at the front, they have had Ryan Patel and Will Jacks taking turns to accompany him in the last three matches. Granted, there has been a steady incline in performance but whether they can sustain it is still a matter of concern, having scored 34, 12 and 6 runs in the previous three games. For Hampshire, Ben McDermott and James Vince have been the unchanged openers for the season and it has paid dividends, reflected in totals of 45, 49 and 1 before the first dismissal in the last three fixtures. Hampshire are definitely favored in this regard.

Surrey vs Hampshire T20 Kennington Oval, null Surrey Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.445 Bet Now!

Surrey vs Hampshire Best Batters

Will Jacks to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Will Jacks’ return has brought a great deal of prosperity to Surrey’s opening order and his previous performance against Essex was rather impressive, having scored 86 runs while striking at 186.95. Needless to say, he was the top scorer during the game and currently has 95 runs in two innings with a stellar average of 47.50, making him the top choice once more.

Tom Prest to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Third time was the charm for Tom Prest as two back-to-back paltry scores led to a half-century at the third time of asking, having scored 51 runs against Somerset. He seemed to have found his footing and he was by and large the best performer for Hampshire during the match. The same is expected of him in the upcoming fixture.

Surrey vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Sam Curran to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Sam Curran’s first innings of the season against Essex was not bad since he returned with a wicket and an economy rate of 10.25 after four overs. It gave him the time to bed in and he has the opportunity to go all out in the next match, especially with 52 wickets in his T20 international career and an average of 24.50. He is the top pick for the next match.

Chris Wood to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Chris Wood remained quite economical during his encounter against Somerset in the last match even though he was unable to pick any wickets. After three overs, he ended up with an economy rate of 7.00. Overall, he is tied as the second highest wicket-taker for the team with ten wickets in ten innings but with an average of 25.20, he is a promising prospect for the next game.