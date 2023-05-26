Surrey vs Kent Match Prediction SUR 55 % Chance of Winning KEN 45 % Bet Now! Surrey lock horns against Kent in a South Group clash at Kennington Oval on Friday, May 26th at 11:00 pm IST. Surrey finished on top of the group in the league stages last season but was knocked out in the quarterfinal match. The return of international players Jason Roy and Sunil Narine to the squad strengthens the team's chances. The team's captain Chris Jordan announced his unavailability for the first four games of the season. In the absence of the regular skipper, all-rounder batsman Sam Curran will lead the side. Curran led the Punjab Kings side to two wins as captain in the IPL. Keng led by Sam Billings is off to a great start to the season. They defeated Gloucestershire by 7 wickets. Kent bowled out Gloucestershire for 113 runs in 16.3 overs. Micheal Hogan was the star performer with the ball. He picked up 3 wickets bowling at an economy of 4.3. Kent then chased down the target in 13.3 overs. Jordan Cox top-scored the innings smashing 38 runs in 17 balls. Joe Denly scored 35* runs to seal the victory for Kent. The matchup will be quite different this time around for the bowling lineup of Kent as they will be up against a strong batting lineup of Surrey. The match is expected to be a close contest considering the lineups of both teams.

Surrey vs Kent's Chance of Winning

It is going to be a close contest as two of the strongest teams in South Group battle it out. Surrey has the explosiveness in their batting lineup, while Kent has classy batsmen and prefers to play risk-free cricket The deciding factor of the match is the bowling lineup of both teams. Surrey has a better bowling lineup than Kent. We back Surrey to dominate and win the match against Kent.

Surrey's chances of winning the match: 55%

Kent's chances of winning the match: 45%

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Surrey vs Kent Betting Tips

Joe Denly is off to a good start to his campaign. He scored a match-winning 35* runs in the first match of the season. Expect Denly to score match-winning runs against Surrey. Jason Roy is coming off an impressive IPL season. Roy loves the pace of the ball and he smashes the bowl a long way. He is expected to score runs against Kent. There is no denying that Sam Curran can impact the outcome of the match with his all-round performances.

Surrey vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

The team winning the toss prefers to bat first at this venue. In 17 T20 matches played at this venue the team batting first won 9 matches, while the team batting second won 7 matches. The Average 1st innings at the Kennington Oval, London is 151. Teams chasing often struggled at this venue as the surface tends to slow down a bit in the evening time.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 18°c during the game. There is no chance of rain and as per the forecast and perfect conditions for a game of cricket.

Kent Players List

Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Daniel Bell- Drummond, Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawada Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Joey Evinson, Marcus O’ Riordian, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c & wk), Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tawanda Muyeye Batsman Daniel Bell- Drummond Batsman Joe Denly All-rounder Sam Billings © Wicket Keeper Jordan Cox Batsman George Linde All-rounder Jack Leaning AAll-rounder Joey Evinson Bowler Grant Stewart Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler Michael Hogan Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent won two and lost three matches in their last five matches in the Vitality Blast T20.

Recent form: W, L, L, W, L

Surrey Players List

Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Cameron Steel, Sam Curran ©, Jamie Smith (wk), Jamie Overton, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Tom Lawes, Daniel Worrall, Sean Abbott.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Will Jacks All-rounder Jason Roy Batsman Laurie Evans Batsman Sam Curran All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicketkeeper Sunil Narine All-rounder Jamie Overton Bowler Tom Curran Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey won one match and lost four matches in their last five outings in the Vitality Blast T20. In their last game in the competition last season they lost to Yorkshire by one run in the quarterfinals.

Recent Form (Last 5 matches):L, L, W, L, L

Surrey vs Kent Head-to-Head Record

Surrey and Kent clashed off in 17 matches. Kent has dominated against Surrey as they hold a record of 10-7. In their last five head to head matches Surrey won three matches, while Kent won two matches. Kent were winless against Surrey last season.

Matches Played 17 matches

Surrey Won: 7 matches

Kent Won: 10 matches

Surrey vs Kent Betting Odds

The odds favouring Surrey to win the match are 1.90, while the odds favouring Kent to win are 1.90.

Surrey to score over 48.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.85

Surrey has a strong batting lineup with both the openers Will Jacks and Jason Roy in great form; it should be an easy target for Surrey to score over 48 runs in the powerplay as the duo can take advantage of the field restrictions in play.

Will Jacks to score over 24 runs @ 1.85

Surrey opener Will Jacks has been in great form in the last six months. Jacks scored over 350 runs last season smashing five fifties. Jacks likes pace on the ball and he is an attacking batsman and a consistent run scorer for Surrey. We back Jacks to score over 24 runs.

Surrey vs Kent Best Batters

Jason Roy to be the top batter for Surrey

Jason Roy flourishes well on tracks where the pacers get the extra bounce. The additional bounce that the pacers get works in the favour of Roy as his batting stances are upright which helps him in getting on top of the bounce and give it a whack. Roy scored 260 runs in 8 matches last season. He has scored 808 runs against Kent smashing two centuries. We back Roy to be the top batsman for Surrey.

Sam Billings to be the top batter for Kent

Sam Billings scored 6 runs against Gloucestershire. Billings is a top-quality batsman who is exceptional against both spin and pace. He scores run at a fast pace and is one of the main batsmen for Kent. He can be most impactful with the bat on a slowish surface with uneven bounce. We back Billings to come good against Surrey’s lethal bowling attack.

Surrey vs Kent Best Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be the top bowler for Surrey

Sunil Narine is coming off an average IPL season. He made comebacks from average performances often in the past. Narine finished with 14 wickets in 14 matches last season. His mystery balls are hard to pick and he could be the most effective bowler on a gripping surface that has extra bounce.

Kane Richardson to the top bowler for Kent

Australian pacer Kane Richardson started off the season by picking up 2 wickets against Gloucestershire. Richardson has picked up 119 wickets in 100 matches in his T20 career. His ability to grip the ball and bowl slow off cutters and leg cutters which are hard to pick for the batsman. Richardson can be most effective in the 16-20 over phase.