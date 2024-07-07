Surrey vs Kent Match Prediction SUR 61 % Chance of Winning KEN 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey take on Kent in the 2024 T20 Blast at Kennington Oval, London. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 07 at 07:00 PM IST.

Surrey vs Kent Chance of Winning

Surrey have had a fabulous start to the campaign as they have been the best side in this tournament in the first half of the campaign. With six wins in nine matches, Surrey are currently at the top of the table. Surrey are unbeaten in the last five matches. The last game against Middlesex was called off due to bad weather.

Unlike their opponents, Kent have struggled to make an impact this season. With three wins in nine matches thus far, Kent are currently eighth on the table, five points off the playoff spot. In the last game they beat Gloucestershire by eight runs. As per our calculations, Surrey are favourites in the upcoming game.

Surrey’ chances of winning - 61%

Kent’ chances of winning - 39%

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Surrey vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Off all the teams in this competition, Kent has scored the least amount of sixes. In nine matches, Kent has managed to score 27 sixes averaging three sixes a game which is pretty low in T20 format. On the other hand, Surrey has scored 49 sixes in eight games which makes us believe Surrey would hit most sixes in the upcoming game.

Daniel Lawrence did not make much of an impact in the first half of the campaign as he has struggled throughout the campaign. So far this season, Lawrence has scored 89 runs in eight matches with an average of 11.12 which is pretty low. We expect Lawrence to score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kent Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Surrey 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first which has been the case this season as three of the last four matches has been won by team bowling first. We believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 90% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Surrey News & Player List

Surrey Player List

Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Rory Burns, Cameron Steel, Jordan Clark, Sean Abbott, Gus Atkinson, Spencer Johnson, Tom Curran, Daniel Worrall, Jason Roy

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Lawrence Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Laurie Evans Batter Ollie Pope All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Rory Burns All-rounder Cameron Steel Batter Jordan Clark All-rounder Sean Abbott Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Gus Atkinson All-rounder

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have been brilliant in this campaign as they have six wins in nine matches and are unbeaten in the last five games.

Kent News & Player List

Kent Player List

Feroze Khushi, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Tawanda Muyeye, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jack Leaning, Marcus O'Riordan, Joey Evison, Grant Stewart, Tom Rogers, Matthew Parkinson, Nathan Gilchrist, Zak Crawley, Harry Finch, Beyers Swanepoel, Xavier Bartlett, Jaydn Denly, Arafat Bhuiyan, Jaskaran Singh, Ben Compton, George Garrett

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Feroze Khushi Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Joey Evison Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Jack Leaning All-rounder Marcus O'Riordan Bowler Grant Stewart All-rounder Tom Rogers Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matthew Parkinson Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent have struggled to make an impact and with three wins in nine matches they are currently eighth on the table.

Surrey vs Kent Head to Head

Surrey have had an upper hand in this fixture against Kent in T20 format 22-18. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and on both occasions Surrey won the game.

Head to Head

Surrey: 22

Kent: 18

Surrey vs Kent Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Kent and Surrey go head to head in contrasting forms. On one hand, Surrey has dominated the first half of the campaign and are in pole position to make the playoffs once again this term. On the other hand, Kent have struggled to find a footing this season and have three wins in nine matches and need a perfect run if they aspire to make the playoffs. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and on both occasions Surrey dominated the games with the bat and the ball. Surrey openers have done well in this campaign and their bowlers have been brilliant especially in the powerplay. Surrey have managed a better opening stand in two of the last three games which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Surrey vs Kent T20 Kennington Oval, null Surrey Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Kent Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.25 Bet Now!

Surrey vs Kent Top Batters

Jamie Smith to be Surrey’ top batter

Even though Jamie Smith hasn't looked great in the last couple of games, we are still going to stick with him as he has been phenomenal in this campaign and with 285 runs, he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Billings to be Kent’ top batter

Sam Billings did not have a great game in the last outing against Gloucestershire, regardless he has been sensational thus far. Billings has scored 301 runs in nine matches and is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Surrey vs Kent Top Bowlers

Sean Abbott to be Surrey’ top bowler

Sean Abbott has continued his brilliance from last season and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Surrey this season. With 15 wickets thus far, Abbott is the leading wicket taker for Surrey which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Parkinson to be Kent’ top bowler

Kent has struggled in the bowling department this season and Matthew Parkinson has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Kent thus far. With 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Kent which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.