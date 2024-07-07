Surrey vs Kent Match Prediction
SUR
61%
Chance of Winning
KEN
39%
T20
Kennington Oval
Facts:
- With 285 runs, Jamie Smith is the leading run scorer for Surrey in this campaign.
- With 27 sixes thus far, Kent has scored the least amount of sixes in this campaign.
Surrey vs Kent Chance of Winning
Surrey have had a fabulous start to the campaign as they have been the best side in this tournament in the first half of the campaign. With six wins in nine matches, Surrey are currently at the top of the table. Surrey are unbeaten in the last five matches. The last game against Middlesex was called off due to bad weather.
Unlike their opponents, Kent have struggled to make an impact this season. With three wins in nine matches thus far, Kent are currently eighth on the table, five points off the playoff spot. In the last game they beat Gloucestershire by eight runs. As per our calculations, Surrey are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Surrey’ chances of winning - 61%
- Kent’ chances of winning - 39%
Surrey vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Off all the teams in this competition, Kent has scored the least amount of sixes. In nine matches, Kent has managed to score 27 sixes averaging three sixes a game which is pretty low in T20 format. On the other hand, Surrey has scored 49 sixes in eight games which makes us believe Surrey would hit most sixes in the upcoming game.
Daniel Lawrence did not make much of an impact in the first half of the campaign as he has struggled throughout the campaign. So far this season, Lawrence has scored 89 runs in eight matches with an average of 11.12 which is pretty low. We expect Lawrence to score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Surrey Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Kent Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Surrey
Surrey vs Kent Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first which has been the case this season as three of the last four matches has been won by team bowling first. We believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 90% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Surrey News & Player List
Surrey Player List
Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Rory Burns, Cameron Steel, Jordan Clark, Sean Abbott, Gus Atkinson, Spencer Johnson, Tom Curran, Daniel Worrall, Jason Roy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Daniel Lawrence
|
Batter
|
Dominic Sibley
|
Batter
|
Laurie Evans
|
Batter
|
Ollie Pope
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rory Burns
|
All-rounder
|
Cameron Steel
|
Batter
|
Jordan Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Gus Atkinson
|
All-rounder
Surrey Team Form
Surrey have been brilliant in this campaign as they have six wins in nine matches and are unbeaten in the last five games.
Kent News & Player List
Kent Player List
Feroze Khushi, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Tawanda Muyeye, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jack Leaning, Marcus O'Riordan, Joey Evison, Grant Stewart, Tom Rogers, Matthew Parkinson, Nathan Gilchrist, Zak Crawley, Harry Finch, Beyers Swanepoel, Xavier Bartlett, Jaydn Denly, Arafat Bhuiyan, Jaskaran Singh, Ben Compton, George Garrett
Predicted Playing XI
|
Daniel Bell-Drummond
|
Batter
|
Feroze Khushi
|
Batter
|
Tawanda Muyeye
|
Batter
|
Joey Evison
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jack Leaning
|
All-rounder
|
Marcus O'Riordan
|
Bowler
|
Grant Stewart
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Rogers
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Gilchrist
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Parkinson
|
Bowler
Kent Team Form
Kent have struggled to make an impact and with three wins in nine matches they are currently eighth on the table.
Surrey vs Kent Head to Head
Surrey have had an upper hand in this fixture against Kent in T20 format 22-18. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and on both occasions Surrey won the game.
Head to Head
Surrey: 22
Kent: 18
Surrey vs Kent Betting Odds
Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Kent
Kent and Surrey go head to head in contrasting forms. On one hand, Surrey has dominated the first half of the campaign and are in pole position to make the playoffs once again this term. On the other hand, Kent have struggled to find a footing this season and have three wins in nine matches and need a perfect run if they aspire to make the playoffs. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and on both occasions Surrey dominated the games with the bat and the ball. Surrey openers have done well in this campaign and their bowlers have been brilliant especially in the powerplay. Surrey have managed a better opening stand in two of the last three games which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Surrey vs Kent
T20
Kennington Oval, null
Surrey vs Kent Top Batters
Jamie Smith to be Surrey’ top batter
Even though Jamie Smith hasn't looked great in the last couple of games, we are still going to stick with him as he has been phenomenal in this campaign and with 285 runs, he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sam Billings to be Kent’ top batter
Sam Billings did not have a great game in the last outing against Gloucestershire, regardless he has been sensational thus far. Billings has scored 301 runs in nine matches and is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Surrey vs Kent Top Bowlers
Sean Abbott to be Surrey’ top bowler
Sean Abbott has continued his brilliance from last season and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Surrey this season. With 15 wickets thus far, Abbott is the leading wicket taker for Surrey which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Parkinson to be Kent’ top bowler
Kent has struggled in the bowling department this season and Matthew Parkinson has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Kent thus far. With 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Kent which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Surrey
- Surrey to win @ 1.63 (PariMatch)
- Kent to win @ 2.28 (PariMatch)
Parimatch