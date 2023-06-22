Surrey vs Middlesex Match Prediction SUR 27 % Chance of Winning MID 73 % Bet Now! Middlesex and Surrey will battle out in Match 100 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The highly anticipated South Group clash is set to take place at the Kennington Oval in London on Thursday. The match is slated to be played on June 22, with a scheduled start time of 11:00 pm IST.

Surrey vs Middlesex Chance of Winning

Surrey are coming off a dominant win over Glamorgan in their previous match. Batting first Surrey scored 238 runs for the loss of five wickets. Will Jacks and Sam Curran scored match-winning half-centuries. Sunil Narine and Laurie Evans's quickfire cameos helped Surrey reach a huge total. Surrey then restricted Glamorgan to 157 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Surrey captain Chris Jordan picked up four wickets helping his team register their eighth win of the season. Surrey is currently positioned 2nd in the South Group with eight wins in eleven matches. With three matches left in the season, Surrey confirmed their spot in the quarterfinals.

Middlesex's season has just not gone as they expected. They lost all the matches played in the season. In their previous match, Middlesex lost to Essex by 22 runs (DLS Method) in a rain-affected game. Bowling first Middlesex bowlers conceded 237 runs. Martin Andersson picked up three wickets, while the other bowlers struggled to control the run flow. Middlesex was on track to chase down the target, smashing 116/2 in 12.3 overs before rain interrupted and the players never returned. Middlesex lost the match by the DLS method. They are currently positioned dead last in the South Group with ten losses in ten matches.

Middlesex are winless against Surrey in their last three head-to-head matches. Surrey defeated Middlesex by 73 runs earlier in the season.

Surrey's chance of winning: 27%

Middlesex chance of winning: 73%

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Surrey vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Steven Eskinazi has been the best batsman for Middlesex despite his team's poor performance in the season. Eskinazi has amassed 310 runs in ten innings in the season. He looked in good touch in the previous match scoring 28 runs in 20 balls. We predict Eskinazi to score over 26.5 runs against Surrey. Laurie Evans is the most reliable batsman for Surrey in the season in the absence of Jason Roy. Evans has stepped up his game scoring 396 runs in 11 matches including 40 runs in his last outing. We predict Evans to score over 29.5 runs against Middlesex. Max Holden is the leading run-scorer for Middlesex in the competition. Holden has scored 321 runs in ten innings and we believe he will continue his good form and score over 20.5 runs against Surrey.

Surrey vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

The surface at Kennington Oval, London is a high-scoring ground with the average 1st innings score played at this venue this season being 183 runs. Out of the four matches played at this venue in the season, the team batting first won two matches, while the team bowling first won two matches. In 64 T20 domestic matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 26 matches, while the team bowling first won 37 matches. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 162 runs.

Surrey won two matches batting first at this venue this season. Middlesex struggles to chase down targets in the season. The team winning the toss will probably elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature at Kennington Oval, London on Thursday is expected to be around 27 degree Celsius and 56% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 11 km/h. It is going to be partly cloudy with no rain interruptions as per the weather forecast.

Surrey Players List

Cameron Steel, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Lawes, Sunil Narine, BenFoakes (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Jordan, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Nick Kimber, Amar Vardi.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Will Jacks All-rounder Laurie Evans Batsman Sam Curran All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Josh Blake Wicket Keeper Sean Abbott All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Sunil Narine All-rounder Cameron Steel Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler

Surrey Recent Form

Surrey won four of their last five matches in the Vitality Blast T20. Surrey's form has been phenomenal in the season. They managed to win eight out of the 11 matches they played in the season.

Middlesex Players List

Steven Eskinazi (Captain), Joe Cracknell, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen, John Simpson (wk), Thilan Walallawatia, Toby Roland Jones, Mark Stoneman, Sam Robson, Ethan Bamber, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Robbie White.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Steven Eskinazi Batsman Joe Cracknell Batsman Max Holden Batsman Ryan Higgins All-rounder John Simpson Wicket Keeper Jack Davies Batsman Luke Hollman All-rounder Martin Andersson Bowler Josh De Caires Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Nathan Fernandes Bowler

Middlesex Recent Form

Middlesex is having a disappointing season. They are winless in the season. Their batting unit has been in-form but the bowling unit has failed to assist their batsman, as a result, Middlesex failed to close out games resulting in them going winless in all the matches.

Surrey vs Middlesex Head-to-Head Record

Both Middlesex and Surrey clashed in 39 T20 matches. Surrey holds a record of 27-12 against Middlesex. Out of the 27 wins against Middlesex, Surrey won 16 matches batting first and 11 matches batting 2nd, While Middlesex won three matches batting first and nine matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Surrey won five matches, while Middlesex won zero matches.

Total Matches Played: 39 matches

Middlesex Won: 12 matches

Surrey Won: 27 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 matches

Surrey vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Surrey to score over 85.5 runs @ 1.85

Surrey on average scored 87 runs in the first ten overs in their last five matches. In the previous match, Surrey scored 101 runs in the first ten overs. Their batting unit has been in phenomenal form. Middlesex on average conceded 94 runs in the first ten overs in their last three matches. They conceded 102 runs in the first ten overs in their previous match. We predict Surrey to score over 85 runs in the first ten overs against Middlesex.

Surrey vs Middlesex Top Batters

Laurie Evans to be the top batter for Surrey

Laurie Evans has stepped up his game since his promotion as an opener. Evans has accumulated 396 runs in 11 innings averaging 39.60. He scored 40 runs in his last outing. We predict Evans to be the top batter for Surrey against Middlesex.

Max Holden to be the top batter for Middlesex

Max Holden is the leading run-scorer for Middlesex in the season. He has amassed 321 runs in ten matches. We predict Holden to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Middlesex against Surrey.

Surrey vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be the top bowler for Surrey

Sunil Narine has picked up 16 wickets in 11 matches. He picked up two wickets in his last outing. Middlesex has struggled to score runs against spinners which favours Narine. We predict Narine to be the top bowler for Surrey against Middlesex.

Josh De Caires to be top bowler for Middlesex

Josh De Caires has picked up six wickets in five matches. He has been the most economical bowler for Middlesex. We predict De Caires to pick up wickets and be the top bowler for Middlesex against Surrey.