Surrey vs Middlesex Match Prediction SUR 74 % Chance of Winning MID 26 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.401 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey and Middlesex are poised to clash in the Vitality Blast for a second time this season. The sides will meet on July 5, 2024, at Kennington Oval, London. The action is going to kick off at 11:00 P.M IST.

Surrey vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Surrey were virtually gifted victory by Glamorgan in their last match where the latter batted first. This turned out to be a hellish strategy as Surrey’s bowlers went ham on Glamorgan to restrict them to 107 runs. With a paltry target in their sights, it did not take much effort for Surrey to taste success. They did lose one wicket along the way but the top order consisting of Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence and Laurie Evans finished the chase by themselves by adding individual totals of 44, 27 and 31 runs, respectively, to the scoreboard. Surrey rejoiced at a nine-wicket victory.

Middlesex’s previous encounter in the tournament was against Surrey and it did not end well for the former. Despite having played on home soil, Middlesex’s bowlers conceded 185 runs and Surrey had a defendable target on their side. It all came crashing down for Middlesex during the chase as they lost several wickets in succession and found themselves down at 129 runs by the end of the match. Wicket-keeper batter Jack Davies was their only saving grace with 35 runs but a lack of support from the others saw Middlesex receive the short end of the straw. They lost by a whopping 56 runs.

Surrey chance of winning - 74%

Middlesex chance of winning - 26%

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Surrey vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Middlesex to score low before first dismissal

Although Stephen Eskinazi and Martin Andersson have cemented their position as Middlesex’s recognized opening pair, their partnerships are not always commendable. In fact, the last five games reflect a lack of coordination between both openers as they take turns to suffer early dismissals. Together, they posted stands of 32, 7, 35, 12 and 1 in the previous five outings. Surrey’s bowlers are not to be trifled with and Middlesex’s openers would have to be incredibly cautious in their approach.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Surrey 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

Four matches have taken place at Kennington Oval so far this season and the teams batting first have two wins, the chasing side have one victory and one match ended in a tie. Despite these outcomes, the toss winning skippers have a knack for fielding first at this surface and the track allows high-scoring chases. In the upcoming match, too, the toss winners will be vying to chase the target.

Weather Report

There is a 90% chance of a washout in London and the temperature is likely to remain around 18 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Ollie Pope (c), Rory Burns, Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Lawes, Tom Ealham, Yousef Majid.

Predicted Playing XI

Dan Lawrence Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Laurie Evans Batter Ollie Pope (C) Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Rory Burns Batter Cameron Steel Batter Jordan Clark Batter Sean Abbott Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey are in convincing form and are very much in contention for qualifying and advancing beyond the group stage. They are a well-rounded squad and their various strengths complement each other quite well.

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Leus du Plooy, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi (C) Batter Martin Andersson Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Max Holden Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have no redemption at this point and they would be lucky to match their outcome from the previous season where they registered three victories.

Surrey vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Surrey have built a massive gap between themselves and Middlesex in their head-to-head encounters, having won 28 matches while the latter have 13 wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 41

Surrey - 28

Middlesex - 13

Surrey vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Surrey’s opening wicket has taken a blow this season and they have not been performing at the highest level, given the precedent they have set for themselves. However, there was a massive revamp in the opening partnership against Glamorgan where Dan Lawrence and Dom Sibley added 53 runs to the first wicket. The two matches prior to that were not something to write home about since they ended up with first wicket stands of ten and two runs. Stephen Eskinazi and Martin Andersson outgunned Surrey’s opening total last time around but it is unlikely that they can replicate their performance in the next match. They scored 32, 7 and 35 runs together in the last three games for Middlesex but the bookmakers believe it is Surrey’s time to shine this time.

Surrey vs Middlesex T20 Kennington Oval, null Surrey Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.35 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.4 Bet Now! Middlesex Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.97 Bet Now!

Surrey vs Middlesex Best Batters

Jamie Smith to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith did not get a chance to bat in the last match against Glamorgan but his stronghold over the run charts remains unchanged. He has 285 runs in seven innings and after a slight dip in performance against Middlesex earlier this season, he is expected to return with a vengeance.

Max Holden to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Max Holden faced an unfortunate golden duck dismissal against Surrey in their previous meeting this season but he continues to be Middlesex’s mainstay with 176 runs in eight innings. In Middlesex’s last completed match against Essex, Holden was the top batter with an unbeaten 41. He is anticipated to be their standout batter once again.

Surrey vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Sean Abbott to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Sean Abbott is the top wicket-taker for Surrey with a total of 15 wickets under his belt in eight innings. He was tied as the leading bowler for the team against Glamorgan in the last match, having claimed three wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 6.25. With a brilliant average of 15.86, he remains the top pick for the next match as well.

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Luke Hollman has been Middlesex’s most valuable bowler this season with 14 wickets in seven innings. He achieved a fifer in the previous fixture against Surrey during his four-over spell. He was also a nightmare for the opposition to try and score off of considering he conceded just 16 runs and earned an economy rate of 4.00. He is, without a doubt, the top choice for the next game.