Surrey vs Somerset Match Prediction SUR 44 % Chance of Winning SOM 56 % Bet Now! The second encounter between Surrey and Somerset this season is set to take place on June 30 at The Kennington Oval. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST. It will be intriguing to witness whether Surrey can narrow the gap against Somerset or if Somerset will further extend their lead.

Surrey vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Somerset's exceptional season has undoubtedly overshadowed Surrey's performance. While Surrey has been remarkable with eight wins this season, Somerset's dominance has been hard to ignore. Surrey even enjoyed a notable four-match winning streak during their campaign. However, they have stumbled in two of their last five matches, putting themselves at risk of being overtaken by Hampshire and Kent, who are closely trailing behind in the standings. One notable setback for Surrey was their inability to secure victory against Middlesex, despite posting an impressive total of 252 runs. In contrast, Somerset seems to have everything under control, currently riding a three-match winning streak. The momentum appears to be in Somerset's favor, especially considering that their last defeat this season came at the hands of Surrey.

Somerset chance of winning - 56%

Surrey chance of winning - 44%

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Surrey vs Somerset Betting Tips

The opening partnership of Surrey in their previous match against Middlesex, scoring 181 runs, was truly praiseworthy. Will Jacks and Laurie Evans have emerged as vital contributors to Surrey's batting lineup, with Jacks accumulating 468 runs and Evans amassing 481 runs individually. Their partnership has been consistently exceptional, and they can be relied upon to continue forging remarkable opening partnerships in the upcoming matches.

Somerset's batting prowess has been impressive this year, and one standout performer in their top-order is Will Smeed. He has consistently delivered exceptional performances, scoring 78 runs from 42 deliveries against Gloucestershire, 66 runs from 36 deliveries against Glamorgan, and 36 runs from just 16 balls against Essex in the past three matches. Somerset also boasts the talent of Ben Green, who currently holds the leading wicket-taker title in the tournament. With an impressive tally of 25 wickets in 12 matches, Green comfortably outperforms his competition and currently stands as the best bowler in the tournament.

Surrey vs Somerset Toss Prediction

The upcoming match will take place at The Kennington Oval, which serves as the home ground for Surrey. Throughout the history of T20 matches played at this venue, a total of 62 games have been contested. Out of these, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 25 matches, while teams batting second have won 36 matches. The average score for the team batting first is approximately 161 runs. In the most recent match held at The Kennington Oval, Surrey faced Middlesex, and Middlesex decided to field first, ultimately winning the game. Considering the prevailing advantage of chasing teams at this venue, it is likely that the team winning the toss will choose to field as well.

Weather Report

The weather forecast indicates a cloudy outlook for the day of the cricket match, but it should still be an excellent day for playing. The temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius, with a negligible 10% chance of precipitation.

Surrey Player List

Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Ryan Patel, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Thomas Lawes, Ben Foakes (Wk), Jamie Smith (Wk), Amar Virdi, Chris Jordan (c), Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Nicholas Kimber, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Yousef Majid

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks All-rounder Laurie Evans Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Jamie Overton Batter Tom Curran Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Chris Jordan (C) Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Josh Blake Bowler Cameron Steel Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey has displayed overall good form, with their recent surprising loss to Middlesex serving as an anomaly in an otherwise decent performance. They also suffered a defeat against Hampshire. However, they managed to secure a victory against Glamorgan in between these matches and had been on a four-match winning streak prior to those setbacks.

Somerset Player List

Andrew Umeed, George Bartlett, George Thomas, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew (Wk), Steven Davies (Wk), Tom Banton (Wk), Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell (C) Batter Sean Dickson Batter Ben Green All-rounder Kasey Aldridge All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has been in a dominant form, emerging victorious in four out of their last five matches. Their only recent loss came at the hands of Surrey, and prior to that, they were defeated by Hampshire. However, they managed to secure a win against Gloucestershire in between these matches and are currently riding a three-match winning streak.

Surrey vs Somerset Head-to-Head

In their T20 history, Surrey has maintained an advantage over Somerset. They have emerged victorious in 13 matches, whereas Somerset has won seven. Earlier this season, Surrey secured a remarkable 28-run victory against Somerset in a thrilling encounter.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total - 22

Surrey - 13

Somerset - 7

Abandoned - 2

Surrey vs Somerset Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership

Surrey’s openers, Will Jacks and Laurie Evans, have done exceptionally well so far. In their last match against Middlesex, both of them did the bulk of their team’s scoring, accumulating a combined total of 181 runs. During their previous encounter with Somerset earlier this season, they formed a partnership of 88 runs, while Somerset managed a partnership of 61 runs.

Surrey vs Somerset Best Batters

Will Jacks to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Currently, Jacks is among the top run scorers for Surrey, having accumulated 468 runs in 12 matches. In the recent encounter with Middlesex, he displayed a remarkable performance by scoring 96 runs off just 45 deliveries, showcasing an impressive strike rate of 213.33. In a previous match against Somerset this season, he scored 60 runs from 43 deliveries. Given his consistent form, it is highly likely that Jacks will be able to replicate his success in the upcoming match.

Will Smeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter

With 404 runs in 12 matches, Will Smeed is presently at the top of Somerset's run charts. He has been in outstanding form, notably in the recent match against Gloucestershire, where he played a magnificent innings of 78 runs from just 42 deliveries, resulting in a remarkable strike rate of 185.71. Similarly, in a previous encounter with Glamorgan, Smeed scored 66 runs from 36 deliveries. His consistent performances make him a strong contender to be Somerset's leading batsman in the upcoming match.

Surrey vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Chris Jordan to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

In the previous match against Middlesex, Jordan was the sole bowler who succeeded in taking wickets. Despite conceding 41 runs in his spell, he maintained an economy rate of 10.25. So far, Jordan has taken a total of 11 wickets in the nine matches he has played. Notably, he performed exceptionally well against Glamorgan, securing four wickets while conceding only 21 runs. Considering his consistent form, it is highly probable that Jordan will once again emerge as the key bowler for Surrey in the upcoming match.

Craig Overton to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

In the ongoing season, Overton has accumulated 11 wickets in nine matches. In the recent encounter with Gloucestershire, he secured a wicket while conceding 34 runs in his four overs. However, it was against Glamorgan where Overton truly excelled, taking three wickets and giving away a mere 21 runs in total, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 5.25. Based on his consistent performances, it is highly likely that Overton will continue to shine as Somerset's top bowler in the upcoming match.