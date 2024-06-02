Surrey vs Somerset Match Prediction SUR 59 % Chance of Winning SOM 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.682 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey and Somerset will play each other in the South Group encounter of the T20 Blast at the Kennington Oval, London, on June 2, 2024. Somerset won their first encounter by four wickets, while Surrey has two back-to-back wins in the last two games, which made the next game so interesting.

Surrey vs Somerset Chance of Winning

Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith has been at the top of his game for a while now and that has certainly rubbed off on Surrey and how they’re going about their things lately. While it is a clear fact that Surrey have been a solid side, it has been bolstered by the addition of fresh faces, who have taken Division 2 by storm. So they hold a pretty good chance up front.

On the other hand, Somerset is the defending champions. In the last edition, they secured 12 wins in 14 South Group games, which clearly stated that betting on him is generally a safer choice. The likes of Tom Banton, Will Smeed, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore don’t leave any shade behind to dominate the discourse. There’s no doubt they’re the favourites to take the game head-on.

SUR’s chance of winning is 59%

SOM’s chance of winning is 41%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Surrey vs Somerset Betting Tips

If you’re serious about winning and making money, then your bet should definitely be on Laurie Evans and Jamie Smith. The duo have been doing really well with the bat and can certainly repeat the same performance in the next game as well. Spencer Johnson from Surrey can also be a spectacular performer with the ball. From the Somerset side, I’m going big on Tom Abell and Lewis Gregory - for the fact that the duo have been consistent in terms of approaching the deal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total wickets in the match Over 12.5 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey vs Somerset Women Match Toss Prediction

The Kennington Oval in London has hosted 26 T20 matches since January 2023, in which the chasing side have had a dominating run with 15 wins compared to 10 wins by the teams batting first. Captains have shown a great propensity to bowl first, as they have done so 23 times. The average score at the venue is 172/6, whereas the average first-innings winning score has gone up to 190/6.

Weather Report

There will be a 91% cloud cover on the match day in London, but according to Accuweather, there is no heavy chance of rain.

Surrey Player List

Daniel Lawrence, Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Ollie Pope (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Tom Curran, Jordan Clark, Sean Abbott, Cameron Steel, Gus Atkinson, Spencer Johnson, Daniel Worrall, Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Lawrence Batter Laurie Evans Batter Jason Roy Batter Ollie Pope All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Tom Curran All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Tuba Hassan All-rounder Sean Abbott Bowler Cameron Steel Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey are coming into this encounter on the back of two consecutive wins in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. Even in the last season, they won eight out of 14 games to secure the third spot on the points table.

Somerset Player List

Will Smeed, Tom Banton (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Jake Ball, Riley Meredith, Tom Lammonby, Josh Davey

Predicted Playing XI

Will Smeed Batter Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Sean Dickson Batter Lewis Gregory All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Jake Ball Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset are the defending champions, and they have certainly come here after a solid season last time around. In 2023, they secured 12 wins out of 14 games to cement their position at the top of the table, and that is the hope on which they will bank to secure a position this time around.

Surrey vs Somerset Head-To-Head

Surrey have had a historic dominance over Somerset but only by a margin. In 22 encounters, Surrey have won 13 games as compared to nine wins by Somerset. However, in the last six head-to-head encounters, Somerset have won four matches.

Surrey vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset opening partnership to be over 22.5 runs @1.85 (Parimatch)

Somerset openers Tom Banton and Will Smeed have been extraordinarily good for them. While their strike rates have been a problem, what works for us in this market is the fact that they have had an opening average of 32.98 in the last couple of years. That’s way above the required runs from the market.

Surrey vs Somerset T20 Kennington Oval, null Surrey Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Somerset Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.193 Bet Now!

Surrey vs Somerset Best Batters

Jamie Smith to be Surrey’s best batter (Parimatch)

Jamie Smith is currently the highest run-scorer in the T20 Blast this season, having scored 106 runs at an average of 53.00 and a scarcely-believable strike rate of 192.72. He has been the highest run-scorer for Surrey in both games, which goes on to show that he will play a vital role in the impact that Surrey are going to have in this encounter.

Tom Abell to be Somerset’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tom Abell’s 55 helped Somerset register their first win in the tournament and one can be sure that he is going to play a vital role in the T20 Blast. One of the most attacking batters out there, Abell’s propensity to score vital runs have been exemplary. Just have the belief that he will once again end up as the highest run-scorer for the side.

Surrey vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Sean Abbott to be Surrey’s best bowler (Parimatch)

With 204 T20 wickets, Sean Abbott is considered one of the most impactful performers in the shortest format of the game. Even though he currently finds himself out of favour from the Australian side, his bowling average of 21.95 is amongst the finest. Further, he has an economy rate of 8.69, which is exceptionally good.

Lewis Gregory to be Somerset’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Lewis Gregory is a very consistent bowler for any side he plays in, and add to that his parsimonious nature with the ball, it is a story for the ages. Gregory has 176 T20 wickets to his name, and he has achieved those numbers with an average of 25.81. The Somerset skipper has a T20 bowling strike rate of 17.4, which adds to his credentials.