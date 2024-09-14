Surrey vs Somerset Match Prediction SUR 55 % Chance of Winning SOM 45 % Place a bet Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.832 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey and Somerset will clash in the first quarter final game of the Vitality Blast 2024. The game will be hosted at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on September 14, 2024. The match will begin from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Surrey vs Somerset Chance of Winning

Surrey had a fantastic campaign in this season of the competition. Surrey’s form has been a bit inconsistent towards the end of the group games but the team stands as one of the best teams in the tournament. With 9 wins and 3 losses, the team finished at the top of the South Group points table. Surrey contested against Durham in the quarter finals and won the game to reach the semi-finals.

Somerset is a strong team. They had an inconsistent journey in the competition. The team finished 3rd in the South Group points table. The team won eight games and lost five matches. They won the quarter final game against Northamptonshire to reach the semi-finals. Somerset will give their best in the quarter finals of the competition.

Somerset’s chance of winning: 45%

Surrey’s chance of winning: 55%

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Surrey vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Batery)

Somerset has entered the quarter finals. The team has a very strong batting order, including their opening pair. Tom Banton and Will Smeed open for the team and are doing well in the competition. The pair scored 81, 34, 40 & 10 runs before their first dismissal in the last four games. Smeed and Banton average at 25.20 & 46.81 respectively in the competition. The pair scored 42 runs before their first wicket in the last clash against Surrey. With their current form, the pair will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Score before first dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Batery Highest opening partnership: Somerset 1.80 Bet on Batery Most fours: Surrey 1.80 Bet on Batery

Surrey vs Somerset Toss Prediction

Fast bowlers enjoy bowling at Edgbaston, Birmingham, as the wicket allows them to swing the ball. Batters who get their eyes set on have done well at this venue. The larger ground dimensions allow the spinners to do well and bowl aggressively. It isn’t the easiest of tracks to defend totals in the last few years, and few teams have done it successfully in the short format. There is always something for the bowlers early on in the game. The side winning the toss would look to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in Birmingham will witness cloudy skies. The temperature will peak at 17 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Players List

Sam Curran, Yousef Majid, Josh Blake, Cameron Steel, Jordan Clark, Jamie Smith, Tom Lawes, Nathan Barnwell, Daniel Worrall, Ryan Patel, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Dom Sibley, Reece Topley, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Amar Virdi, Laurie Evans, Chris Jordan, Tommy Ealham, Ollie Pope, Krish Patel, Spencer Johnson, Ben Geddes, James Taylor, Tom Curran, Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, Jamie Overton, Conor McKerr, Dan Lawrence, Luke Griffiths, Sean Abbott

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns Wicket-keeper Laurie Evans Batter Will Jacks All-rounder Dan Lawrence All-rounder Dom Sibley Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Cameron Steel All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Chris Jordan (c) Bowler Matt Dunn Bowler Tom Lawes Bowler

Surrey Recent Form

Surrey have a fantastic squad in the competition. They won the last game against Durham. The team chased the target of 163 runs comfortably with 2 overs to spare in the game. The team will be confident in the semi-finals against Somerset.

Somerset Player List

Tom Banton, Archie Vaughan, Jake Ball, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Rew, Kasey Aldridge, Riley Meredith, Ben Green, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Alfie Ogborne, Matt Renshaw, Andrew Umeed, JT Langridge, Josh Davey, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Abell, Fin Hill, Tom Lammonby, Migael Pretorius, George Thomas, Josh Thomas, Lewis Gregory, Will Smeed, Sean Dickson

Predicted Playing XI

Lewis Gregory © All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder George Thomas Batter Tom Abell Batter Sean Dickson Batter Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Craig Overton Bowler Jake Ball Bowler Jack Leach Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter

Somerset Recent Form

Somerset won the last game against Northamptonshire. They scored pretty high in the game. They scored 215 runs and restricted Northants under the target. They will be going for a win in the next game too.

Surrey vs Somerset Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Somerset leads the tally by 3-2.

Surrey won- 2

Somerset won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Surrey vs Somerset Betting Odds

Surrey clashed against Durham in the last game. Batting first, Durham scored 162/8 in the game. Reece Topley and Daniel Worall picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Surrey posted 164/5 in 18 overs, winning the game by 5 wickets. Dom Sibley smashed 67 runs while Sam Curran posted 52 runs in the game. Surrey will be ready for yet another win in the next game against Somerset.

Somerset clashed against Northamptonshire in their last match. Batting first in the game, Somerset were fantastic in the game. They scored 215/3 in the game. Tom Banton posted 75 runs in the game while Tom Kohler-Cadmore amassed 63 runs in the match. Sean Dickson scored an unbeaten 33. Chasing the target, Northamptonshire were restricted to 198 runs for 5 wickets. Somerset won the game by 17 runs. Lewis Gregory was the best bowler from Somerset with 3 wickets in the game. Somerset will be ready for yet another thriller in the next game against Surrey.

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Surrey vs Somerset Top Batters

Sam Curran to be the top batter for Surrey

Sam Curran is doing very well with the bat in this tournament. He has scored 237 runs in 5 games and averages at 59.25. He scored 52 runs in the last game and looks in terrific form in the competition. He will step in as the best batting pick from Surrey.

Tom Banton to be Somerset's top batter

Tom Banton is a terrific batter in the squad. He has scored 515 runs in 14 games of the competition. He averages at 46.81 in the competition. Banton smashed 75 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Surrey vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Tom Curran to be the top bowler for Surrey

Tom Curran has played 7 games in the competition and picked 15 wickets in those outings. He picked a wicket in the last game and will be ready for yet another successful outing in the next game.

Lewis Gregory to be the top bowler for Somerset

Lewis Gregory is an excellent bowling choice in the team. He has picked 16 wickets in 12 games of the competition. He took 3 wickets in the last game against Northamptonshire. Gregory will go in as the best bowler in the next game.