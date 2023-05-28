Surrey vs Sussex Match Prediction SUR 68 % Chance of Winning SUS 32 % Bet Now! Surrey square off against Sussex in a South Group clash at Kennington Oval, London on Sunday May 28 at 7:00 pm IST. Both Surrey and Sussex kickstarted their campaign with a win and a loss respectively. Surrey is coming off a commendable victory over Kent by 41 runs in their last match. Sean Abbott smashed an exhilarating hundred powering Surrey to a massive score of 223 in the first innings. Sunil Narine, Tom Lawes and Will Jacks picked up two wickets each restricting their opponents to 182/7. With the win, Surrey climbs up to top of the standings in the South group with 2 wins in 2 matches. Sussex lost their opening match against Somerset by 5 wickets. Sussex scored 183 runs in the first innings and failed to defend the target handing their opponents an easy win. Ravi Bopara captaining the side scored valuable 88 runs. Sussex will be hoping to register their first win of the season when they face off against table-toppers of South group.

Surrey vs Sussex Chance of Winning

Surrey are the favourites to win the match against Sussex as they are a well-balanced team with a strong batting lineup which works in harmony with a bowling lineup that can rattle up any team in the South Group. Surrey won two matches batting first where they scored in excess of 195 runs in both matches. Sussex lost their last match failing to defend 189 runs. Sussex lacks depth and experience in their bowling lineup which works in the favour of Surrey. In their last five head-to-head matches Surrey dominated over Sussex winning two matches.

Surrey Chance of Winning: 68%

Sussex Chance of Winning: 32%

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Surrey vs Sussex Betting Tips

Surrey captain Sam Curran is in great form and we back him to score over 23 runs against Sussex Sharks. Ravi Bopara scored a scintillating 88 runs in his last match and he looks in great touch, we back Bopara to score over 31.5 runs against Surrey. Tom Alsop had a disappointing start to his 2023 campaign, he scored 9 runs in his last outing. We back Alsop to make an impact with the bat and score over 24.5 runs against the strong bowling lineup of Surrey.

Surrey vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

The surface at Kennington Oval is batting-friendly and the team winning the toss prefers to bat first. In 17 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won nine games, while the rest won by the team batting second. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 151.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be around 22°C during the match and clear skies. The humidity will be around 46%, precipitation of 3% and a strong wind blowing across the ground at 23 km/h. Expect a great game of cricket between Surrey and Sussex on Sunday at the Kennington Oval in London.

Surrey Players List

Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Cameron Steel, Sam Curran ©, Jamie Smith (wk), Jamie Overton, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Tom Lawes, Daniel Worrall, Sean Abbott.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Will Jacks All-rounder Jason Roy Batsman Laurie Evans Batsman Sam Curran All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicketkeeper Sunil Narine All-rounder Jamie Overton Bowler Tom Curran Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey won three matches and lost two matches in their last five encounters in Vitality Blast T20. They are on a two-match winning streak in the 2023 season. Surrey won their last match against Kent by 41 runs.

Recent Form:W, W, L, L, W

Sussex Players List

Ravi Bopara ©, Oliver Carter (wk), Tom Clark, Alistair Orr, Harrison Ward, Fj Hudson Prentice, Shadab Khan, Tom Alsop (wk), Michael Burgess, Bradley Curie, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Nathan McAndrew, George Garton, Tymal Mills.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tom Clark Batsman Alistair Orr Batsman Tom Alsop Wicketkeeper Ravi Bopara © All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Michael Burgess Batsman George Garton Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler James Coles Bowler Fj Hudson Prentice Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Sussex Team form

Sussex Sharks won one match and lost four matches in their last five encounters in the Vitality T20 Blast competition. They are on a four-match losing streak. In their last match, Sussex lost to Somerset by 5 wickets.

Recent Form:L, L, L, L, W

Surrey vs Sussex Head-to-Head Record

Both Surrey and Sussex clashed in 35 T20 matches. Surrey holds a record of 18 -13 against Sussex Sharks. Out of the 18 wins against Sussex, Surrey won 9 matches batting first and 9 matches batting 2nd, While Sussex won 5 matches batting first and 8 matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Surrey won two matches, Sussex won one match and the other two matches ended with no result.

Matches Played: 35 matches

Surrey Won: 18 matches

Sussex Won: 13 matches

No Result/ Draw: 4 matches

Surrey vs Sussex Betting Odds

Surrey to score over 53 runs in the first six overs @ 1.84

Surrey on average scored 53.5 runs in the first six overs in the last two matches. Will Jacks scored 52 runs in 28 balls in powerplay this season. His aggressive approach in the powerplay has resulted in Surrey getting off to a great start. Jacks is striking at 185. 12 in powerplay overs. Sam Curran batting at No 3 is striking at 145.37 in the first six overs. Sussex conceded 59 runs in their last game in the first six overs. The bowling attack of Sussex is not up to the mark which works in the favour of Surrey. We predict that Surrey will score over 53 runs in the first six overs.

Sussex to score over 80 runs in the first ten overs @ 1.88

Sussex on average scored 84 runs in the first ten overs in their last three matches. Sussex scored 86 runs in the first ten overs in their last match against Somerset. Alistair Orr has scored 63 runs in his last two innings at a strike rate of 170.35. Surrey bowlers conceded 101.5 runs on average in the first ten overs in the last two encounters. Based on the stats and analysis we back Sussex Sharks to score over 80 runs in the first ten overs against Surrey at the Kia Oval.

Surrey vs Sussex Best Batters

Sam Curran to be the top batter for Surrey

Sam Curran scored 83 runs in two innings in the season. He started the season with a match-winning 68 runs against Middlesex, striking at 144.68. Curran bats at the top of the order and he gets more deliveries to face.Considering his recent run of form we back Sam Curran to produce another match-winning performance with the bat.

Ravi Bopara to be the top batter for Sussex

Ravi Bopara started the season off with an exhilarating 88-run knock against Somerset. In his last 10 innings, Bopara has amassed 258 runs at a strike rate of 134.37. Bopara is known for his consistency and he is vastly experienced. After the departure of Luke Wright, Bopara now has the additional responsibility of a captain. We back Ravi Bopara to step up and score match-winning innings against Surrey.

Surrey vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be the top bowler for Surrey

Sunil Narine has picked up 4 wickets in 2 matches at an economy of 8.25 in the 2023 season. Narine’s return to form with the ball after a poor outing in the IPL is a positive sign for Surrey. The mystery spinner picked up 13 wickets in his last 10 matches in Vitality Blast T20. The surface at Kia Oval assists spinners and Narine could bag a handful of wickets against the unstable batting lineup of Sussex.

Tymal Mills to be the top bowler for Sussex

Tymal Mills picked up 3 wickets in his last outing. Mills is one of the very few bowlers that are hard to pick. He is an effective bowler in the death overs and can pick up wickets in the 16-20 over phase. Mills has picked up 11 wickets in his last 5 matches in the Vitality T20 Blast competition. We back Mills to come good against the strong batting lineup of Surrey.