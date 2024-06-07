Surrey vs Sussex Match Prediction SUR 68 % Chance of Winning SUS 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.424 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey and Sussex will meet at Kennington Oval, London, for their outing in the Vitality Blast on June 7, 2024. Their clash is scheduled to commence at 11:00 P.M IST.

Surrey vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Surrey are three for three as they enter this fixture on the back of a victory against Somerset on home turf. Their win was rather stunning since all of Surrey’s batters were dismissed for single digit runs except for wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith and skipper Ollie Pope who contributed 87 and 40 runs, respectively. This kept Surrey afloat as they were able to secure 163 runs. Somerset’s top order were threatening to make an impact but Surrey nipped it in the bud which caused the former’s batting order to fall apart one after the other. Surrey rejoiced as they bowled out Somerset for 106 runs in 15.4 overs and emerged triumphant by a margin of 57 runs.

Sussex took on Glamorgan in their previous outing and it did not go their way in the slightest. Glamorgan piled on 183 runs despite having lost seven wickets and it seemed to be a par score for the home team. Sussex’s openers made a decent start but their partnership collapsed rather quickly which hung the rest of the batters out to dry. James Coles was the only one who made a significant difference in their innings with an unbeaten 69 but he was let down by his team who did not do enough to offer support. In the end, they fell short by 25 runs.

Surrey chance of winning - 68%

Sussex chance of winning - 32%

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Surrey vs Sussex Betting Tips

Sussex to score low before first dismissal

Oli Carter and Daniel Hughes have a crucial role to play in the innings but so far their partnership has been a bit of a downer with scores of 22 and 5 runs in the last two outings. Granted, they are still in search of their momentum but neither of them have shown great promise in the season. Sussex’s opening wicket has been a weak spot for a while now; to put things into perspective, their opening pair scored 2, 6 and 22 runs in the last three games of the previous season. It does not seem probable that their Achilles’ heel is going to sort itself out in a hurry and until they can find a long-term solution that clicks for them, they will be expected to depart with a paltry stand on the board.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sussex Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Surrey 1.72 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey vs Sussex Toss Prediction

Out of a total of seven matches held at this venue last season, four matches were won by the teams fielding first. Although on the surface this may seem like an advantage, the teams batting first continue to be a menace at Kennington Oval. In the previous season, the average first innings score stood at 198 which is mighty difficult to surpass and furthermore, the last match played here between Surrey and Somerset saw the former emerge victorious while batting first. The toss winner would not think twice before electing to set a target.

Weather Report

The rain is not forecast to be a factor in the outcome of the match but mostly cloudy conditions are still on the cards while the temperature is expected to touch 19 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Ollie Pope (c), Rory Burns, Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Lawes, Tom Ealham, Yousef Majid.

Predicted Playing XI

Laurie Evans Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Jason Roy Batter Ollie Pope (C) Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Jordan Clark Batter Tom Curran All-rounder Sean Abbott Bowler Cameron Steel Batter Gus Atkinson Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey’s figures speak for themselves given how faultless they have been so far. They are a balanced side and do not stumble easily.

Sussex Player List

Tymal Mills (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt.

Predicted Playing XI

Oliver Carter Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Alsop Batter James Coles All-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler John Simpson Wicket-keeper Danny Lamb Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills (C) Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have some work to do, particularly in the batting department since there seems to be a slight imbalance. They cannot be ruled out yet but it would be difficult for them to put a dent in Surrey’s hot streak.

Surrey vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Surrey are quite a bit ahead of Sussex in their head-to-head tally so far, having won 19 matches while the latter have won 14 so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 40

Surrey - 19

Sussex - 14

Tie - 1

No result/Abandoned - 6

Surrey vs Sussex Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

With Will Jacks serving national duty in the T20 World Cup, Surrey’s revamped opening order comprising Dan Lawrence and Laurie Evans is bound to take some time to settle in. So far, they have been relatively unremarkable with opening totals of 7, 15 and 10 runs in the last three matches but that’s not to say that there won’t be any improvement whatsoever. Sussex’s openers do not have much of an excuse for their substandard performances of 22 and 5 runs in the previous two matches. Between Oli Carter and Daniel Hughes, neither of them have shown any consistency unlike Surrey’s openers where Dan Lawrence is filling in someone else’s role. Surrey’s first wicket will be expected to put on a big showing in the next match.

Surrey vs Sussex T20 Kennington Oval, null Surrey Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.47 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Sussex Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.86 Bet Now!

Surrey vs Sussex Best Batters

Jamie Smith to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Jamie Smith has been relentless against the opposition in the tournament so far and remains a daunting player to take on, given that he has amassed 193 runs in three innings. This includes two half-centuries, one of which was achieved in the previous encounter against Somerset where he scored 87 runs at a strike rate of 228.94. He is undoubtedly the top pick for the next game, too.

James Coles to be Sussex’s Best Batter

James Coles achieved his first half-century of the season in the previous match against Glamorgan where he added 69 runs to the scoreboard. After a subpar showing in the first match, he upped his game and seems to be riding a wave of momentum which makes him the favorite for the game against Surrey as well.

Surrey vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Tom Curran to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Tom Curran delivered a sensational spell against Somerset last time around wherein he bagged three wickets in just 2.4 overs and earned himself an economy rate of 6.00. He is the leading wicket-taker for Surrey at the moment with six wickets in two innings and an average of 8.00, making him a strong contender for the upcoming match.

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Tymal Mills has been invincible in the tournament so far with eight wickets in two innings and a phenomenal average of 7.25. He has picked four wickets in each of the two innings and has an overall economy rate of 7.25, which suggests that he is quite circumspect in his approach. He remains the leading choice for the next game.