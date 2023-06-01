Sussex vs Essex Match Prediction SUS 53 % Chance of Winning ESS 47 % Bet Now! Sussex will take on Essex in the T20 Blast 2023 South Group match at the County Ground, Hove on Friday, June 1. The action will kick start from 11:00 PM IST. Sussex finished seventh on the nine-team South Group table in the last edition. They could win only four of their 14 league stage matches. Essex finished third in the group but lost their quarter-final match against Lancashire by seven wickets.

Sussex vs Essex Chance of Winning

Sussex might have lost four of their last five T20 matches but their win against Surrey in their last match is expected to do wonders to their confidence. They held a strong Surrey batting unit consisting of Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Tom Curran and Laurie Evans to 148. Later, they gunned down the target with one ball to spare against a Surrey bowling unit that consisted of Curran, Sunil Narine and Daniell Worrall.

The fighting win is going to give them a major boost. Sussex also lead the head-to-head tally 3-2 in the last five encounters against Essex. The form of Ravi Bopara, the presence of Shadab Khan in the team and contributions from Tom Aslop, Ali Orr and wicketkeeper-batter Michael Burgess make Sussex the favourites to beat Essex in the upcoming match. Not to forget, veteran pacer Tymal Mills has also done well with five wickets in first two matches.

Sussex chances of winning - 53%

Essex chances of winning - 47%

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Tom Aslop was the leading run-scorer for his team in the T20 Blast 2022. He scored 318 runs in 10 matches at an average of 35.33 and a strike rate of 152.88. He could be his side's top run-getter in the upcoming game as well. The first two matches have seen him score 60 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 125. Overall, the southpaw has scored 1171 runs in 54 T20 matches at an average of 26.02 and a strike rate of 121.85.

Daniel Sams, the Australian international, is one fine player who can take Essex deep into the tournament. His left-hand fast bowling is world-class and the 30-year-old has also got the ability to swing his bat. His handy contributions in both the departments can give Essex handy edge over their opposition. In 124 T20 matches, he has scored 1156 runs at a strike rate of 149.93. He has also picked 144 wickets at an economy rate of 8.79.

Match Toss Prediction

In the first match of the season at this venue in Hove, Somerset won the toss and elected to field first. They won the match by five wickets. In the last match at the venue last season, Hampshire won the match after winning the toss and elected to field first. The trend is expected to follow in the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

Low clouds are expected in Hove on Thursday, June 1. The maximum temperature would go up to 18 degree celsius. With a precipitation level of 0 percent, there are no chances of rain.

Sussex Player List

Sussex Squad

Ravi Bopara (c), Tom Alsop, Jofra Archer, Jamie Atkins, Jack Carson, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Brad Currie, Steven Finn, Bertie Foreman, George Garton, Tom Haines, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Sean Hunt, Dan Ibrahim, Ari Karvelas (Greece), Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Archie Lenham, Nathan McAndrew (Australia), Tymal Mills, Ali Orr, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Charlie Tear, Harrison Ward.

Sussex Predicted XI

Ali Orr Batsman Tom Clark All-rounder Tom Aslop Batter Shadab Khan Batter Ravi Bopara (cap) All-rounder Michael Burgess (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper James Coles All-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder George Garton Bowler Archie Lenham Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have lost as many as four of their last five matches in the T20 Blast. They kicked off their 2023 campaign with a defeat against Somerset before beating Surrey by five wickets in their last match.

Essex Player List

Essex Squad

Simon Harmer (c, South Africa), Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Luc Benkenstein, Nick Browne, Will Buttleman, Alastair Cook, Sam Cook, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Eshun Kalley, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Aron Nijjar, Michael Pepper, Jamie Porter, Jamal Richards, Adam Rossington, Josh Rymell, Daniel Sams (Australia), Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Tom Westley

Essex Predicted XI

A Rossington Batter and Wicket-keeper Feroze Khushi Batter Robin Das Batter Matthew Critchely Batter Paul Walter Batter Tom Westley Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder Simon Harmer (cap) Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Ben Allison Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have won four of their last five matches in the T20 Blast. In their first match of the season against Gloucestershire, Essex gunned down 196 with three wickets and five balls remaining.

Sussex vs Essex Head to Head

This is one of the close rivalries in the T20 Blast. The two sides have faced off against each other 32 times with Sussex holding the bragging rights with two extra wins. Even in the last five head to head matches between the two sides, Sussex leads the rivalry with three wins against the two that Essex have managed. However, the last two head to head matches have both ended with Essex walking away with the points.

Matches: 32

Sussex won: 17

Essex won: 15

Sussex vs Essex Betting Odds

Sussex opening partnership to be over 22.5

In the last match against Surrey, Sussex opening partners Tom Clark and Ali Orr partnered for 29 runs off 23 balls. They are expected to score over 22 runs once again against Essex. Tom Clark has scored 8 and 9 runs in the opening two matches of his T20 career and is expected to come better prepared in the third T20I. Southpaw Ali Orr, on the other hand, has looked comfortable with scores of 33 and 24 in the first two matches. Gloucestershire openers partnered for 61 runs off 28 deliveries against Essex. Ali and Clark should also cross the 22-run barrier easily in the upcoming contest.

Sussex vs Essex Top Team Batsmen

Ravi Bopara to be Sussex's top batter

Sussex captain Ravi Bopara is the leading run-scorer for his team in the tournament at the moment. He has scored 90 runs in two matches at an average of 90 and a strike rate of 166.66. Overall, the England international has featured in 441 T20 matches and scored 8723 runs at an average of 27.69 and a strike rate of 121.94.

Robin Das to be Essex's Top Batter

Robin Das top-scored for Essex in the first match with match-winning 69 off 33 balls. Overall, he has played six T20 matches and scored 114 matches at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 156.16. The 21-year-old youngster would be aiming to capitalise on the momentum.

Sussex vs Essex Top Team Bowlers

Ravi Bopara to be Sussex's top bowler

The Sussex captain is the second-highest wicket-taker for his team after two matches. He has picked three wickets at an average of 12.66 and an economy rate of 6.33. Overall, in the 441 T20 matches the 39-year-old has played, he has picked 262 wickets at an average of 25.60 and an economy rate of 7.51.

Daniel Sams to be Essex's top bowler

The Australian all-rounder picked two wickets for 36 runs in his first outing for Essex in the T20 Blast 2023. He would be aiming to deliver for his team against Essex as well. Overall, he has featured in 124 T20 matches and picked 144 wickets at an average of 25.21 and an economy rate of 8.79.