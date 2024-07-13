Sussex vs Essex Match Prediction SUS 52 % Chance of Winning ESS 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.734 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sussex and Essex’s second head-to-head meeting of the 2024 Vitality Blast is set to be held on July 13, 2024. The action will take place at County Ground, Hove, with a scheduled start time of 7:00 P.M IST.

Sussex vs Essex Chances of Winning

Sussex’s charge to the top of the table was helped greatly by a struggling Hampshire who gave way rather easily in the last match. A majority of Sussex’s batting lineup crafted adequate individual scores to post 200 runs on the scoreboard. James Coles’ all-rounder capabilities were on full display during this game as he top-scored with 46 runs and enjoyed a four-wicket haul in the following innings. Harrison Ward, Tom Clark and Tom Alsop also did their part by adding scores upwards of 30 to the tally. Hampshire did the best they could but Sussex’s bowlers defended the target with all their might, having bundled out Hampshire for 178 which saw them celebrate a 22-run victory.

Essex managed to take down tail-enders Kent in their last match where the former were put in to bat first. They made the most of their position by securing 187 runs with massive help from the top and middle order. Paul Walter’s unbeaten 46 was the top score but Adam Rossington, Michael Pepper, Dean Elgar and Matt Critchley decided to put themselves in the mix with 36, 34, 33 and 31* runs, respectively. Kent gave it their best shot and threw everything they had at Essex but they still fell short by 22 runs.

Sussex chance of winning - 52%

Essex chance of winning - 48%

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Sussex vs Essex Betting Tips

Sussex to score low before first dismissal

Sussex’s one-off stunner against Kent where openers Harrison Ward and Daniel Hughes worked in unison to add 81 runs to the first wicket was the only fixture in the last five matches in which they did not disappoint. The remaining matches were struggle after struggle where neither of them were able to fall into place, reflected in opening totals of 17, 14, 11 and 0. They are yet to prove that they can add value to Sussex’s first wicket consistently to take their partnership to a higher stature.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sussex Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Essex Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Sussex 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sussex vs Essex Toss Prediction

The teams so far have all made a lapse in judgment by opting to field first in all five matches this season but it has only worked favorably for the chasers on one occasion. The average first innings total after five matches in 2024 stands at 197 which is a tough score to hunt down. The margins of victory for the teams batting first have been quite high which will make it the preferred strategy in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

Hove has a looming 10% chance of rainfall but the threat is not substantial enough to deter the match. Partially cloudy skies are forecasted with the temperature expected to reach 18 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

Tymal Mills (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt.

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Clark Batter James Coles All-rounder Tom Alsop Batter Danny Lamb All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Jack Carson Bowler John Simpson Wicket-keeper Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills (C) Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have registered two wins in the last three matches they took part in and their defeat at the hands of Glamorgan was a deviation from their usual performance.

Essex Player List

Simon Harmer (c), Adam Rossington, Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Eathan Bosch.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington (C) Wicket-keeper Dean Elgar Batter Michael Pepper Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Robin Das Batter Charlie Allison Bowler Simon Harmer (C) Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Essex Team Form

In the three matches leading up to this meeting, Essex have won a match and lost one while the other match was abandoned. Their results are too different which makes it tough to back them.

Sussex vs Essex Head-to-Head

Sussex broke their tie with Essex in their last head-to-head fixture this season to make it 18 wins while Essex still have 17 victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 35

Sussex - 18

Essex - 17

Sussex vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Harrison Ward and Daniel Hughes have not done wonders for Sussex’s first wicket even though the latter has a stellar average of 35.40. In two out of the last three games, Ward’s wicket fell first at very early stages of the match which left his partner hanging with measly partnerships of 17, 14 and 11 runs. Adam Rossington and Dean Elgar’s performance was starting to dwindle but their previous encounter against Kent revived their uncertain partnership for Essex. The last three fixtures saw them post 50, 5 and 13 runs before the first dismissal. Essex’s openers are superior and have the strength to outdo Sussex’s opening wicket.

Sussex vs Essex T20 County Ground in Hove, null Sussex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Essex Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.11 Bet Now!

Sussex vs Essex Best Batters

Daniel Hughes to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Daniel Hughes’ duck in the game against Hampshire was quite unexpected but he retains a hefty lead over the rest with 354 runs in ten innings. He has an average of 35.40 and tops their charts in nearly every match. With three half-centuries under his belt so far, he is favored to return with a powerful knock.

Michael Pepper to be Essex’s Best Batter

Michael Pepper was among the top scorers for Essex in their previous outing against Kent with a knock of 34 runs. He still has a sizable lead over Essex’s batters with 368 runs in ten innings and an average of 36.80. After two relatively uneventful matches, he is expected to come good in the upcoming fixture.

Sussex vs Essex Best Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Tymal Mills has dominated the team’s bowling attack and stands at the top with 20 wickets in ten innings and a bowling average of 15.00. His spell against Hampshire which yielded a single wicket is an aberration for him and it shouldn’t take too long for the skipper to start picking multiple wickets again.

Paul Walter to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Paul Walter’s wicketless innings against Kent last time around has not dethroned his lead at the top with 13 wickets in ten innings. So far, he has garnered an average of 19.84 and an overall economy rate of 8.32. Even though his previous encounter was not entirely fruitful, he is expected to bounce back in no time.