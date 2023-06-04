Sussex vs Glamorgan Match Prediction SUS 48 % Chance of Winning GLAM 52 % Bet Now! Sussex and Glamorgan are set to face each other on June 4 at 7:00 P.M IST. The match will take place at Hove, Sussex's home ground, where the home team will aim for a victory to establish a favourable position.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Currently, Glamorgan is displaying superior form compared to Sussex, having secured two more wins than their opponents. They appear to be in a reliable state and have built confidence quickly in the season. It is still early to determine Sussex's form, but their chances of winning the upcoming match seem relatively lower. Sussex experienced defeats against Somerset and Essex but managed a victory over Surrey. However, the humiliating 10 wicket loss against Hampshire has potentially derailed their campaign. The one positive that they can lean on is the fact that they don't have the time to sit and wallow in their misery with games coming thick and fast at them.

Sussex chances of winning - 48%

Glamorgan chances of winning - 52%

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Sussex vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Sussex has experienced inconsistency in their performance, having played four matches in the tournament. They suffered defeats against Somerset and Essex but managed a victory over Surrey. The team's form has been unpredictable, highlighting the need for their players to step up and contribute more with runs and wickets. Skipper Ravi Bopara has been leading Sussex's run charts, accumulating an impressive 91 runs in three matches. Tymal Mills has been their standout bowler, claiming seven wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.91.

On the other hand, Glamorgan has been in relatively better form. They have participated in four matches and emerged victorious in three of them. Their wins came against Gloucestershire, Middlesex, and Kent, while they faced a defeat against Somerset. Colin Ingram and Chris Cooke have excelled in the batting department, with Ingram scoring 215 runs and Cooke accumulating 202 runs. Both players have maintained high strike rates. Among Glamorgan's bowlers, Dan Douthwaite has been outstanding, securing nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.40.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

The upcoming match will take place at Hove, the home ground of Sussex. Hove has witnessed a total of 54 T20 matches so far, with an average first innings score of 168. Interestingly, the record for matches won by batting first and second is equal, with each side securing 26 victories. Additionally, there have been 2 matches that ended in ties. However, in the most recent match between Sussex and Essex at this venue, Essex emerged victorious after choosing to bat first. It is likely that a similar scenario could unfold in the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

The cricket match is expected to benefit greatly from the weather conditions, with abundant sunshine and clear skies throughout. The chances of rainfall are minimal, and the temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

Ali Orr, Bertie Foreman, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steve Smith, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara (c), Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (Wk), Oliver Carter (Wk), Tom Alsop (Wk), Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills.

Predicted Playing XI

Ravi Bopara (C) All-rounder Tom Clark Batter Tom Alsop Batter Shadab Khan All-rounder Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper James Coles Batter George Garton Bowler Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler Oli Carter Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has had varied results thus far after winning two games and losing one. They will be looking to make improvements now and cement their place comfortably in the standings. Their result against Hampshire in their latest game is atestament to their skill and proves that they are still a threat/will give them a chance to regroup and alter their approach for a more favourable outcome in their upcoming match.

Glamorgan Player List

Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd (c), Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Alex Horton (Wk), Chris Cooke (Wk), Andrew Salter, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Peter Hatzoglou, Prem Sisodiya, Ruaidhri Smith, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan.

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson (C) Batter Colin Ingram Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Billy Root Batter Dan Douthwaite All-rounder Zain-ul-Hassan Bowler Prem Sisodiya Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Jamie Mcllroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan is currently displaying considerable strength, having already secured three wins out of four matches. Their recent victory over Kent was particularly impressive, as they won by 7 wickets. Given their strong form, they are highly likely to continue their successful streak moving forward.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head

Out of their last four completed games, Glamorgan and Sussex have emerged victorious twice each. However, when considering their overall T20 record, Sussex holds a significant advantage due to their considerably higher number of victories against their rivals.

Total - 20

Sussex - 11

Glamorgan - 6

No Result/Abandoned - 3

Sussex vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

While Sussex has a better historical record in the T20 format, predicting the outcome of their next encounter is challenging. However, the odds seem to favour Glamorgan. They have demonstrated tenacity and reliability, particularly evident in their recent victory over Kent. Despite facing a formidable target, Glamorgan effortlessly secured the win. Considering these factors, they appear to be the more likely team to emerge victorious in their upcoming meeting.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Best Batters

Ravi Bopara to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Sussex's skipper, Ravi Bopara, has been leading the run charts for his team, surpassing the other batsmen by a significant margin. He has accumulated an impressive total of 91 runs in the tournament so far. Although his performance against Essex was not particularly promising, it appears to be a temporary dip in his form rather than a long-term concern. Considering his overall ability and track record, Bopara is likely to regain his form and emerge as the best batter for Sussex.

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram has been exceptional for Glamorgan, leading the run charts with an impressive tally of 215 runs in just four matches. His level of skill and consistency is remarkable, making him a strong contender to be their top batsman. In the last match against Kent, he showcased his prowess by scoring 83 runs off just 32 deliveries, boasting a remarkable strike rate of 196.87. Ingram's contributions have been invaluable to Glamorgan's batting lineup.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Mills has proven to be a valuable asset in Sussex's bowling unit thus far. In the match against Essex, he impressively claimed two wickets while conceding just 32 runs, resulting in an excellent economy rate of 8.00. Mills' ability to contain runs and take crucial wickets will undoubtedly be instrumental in Sussex's success.

Dan Douthwaite to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Douthwaite has emerged as the leading wicket-taker in his team's bowling unit. In the match against Kent, he managed to take two wickets. Although his overs were relatively expensive and he conceded more runs compared to his teammates, he compensated for it by capturing crucial wickets at pivotal moments. With a total of nine wickets in just four matches, he is undoubtedly a strong contender for the title of his team's best bowler. Douthwaite's ability to consistently take wickets adds significant value to his team's performance.