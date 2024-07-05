Sussex vs Glamorgan Match Prediction SUS 61 % Chance of Winning GLAM 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.665 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The Vitality Blast 2024 will see Glamorgan and Sussex colliding in the 79th game of the tournament. The match will be hosted at County Ground, Hove on July 5, 2024. The game will commence from 11:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the upcoming fixture.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Sussex are having a fantastic season so far. The team has six wins and two losses in eight games. With that, they are placed second in the South Group table. They have 12 points and a NRR of 1.614. But with six matches still left in the group stage, they cannot afford to slip up. The team will be confident in their next game against Glamorgan.

Glamorgan are in desperate need of a win here. They have won two games and lost five matches in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 7th position of the South Group. The team has 5 points and a net run rate of -1.434. The team is coming from a strong win against Hampshire and will be looking to maintain the same momentum.

Glamorgan's chance of winning: 39%

Sussex’s chance of winning: 61%

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Sussex vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal in 1st innings (1.85@ PARIMATCH)

Glamorgan are having a poor season. They have won only two games in the competition. The team posted the scores of 8, 5 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games. Kiran Carlson and Eddie Byrom opened for the team earlier. However, the line-up shifted to Sam Northeast and Kiran Carlson recently. Carlson and Northeast average at 17.00 & 43.20 respectively in the competition. The team will be losing an early wicket in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sussex’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Glamorgan’s score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Sussex 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Sussex vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

The pitch at the County Ground in Hove has been great for batters. The ball has been coming nicely to the bat, particularly during the first six overs. Since it’s a small ground, hitting boundaries isn’t a problem once batters get going. The pitch does tend to slow down a little by the second innings, making batting a little difficult. The average score batting first at the County Ground in Hove is 171. Both times, the team batting first won the game comfortably.

Weather Report

The weather in Hove during the day of the match will be cloudy, which can help the new ball bowlers get some movement off the air. There will be patchy rainfall during the afternoon, but it shouldn’t affect the game much.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane.

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Billy Root Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Sam Northeast (C) Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Timm van der Gugten Bowler Mason Crane Bowler James Harris Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan were in a tough situation in the last game. The team settled for 107 runs in the last game. The team will be looking to make a comeback in the next game.

Sussex Player List

Tymal Mills (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt.

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson Wicket-keeper Tom Alsop Batter Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler Danny Lamb All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills (C) Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex emerged victorious in the last game with impressive performances with the bat. They scored 184 runs in the last game.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Glamorgan leads the tally by 4-1.

Glamorgan Won: 4

Sussex Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sussex vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Sussex performed very well in the last game against Hampshire. The team batted first in the game and secured 184 runs, losing their 8 wickets in the process. The batting was phenomenal from the side. Tom Alsop was the best batterf with 43 runs while James Coles scored 39 runs in the game. Nathan McAndrew chipped in an unbeaten 32 from the lower order. Chasing the target, Hampshire scored 177/3 in 20 overs. Sussex won the game by 7 runs. Nathan McAndrew, Tymal Mills and James Coles picked a wicket each. An ecstatic win brought a lot of confidence within the team and will be looking to continue their momentum in the next game.

Glamorgan clashed against Surrey in the last game. The team went in to bat first but the game did not end in their favour. Glamorgan scored 107/9 in the game. Marnus Labuschagne was the top contributor with 20 runs in the game. Most of the batters could not cross the single-digit mark. Surrey were very capable in chasing the target and winning the game by 9 wickets. Chris Sole picked the only wicket for Glamorgan in the game. The team will be looking to bounce back with a better performance in the next game.

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Sussex vs Glamorgan Top Batters

James Coles to be Sussex's top batter

James Coles is the best batter from Sussex. He looks in fantastic form and has scored a total of 225 runs in 8 games at an average of 37.50. He scored an unbeaten 69 in the last game against Glamorgan.

Sam Northeast to be Glamorgan's top batter

Sam Northeast is the top batter from Glamorgan. The batter has scored 216 runs in 7 games at an average of 43.20. The batter scored an unbeaten 61 in the last clash against Sussex. He will come in as the best batter from the side.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be Sussex's top bowler

Tymal Mills is the top bowler from Glamorgan. The bowler has picked 15 wickets in 8 games. He managed to get a wicket in the last game against Hampshire.

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Mason Crane picked a total of 12 wickets in 6 games for the team. He picked 2 wickets in the last game against Sussex. He will be looking to pick many wickets in the next game.