Sussex vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction
SUS
55%
Chance of Winning
GLO
45%
T20
County Ground in Brighton
Facts:
- With 18 wickets, Tymal Mills was the leading wicket taker for Sussex in the last campaign.
- With 299 runs, Ben Charlesworth was the leading run scorer for Gloucestershire in the last campaign.
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning
Sussex had an underwhelming tournament last season as they failed to make the playoffs and ended up sixth on the table. Sussex had a dismal start to the campaign last term as they lost five of the first six matches and would be hoping for a better start when they go head to head against Gloucestershire in the opening game.
Much like their opponents, Gloucestershire struggled to make an impact last year as they managed to bag five wins in 14 games but this season they were brilliant in the opening game as they beat Essex with ease and eventually won the tie with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Sussex are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sussex’ chances of winning - 55%
- Gloucestershire’ chances of winning - 45%
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips
Miles Hammond did not have a great tournament last year as he scored 245 runs in 14 matches with an average of 17.50 which is pretty poor for an opening batsman. In the two matches against Sussex, Hammond scored 14 and 7 which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Oliver Carter struggled to make an impact last year as in seven matches, he scored 131 runs with an average of 18.71 which once again is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the two matches against Gloucestershire, he scored 4 and 10 which makes us believe he would struggle once again in the upcoming fixture.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets Under 12.5
Highest Individual Score Over 68.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Sussex
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last four of the five games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.
Sussex News & Player List
Sussex Player List
Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear (Wk), John Simpson (c) & (Wk), Oliver Carter (Wk), Tom Alsop (Wk), Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Tymal Mills
Predicted Playing XI
|
Harrison Ward
|
Batter
|
Tom Clark
|
Batter
|
Oliver Carter
|
Batter
|
Tom Haines
|
All-rounder
|
John Simpson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
James Coles
|
All-rounder
|
Tymal Mills
|
Bowler
|
Fynn Hudson-Prentice
|
All-rounder
|
Aristides Karvelas
|
Bowler
|
Henry Crocombe
|
Bowler
|
Bradley Currie
|
Bowler
Sussex Team Form
Sussex had a disappointing campaign last season as they ended up sixth on the table and were knocked out of the competition.
Gloucestershire News & Player List
Gloucestershire Player List
Cameron Bancroft, Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Beau Webster, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (Wk), James Bracey (Wk), Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Miles Hammond
|
Batter
|
Tom Price
|
Batter
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Batter
|
Ben Wells
|
All-rounder
|
James Bracey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Graeme van Buuren
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Taylor
|
Batter
|
Josh Shaw
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Smith
|
Bowler
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Ajeet Dale
|
All-rounder
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire had a disappointing season last year as they missed the playoffs. Gloucestershire only managed five wins in 14 matches and ended up seventh on the table.
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Head to Head
Sussex hold a slight edge in this fixture against Gloucestershire in this competition 12-10. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Gloucestershire: 10
Sussex: 12
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds
Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire
Gloucestershire and Sussex go head to head in the opening game of the campaign after a disappointing end to the last season as both sides struggled in the group stages and ended up missing the playoffs last season. On one hand, Sussex ended up with six wins in 14 games and ended up sixth on the table and on the other hand, Gloucestershire ended up with five wins and were seventh on the table. Gloucestershire struggled in the batting department throughout the season which eventually led to their downfall. Both sides went head to head twice and managed to share the spoils. In the last game between the two sides, Sussex managed to have a 83 runs opening stand which makes us believe they would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Sussex vs Gloucestershire
T20
County Ground in Brighton, null
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Top Batters
Harrison Ward to be Sussex’s top batter
This could be the season where Harrison Ward steps up for Sussex and takes them to the playoffs. Ward only played six games last season and scored 165 runs. He was brilliant in the both games against Gloucestershire as he scored half centuries in both the matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ben Charlesworth to be Gloucestershire’ top batter
Ben Charlesworth was the shining light in what was a dismal season for Gloucestershire in the batting department. He was one of the most consistent batsmen and even though he did not score well against Sussex, he still managed to score 299 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers
Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s top bowler
Even though Tymal Mills did not have a great outing against Gloucestershire last season, we are still going to stick with him as he was one of the most consistent bowlers for Sussex last term and with 18 wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tom Smith to be Gloucestershire’ top bowler
Tom Smith was exceptional for Gloucestershire last season as he showcased his class throughout the group stages and ended the campaign with 17 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side. In the last game against Sussex, Smith bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sussex
- Sussex to win @ 2.00 (PariMatch)
- Gloucestershire to win @ 1.80 (PariMatch)
Parimatch