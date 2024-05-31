Sussex vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction SUS 55 % Chance of Winning GLO 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.234 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sussex take on Gloucestershire in the second round of games of the 2024 T20 Blast at the County Ground, Brighton. The game is scheduled to be played on May 31 at 11:30 PM IST.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Sussex had an underwhelming tournament last season as they failed to make the playoffs and ended up sixth on the table. Sussex had a dismal start to the campaign last term as they lost five of the first six matches and would be hoping for a better start when they go head to head against Gloucestershire in the opening game.

Much like their opponents, Gloucestershire struggled to make an impact last year as they managed to bag five wins in 14 games but this season they were brilliant in the opening game as they beat Essex with ease and eventually won the tie with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Sussex are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sussex’ chances of winning - 55%

Gloucestershire’ chances of winning - 45%

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Sussex vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips

Miles Hammond did not have a great tournament last year as he scored 245 runs in 14 matches with an average of 17.50 which is pretty poor for an opening batsman. In the two matches against Sussex, Hammond scored 14 and 7 which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Oliver Carter struggled to make an impact last year as in seven matches, he scored 131 runs with an average of 18.71 which once again is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the two matches against Gloucestershire, he scored 4 and 10 which makes us believe he would struggle once again in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 12.5 1.81 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 68.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Sussex 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last four of the five games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.

Sussex News & Player List

Sussex Player List

Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear (Wk), John Simpson (c) & (Wk), Oliver Carter (Wk), Tom Alsop (Wk), Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Tymal Mills

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Tom Clark Batter Oliver Carter Batter Tom Haines All-rounder John Simpson Wicket-keeper James Coles All-rounder Tymal Mills Bowler Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Aristides Karvelas Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler Bradley Currie Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex had a disappointing campaign last season as they ended up sixth on the table and were knocked out of the competition.

Gloucestershire News & Player List

Gloucestershire Player List

Cameron Bancroft, Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Beau Webster, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (Wk), James Bracey (Wk), Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Tom Price Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Ben Wells All-rounder James Bracey Wicket-keeper Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Jack Taylor Batter Josh Shaw All-rounder Tom Smith Bowler David Payne Bowler Ajeet Dale All-rounder

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire had a disappointing season last year as they missed the playoffs. Gloucestershire only managed five wins in 14 matches and ended up seventh on the table.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Head to Head

Sussex hold a slight edge in this fixture against Gloucestershire in this competition 12-10. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Gloucestershire: 10

Sussex: 12

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire and Sussex go head to head in the opening game of the campaign after a disappointing end to the last season as both sides struggled in the group stages and ended up missing the playoffs last season. On one hand, Sussex ended up with six wins in 14 games and ended up sixth on the table and on the other hand, Gloucestershire ended up with five wins and were seventh on the table. Gloucestershire struggled in the batting department throughout the season which eventually led to their downfall. Both sides went head to head twice and managed to share the spoils. In the last game between the two sides, Sussex managed to have a 83 runs opening stand which makes us believe they would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Sussex vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Harrison Ward to be Sussex’s top batter

This could be the season where Harrison Ward steps up for Sussex and takes them to the playoffs. Ward only played six games last season and scored 165 runs. He was brilliant in the both games against Gloucestershire as he scored half centuries in both the matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Charlesworth to be Gloucestershire’ top batter

Ben Charlesworth was the shining light in what was a dismal season for Gloucestershire in the batting department. He was one of the most consistent batsmen and even though he did not score well against Sussex, he still managed to score 299 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s top bowler

Even though Tymal Mills did not have a great outing against Gloucestershire last season, we are still going to stick with him as he was one of the most consistent bowlers for Sussex last term and with 18 wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Smith to be Gloucestershire’ top bowler

Tom Smith was exceptional for Gloucestershire last season as he showcased his class throughout the group stages and ended the campaign with 17 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side. In the last game against Sussex, Smith bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.