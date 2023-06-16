Sussex vs Hampshire Match Prediction
SUS
38%
Chance of Winning
HAM
62%
T20
County Cricket Ground
Facts
- Sussex haven’t recorded a single point at home in the tournament.
- For all the brilliance of James Vince, thrice in four away games, Vince has scored in single digits.
Sussex vs Hampshire Chance of Winning
Both sides find himself in the opposite side of the spectrum as Hampshire tries to close the gap at the summit and Sussex try to salvage some pride in the remaining fixture. Even though mathematically it's still possible for Sussex to make the knockouts but likelihood of it happening is next to zero. As per our calculations, Hampshire would have a comfortable outing and will walk away with maximum points when they face Sussex at the County Cricket Ground.
- Sussex’s chances of winning - 38%
- Hampshire’s chances of winning - 62%
Sussex vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Eventhough Hampshire has managed to turn things around but their struggles to get a good opening stand away from home is pretty evident. In four games thus far, Hampshire has only once managed to get an opening stand of over 20 runs in their travels, averaging 12 runs in those games. We also believe Hampshire would score more sixes in the game than Sussex. Apart from the first game of the season, Sussex has struggled to clear the ropes at home and in each of the last three games their opponent has either equalled or scored more sixes than the home side. Sussex average five sixes at home but have conceded 8.75 sixes in those games which makes this a great opportunity to encash upon.
Sussex vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction
In the four matches played at the County Ground in Hove, the last three games have been won by the team batting first. Hence it wouldn’t be a surprise, whoever wins the toss might decide to bat first to turn the odds in their favour.
Weather Report
It is expected to be a sunny day at Hove on June 16, with any disruptions highly unlikely on the day. The maximum temperature during the game will be around 24C while the minimum is expected to be 14C making conditions well suited for a game of cricket.
Sussex News & Player List
Sussex Player List
Ali Orr, Bertie Foreman, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steve Smith, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara (c), Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (Wk), Oliver Carter (Wk), Tom Alsop (Wk), Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Clarke
|
Batter
|
James Coles
|
Batter
|
Tom Alsop
|
Batter
|
Ravi Bopara
|
Batter
|
Michael Burgess
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Danial Ibrahim
|
All-rounder
|
Fynn Hudson-Prentice
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
All-rounder
|
Tymal Mills
|
Bowler
|
Henry Crocombe
|
Bowler
Sussex Team Form
Sussex have had an underwhelming campaign thus far, registering four points in eight games as their languish eighth on the table. Even though mathematically there is still a possibility that they finish top four in the South Group, Logically it's highly unlikely they would make the playoffs.
Hampshire News & Player List
Hampshire Player List
Hampshire squad:James Vince (c), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Ben Brown, Jack Campbell, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Joseph Eckland, Nathan Ellis (Australia), James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben McDermott
|
Wicket-keeper Batter
|
Liam Dawson
|
All-rounder
|
James Fuller
|
All-rounder
|
Mason Crane
|
All-rounder
|
Ross Whiteley
|
Batter
|
Joe Weatherley
|
Batter
|
James Vince (C)
|
Batter
|
Tom Prest
|
Batter
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Bowler
|
Chris Wood
|
Bowler
|
Brad Wheal
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
After a sluggish start to the campaign, Hampshire went on a winning run of four games but in the last outing against Kent, Hampshire failed to defend 177 and lost the game by six wickets.
Sussex vs Hampshire Head to Head
Sussex and Hampshire have faced off 39 times in the Vitality T20 tournament. Hampshire have an upper hand as they have won 19 times. In the reverse fixture this season, Hampshire registered a comprehensive victory as their chased down 144 with 10 wickets to spare
T20 played - 30
Sussex win(s) - 14
Hampshire win(s) - 19
Sussex vs Hampshire Betting Odds
Sussex to have a low opening partnership
Sussex have lost all four home games thus far. One of the key components in these losses has been their struggle to get a good start in the games as they have lost early wickets in each of the four games so far. Sussex’s opening partnership at home has been 9, 2, 19 and 12 averaging 10.5 in those games. In the last game against Hampshire at Old Trafford which offered nothing for the bowlers, Hampshire only managed to get 25 runs as opening partnership. On the other hand, Hampshire openers scored 145 and won the game with 10 wickets to spare. We believe this a great opportunity to bet against the home side and it assures a very lucrative return in the investment.
Sussex vs Hampshire Top Team Batters
Tom Clark to be Sussex’s top batter
Even though Ravi Bopara has been the top scorer for Sussex this season, we would go with Tom Clark as he enters this game on a better form scoring 39 and 43 in the last two games. Clark’s 36 runs in the reverse fixture was the top scorer for Sussex in the game which makes him out top pick for the game.
Ben Mcdermott to be Hampshire’s top batter
Ben Mcdermott has been overshadowed by the brilliance of James Vince this season but Hampshire opener has finally found his form in the last four games. In the last two away games Mcdermott has scored 47 and 57 and was the top scorer for Hampshire in those games which makes him our top pick for the game.
Sussex vs Hampshire Top Team Bowlers
Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s top bowler
Tymal Mills has been the best bowler for Sussex this season and is the leading wicket taker for Sussex with 14 wickets thus far. Next best bowler for Sussex is Henry Crocombe with seven wickets. In last two of the three games Mills has ended up with best bowling figures for Sussex which makes him our top pick for the game
Nathan Ellis to be Hampshire’s top bowler
This would be a tough pick as Nathan Ellis and Liam Dawson have been the best bowlers in what has been a par bowling performance by Hampshire thus far. In each of the last two games Nathan Ellis has outperformed Dawson grabbing 3/55 in those games which makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Hampshire
Hampshire had a difficult start to the season as they lost two of the first three games in the tournament. But Hampshire showed some grit and managed to overturn their form and went on a winning run of four games on the back of their ever reliable James Vince. In the last game, defending champions surrendered their winning run against tournament strugglers Kent who registered their first win in six games. Hampshire failed to defend 177 as they lost the game by six wickets.
Hampshire’s mishap against Kent should give some hope to Sussex who have struggled this whole campaign, bagging two wins in eight games and linger eighth in the South Group, six points of the playoff spot. In the last game they got hammered by Surrey as the home side cumbled to mere 134 in the chase and eventually lost the game by 124 runs.
The oddsmakers have made Hampshire outright favourites in the upcoming game, handing them lucrative odds of 1.62. On the other hand, Sussex are viewed as massive underdogs with Parimatch offering odds as high as 2.21. Hampshire have edged Sussex 9-7 at the venue and we believe Hampshire would get the job done when they take on Sussex on Jun 16.
- Sussex to win @ 2.21 (PariMatch)
- Hampshire to win @ 1.62 (PariMatch)