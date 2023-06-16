Sussex vs Hampshire Match Prediction SUS 38 % Chance of Winning HAM 62 % Bet Now! Defending Champions Hampshire take on Sussex in the Vitality Blast 2023 as they try to cement their place in the knockouts. The two sides will go head to head on June 16 at the County Ground in Hove which is scheduled to start at 11:30 IST.

Sussex vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Both sides find himself in the opposite side of the spectrum as Hampshire tries to close the gap at the summit and Sussex try to salvage some pride in the remaining fixture. Even though mathematically it's still possible for Sussex to make the knockouts but likelihood of it happening is next to zero. As per our calculations, Hampshire would have a comfortable outing and will walk away with maximum points when they face Sussex at the County Cricket Ground.

Sussex’s chances of winning - 38%

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 62%

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Sussex vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Eventhough Hampshire has managed to turn things around but their struggles to get a good opening stand away from home is pretty evident. In four games thus far, Hampshire has only once managed to get an opening stand of over 20 runs in their travels, averaging 12 runs in those games. We also believe Hampshire would score more sixes in the game than Sussex. Apart from the first game of the season, Sussex has struggled to clear the ropes at home and in each of the last three games their opponent has either equalled or scored more sixes than the home side. Sussex average five sixes at home but have conceded 8.75 sixes in those games which makes this a great opportunity to encash upon.

Sussex vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

In the four matches played at the County Ground in Hove, the last three games have been won by the team batting first. Hence it wouldn’t be a surprise, whoever wins the toss might decide to bat first to turn the odds in their favour.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a sunny day at Hove on June 16, with any disruptions highly unlikely on the day. The maximum temperature during the game will be around 24C while the minimum is expected to be 14C making conditions well suited for a game of cricket.

Sussex News & Player List

Sussex Player List

Ali Orr, Bertie Foreman, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steve Smith, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara (c), Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (Wk), Oliver Carter (Wk), Tom Alsop (Wk), Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Clarke Batter James Coles Batter Tom Alsop Batter Ravi Bopara Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Shadab Khan All-rounder Danial Ibrahim All-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Tymal Mills Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have had an underwhelming campaign thus far, registering four points in eight games as their languish eighth on the table. Even though mathematically there is still a possibility that they finish top four in the South Group, Logically it's highly unlikely they would make the playoffs.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Hampshire squad:James Vince (c), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Ben Brown, Jack Campbell, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Joseph Eckland, Nathan Ellis (Australia), James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Mason Crane All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter Joe Weatherley Batter James Vince (C) Batter Tom Prest Batter Nathan Ellis Bowler Chris Wood Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

After a sluggish start to the campaign, Hampshire went on a winning run of four games but in the last outing against Kent, Hampshire failed to defend 177 and lost the game by six wickets.

Sussex vs Hampshire Head to Head

Sussex and Hampshire have faced off 39 times in the Vitality T20 tournament. Hampshire have an upper hand as they have won 19 times. In the reverse fixture this season, Hampshire registered a comprehensive victory as their chased down 144 with 10 wickets to spare

T20 played - 30

Sussex win(s) - 14

Hampshire win(s) - 19

Sussex vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Sussex to have a low opening partnership

Sussex have lost all four home games thus far. One of the key components in these losses has been their struggle to get a good start in the games as they have lost early wickets in each of the four games so far. Sussex’s opening partnership at home has been 9, 2, 19 and 12 averaging 10.5 in those games. In the last game against Hampshire at Old Trafford which offered nothing for the bowlers, Hampshire only managed to get 25 runs as opening partnership. On the other hand, Hampshire openers scored 145 and won the game with 10 wickets to spare. We believe this a great opportunity to bet against the home side and it assures a very lucrative return in the investment.

Sussex vs Hampshire Top Team Batters

Tom Clark to be Sussex’s top batter

Even though Ravi Bopara has been the top scorer for Sussex this season, we would go with Tom Clark as he enters this game on a better form scoring 39 and 43 in the last two games. Clark’s 36 runs in the reverse fixture was the top scorer for Sussex in the game which makes him out top pick for the game.

Ben Mcdermott to be Hampshire’s top batter

Ben Mcdermott has been overshadowed by the brilliance of James Vince this season but Hampshire opener has finally found his form in the last four games. In the last two away games Mcdermott has scored 47 and 57 and was the top scorer for Hampshire in those games which makes him our top pick for the game.

Sussex vs Hampshire Top Team Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s top bowler

Tymal Mills has been the best bowler for Sussex this season and is the leading wicket taker for Sussex with 14 wickets thus far. Next best bowler for Sussex is Henry Crocombe with seven wickets. In last two of the three games Mills has ended up with best bowling figures for Sussex which makes him our top pick for the game

Nathan Ellis to be Hampshire’s top bowler

This would be a tough pick as Nathan Ellis and Liam Dawson have been the best bowlers in what has been a par bowling performance by Hampshire thus far. In each of the last two games Nathan Ellis has outperformed Dawson grabbing 3/55 in those games which makes him our top pick for the game.