Sussex vs Hampshire Match Prediction SUS 43 % Chance of Winning HAM 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.764 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sussex and Hampshire are set to engage in their second match this season of the ongoing Vitality Blast on July 10, 2024. They will meet at County Ground, Hove, at 11:30 P.M IST.

Sussex vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Sussex suffered a freakish defeat at the hands of Glamorgan in the last match and the result came as a massive surprise. Sussex’s bowlers were lax with runs and could not find a way to rein in Glamorgan’s destructive innings, allowing the latter to score 235 runs. Opener Daniel Hughes played a mature knock of 74 runs which kept Sussex afloat during the chase but the rest of his team failed him and themselves by falling apart instead of offering support. Sussex piled on 190 runs in 18 overs but Glamorgan were the victors from this battle, having won by 24 runs via the D/L method.

Hampshire’s previous match against Middlesex was abandoned without a ball bowled and that marks their third match of the season without a result. To add to their misery, they have lost four matches until now and one of them was against Sussex last time around. Sussex scored 184 runs batting first but Hampshire ended up falling short by just seven runs in the end. Joe Weatherley’s unbeaten 68 and James Vince’s well-made 53 put Hampshire on the road to victory but misfortune has followed them everywhere this season and it was not their day afterall.

Sussex chance of winning - 43%

Hampshire chance of winning - 57%

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Sussex vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Hampshire to score high before first dismissal

James Vince and Ben McDermott have, admittedly, not made the cut on some occasions but they remain quite convincing despite a fluctuation in performance. The last five matches prove that they have plenty of firepower at their disposal, having posted opening stands of 16, 31, 77, 2 and 53 runs. Although there are some advancements that can be made, Hampshire do not have much to worry about and their first wicket is safe in the hands of this duo.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sussex Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Hampshire 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Sussex vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

The teams batting first at County Ground in Hove have been triumphant in three out of four games so far with just one win for the chasing side. The three matches that they won witnessed first innings totals upwards of 180 which makes chasing a difficult prospect. Surprisingly, the toss winners opted to field first in all four fixtures but with a scant success rate, it is unlikely that they will take that risk in the next match, too.

Weather Report

There is a minimal 20% possibility of rainfall on the day of the match with partly cloudy skies. The temperature is predicted to touch 18 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

Tymal Mills (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt.

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Clark Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson Wicket-keeper Tom Alsop Batter Danny Lamb All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler Aristides Karvelas Bowler Tymal Mills (C) Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have been a top team this season but their unseemly defeat against Glamorgan raises eyebrows about their form.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ottneil Baartman.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper James Vince (C) Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Benny Howell All-rounder Toby Albert Batter James Fuller Bowler Liam Dawson All-rounder Michael Neser Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler Chris Wood Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire’s bad luck aside, they have had few good showings on their side and this is their chance to come good and break their drought.

Sussex vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Sussex are bridging the gap with Hampshire as they beat the latter earlier this season to secure 16 head-to-head wins. Hampshire are marginally ahead with 19 victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 41

Sussex - 16

Hampshire - 19

No Result/Abandoned - 6

Sussex vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Harrison Ward and Daniel Hughes have established themselves as the openers for Sussex after several trials and errors. However, their yield has varied greatly which leaves room for improvement and in the last three matches, they scored 14, 11 and 81 runs together. It is difficult to gauge their current level of performance, especially when Hampshire are superior in this regard. Both James Vince and Ben McDermott have had their share of ups and downs but the last three games have seen them put up scores of 16, 31 and 77 together. Hampshire’s openers have a more favorable trajectory than that of Sussex.

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Sussex vs Hampshire Best Batters

Daniel Hughes to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Daniel Hughes was the only person capable of spoiling Glamorgan’s party in the last match where he notched up his third half-century of the season as he scored 74 runs at a strike rate of 194.73. The opener is their leading batsman with 354 runs in nine innings and an average of 39.33. He has the potential to cause more carnage in the next match.

Joe Weatherley to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Joe Weatherley was finally able to relish his first half-century of the season against Sussex in their last completed match where he scored an unbeaten 68 runs. He is in a league of his own with 240 runs in six innings with an impressive average of 48.00. He is absolutely the top choice for the upcoming match.

Sussex vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Tymal Mills was Sussex’s only bowler who managed to put Glamorgan under some pressure in the last game by toppling four important wickets. During his four-over spell, he also managed to give away just 29 runs which resulted in an economy rate of 7.25. The skipper is quite far ahead of the rest of the bowlers from the team with 19 wickets under his belt in nine innings, making him a lucrative pick.

Michael Neser to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Michael Neser was a boon for Hampshire in their previous match against Sussex where he returned with a three-wicket haul in four overs. He was also rather economical during the process since he had an economy rate of 8.00 by the end of his spell. With 11 wickets in seven innings and a bowling average of 19.18, he is the leading choice against Sussex.