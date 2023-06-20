Sussex vs Kent Match Prediction SUS 44 % Chance of Winning KEN 56 % Bet Now! Sussex and Kent battle out in Match 94 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The highly anticipated South Group clash is set to take place at the County Ground, Hove on Tuesday, June 20, with a scheduled start time of 11:30 pm IST.

Sussex vs Kent Chance of Winning

Sussex are coming off a six runs victory over Hampshire in a closely fought contest. Batting first Sussex scored 183 runs for the loss of six wickets. Oliver Carter was the standout performer smashing 64 runs in 33 balls. Sussex bowlers then managed to close out the game in the death overs and restrict Hampshire to 177 runs, eventually winning the game by six runs. With the win against Hampshire Sussex gained two valuable points. They are positioned 8th in the South Group with six points in nine matches.

Kent are coming off another dominating performance against Gloucestershire. They are on a three-match winning streak. Bowling first Kent bundled out Gloucestershire to 137 runs in 19.3 overs. Kane Richardson, Grant Stewart, Michael Hogan and Jack Leaning picked up two wickets each. Ken then chased down the target in 17 overs. Daniel Bell Drummond scored 56 runs in 49 balls to power his team to their 4th victory of the season. With the win Kent ascended to 5th position in the South Group with eight points in nine matches.

Sussex Chance of Winning: 44%

Kent Chance of Winning: 56%

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Sussex vs Kent Betting Tips

Kent's top-order batter Daniel Bell Drummond has been the stand-out performer for Kent in the season. He has produced match-winning knocks in the last three matches. Drummond has amassed 369 runs in the season and scored over 30 runs in the last three outings. We predict Daniel Bell Drummond to score over 26.5 runs with odds of 1.89 being offered. Sussex batter Michael Burgess has been the most reliable batsman for his team in the middle order. He has made some useful cameos helping his team reach competitive totals. In his last outing, he scored 26 runs. We predict Michael Burgess to score over 19.5 runs against Kent.

Sussex vs Kent Toss Prediction

The surface at County Ground, Hove is a flat track and a high-scoring surface. In the five matches played at this in the season, the average 1st innings score is 201 runs. The team batting first won four out of the five matches played at this venue. In 55 T20 domestic matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 27 matches, while the team batting second won 26 matches. The overall average 1st innings score is 169 runs.

Based on the recent trend in the last three matches at this venue we predict the team winning the toss to bat first at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature at County Ground, Hove on Tuesday, June 20th is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius and 85% humidity, 60% precipitation and wind blowing at 18 km/h. During the match, It is expected to be cloudy with chances of rain as per the weather forecast.

Sussex Players List

Ravi Bopara (Captain), Alistair Orr, Daniel Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (wk), Oli Carter (wk), Tom Alsop (wk), Archie Lenham, Ari Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Nathan McAndrew, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Harrison Ward Batsman Tom Clark Batsman Oliver Carter Batsman Ravi Bopara (C) All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Michael Burgess Wicket- Keeper Daniel Ibrahim All-rounder George Garton Bowler Aristides Karvelas Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Bradley Curie Bowler

Sussex Recent Form

Sussex are back to winning ways with two wins in their last three matches. In the previous match, they won over Hampshire by six runs. Sussex won three out of their nine matches in the season so far.

Kent Players List

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jordan Cox, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Grant Stewart, Kane Richardson, Michael Hogan, Alex Blake, Arafat Bhuiyan, Harry Finch, Marcus O’Riordan, James Logan, Wes Agar, Nathan Gilchrist.

Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Tawanda Muyeye Batsman Daniel Bell Drummond Batsman Joe Denly All-rounder Sam Billings (C) Wicket-Keeper Jordan Cox Batsman Jack Leaning Bowler George Linde All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Fred Klassen Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler Michael Hogan Bowler

Kent Recent Form

Kent are on a three-match winning streak. In the previous match, Kent won over Gloucestershire by seven wickets. Kent won four of their nine matches in the season so far. They will be aiming to continue their good run of form and make four wins in a row.

Sussex vs Kent Head-to-Head Record

Both Sussex and Kent clashed in 36 T20 matches. Kent holds a record of 16-13 against Sussex. Out of the 13 wins against Kent, Sussex won five matches batting first and eight matches batting 2nd, While Kent won ten matches batting first and six matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Sussex won two matches, Kent won two matches and one game ended with no result.

Total Matches Played: 36 matches

Sussex Won: 13 matches

Kent Won: 16 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 7 matches

Sussex vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to score over 51.5 runs @ 1.81 odds

Kent on average scored 55 runs in the first six overs in the season. Their openers Tawanda Muyeye and Daniel Bell Drummond are in fine form smashing bowlers' powerplay overs providing the much-needed momentum for the batsman to follow. We predict Kent to comfortably score over 51 runs in the first six overs against Sussex.

Sussex vs Kent Top Batters

Ravi Bopara to be the top batter for Sussex

The skipper of Sussex is in good form. He scored 30 runs in the previous match against Hampshire. Bopara has amassed 220 runs in eight matches in the competition. Bopara has been the most consistent batter for Sussex, stabilising the innings in the middle overs and accelerating at the backend of the innings. We predict Bopara to be the top batter for Sussex against Kent.

Daniel Bell Drummond to be the top bowler for Kent

Daniel Bell Drummond is having the best time in the competition. He has scored fifties in his last three outings. In the previous match, Drummond scored a match-winning knock of 56 runs against Gloucestershire. He has amassed 369 runs in nine innings. We predict Drummond to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Kent against Sussex.

Sussex vs Kent Top Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be the top bowler for Sussex

Tymal Mills has been exceptional with his lines and lengths in the competition. His accuracy had reaped him with wickets. He has bagged 15 wickets in eight matches and is the leading wicket-taker for Sussex in the competition. We predict Mills to be the top bowler for Sussex against Kent.

Kane Richardson to be the top bowler for Kent

Kane Richardson has been the strike bowler for Kent. After struggling to find his rhythm in the initial phases of the competition Richardson has found his bowling form in the last few matches. In the previous match Richardson picked up 2/20 in 2.2 overs. He has picked up nine wickets in seven matches in the tournament. We predict him to be the top bowler for Kent against Sussex.