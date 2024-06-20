Sussex vs Kent Match Prediction SUS 57 % Chance of Winning KEN 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.808 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sussex and Kent will be hosted at County Ground, Hove, for their upcoming match in the Vitality Blast which is going to take place on June 20, 2024. Their outing will start at 11:30 P.M IST.

Sussex vs Kent Chances of Winning

Sussex’s second defeat of the season came against Surrey last time around. Surrey were the first to bat during the match and ended up with a score of 184. It was by no means an insurmountable target but Sussex were in a bind as they attempted to chase it down. The top order were of virtually no help whatsoever and their early dismissals pushed the rest of the team over the edge. With the entire team falling apart under pressure, Sussex returned with a disappointing 54-run defeat.

Kent have absolutely nothing to show for themselves after yet another disastrous performance. They took on Gloucestershire in the previous encounter but somehow found themselves bundled out for 125 runs. Skipper Sam Billings attempted to stabilize the innings with his knock of 36 runs, which made him the team’s top run scorer, but his squad let him down and crumbled against Gloucestershire’s bowling attack. They gifted the victory to the latter as they were only able to pick a single wicket, leading to a nine-wicket loss.

Sussex chance of winning - 57%

Kent chance of winning - 43%

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Sussex vs Kent Betting Tips

Kent to score low before first dismissal

Kent’s openers are back to the drawing board after two excellent performances in the first two matches since their slump has become perpetual at this point in the tournament. Zak Crawley and Daniel Bell-Drummond have thrown their best at the opposition but the yield has not been particularly promising in any way. With opening totals of 16, 1, 4, 0, 59 and 59 in the last six games, a prominent downward trend has become a trademark for the Canterbury-based team this season. It is unlikely that they will be able to withstand Sussex’s bowling attack for too long amidst these problems which hinders their chances of rising up.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sussex Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kent Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Sussex 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sussex vs Kent Toss Prediction

Hove has only played host to two fixtures this season and the record is split between the teams batting and fielding first with one win apiece. Although the toss winners in both matches opted to field first, the fact of the matter remains that batting first is advantageous here. Four out of seven games last season went in favor of those batting first and high scores are supported on this surface. The toss winning side will want to bat first in the next game.

Weather Report

Hove is predicted to have a 10% chance of rainfall which is not a substantial enough menace to alter the outcome. Mostly sunny conditions are on the cards with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

Tymal Mills (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt.

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson Wicket-keeper Tom Alsop Batter Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler Danny Lamb All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills (C) Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have faced an odd defeat along the way but it has not stood in the way of their determination. They are in top form at the moment.

Kent Player List

Sam Billings (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett.

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Joe Denly Batter Marcus O'Riordan All-rounder Sam Billings (C) Wicket-keeper Tawanda Muyeye Batter Joey Evison All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent are in the midst of a terrible struggle and it is highly unlikely that they will find respite against a formidable team like Sussex.

Sussex vs Kent Head-to-Head

Kent have an additional three victories over Sussex in their head-to-head encounters, having won 17 games while Sussex have won on 14 occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 39

Sussex - 14

Kent - 17

Tie - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 7

Sussex vs Kent Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Sussex and Kent’s openers are almost equally unstable judging by their performances in their last three respective matches. While Zak Crawley and Daniel Bell-Drummond have scored 16, 1 and 4 runs together for Kent, Harrison Ward and Daniel Hughes have been a smidgen better than their counterparts with first wicket partnerships of 0, 99 and 15 runs. Both sides have to find a lot more performance to extract their full potential but for the time being, Sussex’s openers enter this game with an ever so slight edge over Kent.

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Sussex vs Kent Best Batters

Daniel Hughes to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Daniel Hughes had a disappointing encounter against Surrey last time around where he was sent packing for just 17 runs. He does continue to lead the team’s run charts with 241 runs in six innings with an average of 40.16. It is uncharacteristic of him to depart so early, especially after having scored two half-centuries this season, and he will be expected to come back stronger.

Sam Billings to be Kent’s Best Batter

Sam Billings has been a linchpin for Kent this season and leads the charge with 211 runs in six innings. Despite a low individual total of 36 runs in the last match against Gloucestershire, he was the top run scorer for the team and will be anticipated to pull off another mature knock in the upcoming fixture.

Sussex vs Kent Best Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Tymal Mills remains the leading bowler for Sussex with 13 wickets in six innings so far and a remarkable average of 12.76. Against Surrey, he picked two wickets in his four-over spell while having kept his economy rate down to 5.25. The skipper has been a prolific wicket-taker for the team and is, naturally, the top pick for the next match.

Nathan Gilchrist to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Nathan Gilchrist dealt a generous spell against Gloucestershire in the last match considering his economy rate was as high as 14.00. However, he was the only wicket-taker for the team during the match and currently has three wickets in two innings overall. With a promising average of 18.00, he is the leading choice for the next game.