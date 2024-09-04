Sussex vs Lancashire Match Prediction SUS 61 % Chance of Winning LAN 39 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 2.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sussex and Lancashire will clash in the second quarter finals of the Vitality Blast 2024. The game will be played at County Ground, Hove on September 4. The game will begin at 11:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the upcoming fixture.

Sussex vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Sussex is coming from a win against Middlesex and finished at a good position in the points table. With nine wins and five losses, the team finished second in the South Group points table. They had 18 points and a net run rate of 0.607. Sussex will be ready for another clash in the upcoming game against Lancashire.

Lancashire is a strong team. They are coming from a loss against Northamptonshire. With seven wins and four losses, the team finished 3rd in the North Group table. They had 17 points and a net run rate of 1.109. Lancashire has a fragile batting order and will be looking to do better in the next game.

Lancashire's chance of winning: 39%

Sussex’s chance of winning: 61%

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Sussex vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score under 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@ Dafabet)

Lancashire finished 3rd in their respective group table. The team did not have pleasant batting outings in the last three games. Phil Salt and Luke Wells opened for the side in the recent games. Salt and Wells average at 39.50 & 22.70 respectively in the competition. The team posted the scores of 2, 14 & 19 runs before their 1st dismissal in the last three games. Looking at their form, the pair should expect an early dismissal in their next outing against Sussex.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sussex’s score before 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Lancashire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Most fours: Sussex 1.91 Bet on Dafabet

Sussex vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

The pitch at the County Ground in Hove has been great for batters. The ball has been coming nicely to the bat, particularly during the first six overs. Since it’s a small ground, hitting boundaries isn’t a problem once batters get going. The pitch does tend to slow down a little by the second innings, making batting a little difficult. The average score batting first at the County Ground in Hove is 171. The skippers will opt to bat here first.

Weather Report

The weather in Hove will be perfect for a game of cricket on September 4. The skies will be partly cloudy but there is no prediction of rain. The temperature will remain below 19 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Chris Green, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, Harry Singh, Tom Bailey, Matty Hurst, Luke Wood, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Nathan Lyon, Josh Bohannon, Jack Blatherwick, George Balderson, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Saqib Mahmood, George Lavelle, Jack Morley, Tom Bruce, Will Williams, Josh Boyden, Tom Hartley, George Bell, Luke Wells, James Anderson, Mitchell Stanley

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Matthew Hurst Batter George Dockrell All-rounder Keaton Jennings (c) Batter Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Chris Green All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler Tom Hartley Bowler Steven Croft Batter

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire lost the last game but made it to the quarter finals. The team has a good batting order. The bowlers will be looking to redeem themselves after a poor performance in the last game.

Sussex Player List

Tymal Mills (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt.

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson Wicket-keeper Tom Alsop Batter Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler Danny Lamb All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills (C) Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex emerged victorious in the last game with impressive performances with the bat and the ball. They stopped MID at 159 runs and managed to chase the target comfortably, winning the game by 9 wickets. The team is very strong in all the departments and will come in confident in the next game. .

Sussex vs Lancashire Head-to-Head Record

In the last two clashes between the sides, Lancashire leads the tally by 2-0.

Lancashire Won: 2

Sussex Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sussex vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Sussex performed very well in the last game against Middlesex. Middlesex batted first in the game and scored 159/9 in the match. Ollie Robinson took 3 wickets in the game for Sussex. Jack Carson and James Coles picked 2 wickets each. Chasing the target was an easy task for Sussex. Harrison Ward scored 56 runs while Daniel Hughes smashed an unbeaten 96 runs in the game. Sussex scored 161/1, winning the game by 9 wickets. Sussex will be ready for another impressive performance in their next game against Lancashire.

Lancashire finished 3rd in their group table. They clashed against Northamptonshire in their last group game. Batting first in the game, Lancashire scored 201 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Liam Livingstone scored 36 runs while George Dockrell knocked 45 runs in the game. Matthew Hurst scored 30 runs. However, the bowlers were not as impressive as the Lancashire batters. They leaked a lot of runs in the game. Northamptonshire managed to surpass the target and scored 203 runs for the loss of 6 wickets, winning it by 4 wickets. Liam Livingstone and Luke Wells picked 2 wickets each whereas the other bowlers in the squad were inefficient in the game.

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Sussex vs Lancashire Top Batters

Daniel Hughes to be Sussex's top batter

Daniel Hughes is the top batter of Sussex. He has managed to score 560 runs in 14 games of the competition so far. Hughes smashed an unbeaten 96 runs in the last game of the competition. Hughes will be coming in as the best batter in the next game.

Liam Livingtone to be Lancashire's top batter

Liam Livingstone is a terrific batter in the squad. He has scored 90 runs in 2 games of the competition. He played an innings of 36 runs in the last game. Looking at his form, he will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Sussex vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be Sussex's top bowler

Tymal Mills is the top bowler from Lancashire. The bowler has picked 24 wickets in 13 games. He managed to get a wicket in the last game against Middlesex.

Chris Green to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Chris Green is the top bowler of the team. He has managed to pick 14 wickets in 11 games. He did not get any wicket in the last game but is expected to return with a smashing performance in the next game.