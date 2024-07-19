Sussex vs Middlesex Match Prediction SUS 66 % Chance of Winning MID 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.477 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sussex take on Middlesex in the final round of fixtures in the 2024 T20 Blast at the County Ground, Hove. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 19 at 11:30 PM IST.

Sussex vs Middlesex Chance of Winning

Sussex head into this penultimate game hoping to get the job done as a win would secure a top four spot and a place in the playoffs this term. Sussex has been pretty consistent throughout the campaign but in the last game against Somerset, they registered their fifth defeat of the season and are currently third on the table.

Middlesex have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have three wins in 13 matches and are currently seventh on the table but have been knocked out of the competition. In the last game they were beaten by Gloucestershire who won the game by 10 runs. As per our calculations, Sussex are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sussex’ chances of winning - 66%

Middlesex’ chances of winning - 34%

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Sussex vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ryan Higgins has struggled to make an impact throughout the campaign as he has failed to find consistency and in 11 matches he has scored 151 runs with an average of 13.72 which is pretty underwhelming for a batsman. We believe Higgins would continue to struggle and would score low in the upcoming game.

Tom Alsop did not have a great outing in the last game against Somerset but he has had a brilliant campaign thus far. In 13 matches, Alsop has scored 337 runs with an average of 37.44. We expect Alsop to play a key role in this game and to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sussex Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Middlesex 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sussex vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first which has been the case this season as four of the last five matches have been won by teams that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Sussex News & Player List

Sussex Player List

Daniel Hughes (c), Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, James Coles, John Simpson (wk), Tom Alsop, Danny Lamb, Nathan McAndrew, Jack Carson, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Jayden Seales, Henry Crocombe, Archie Lenham, Oliver Carter, Aristides Karvelas

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Clark Batter Tom Alsop All-rounder John Simpson Wicket-keeper James Coles All-rounder Danny Lamb Batter Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Jack Carson Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills All-rounder

Sussex Team Form

Sussex went head to head against Somerset in the last outing and lost the game which means they have dropped down to third place and need a point to make the playoffs this term.

Middlesex News & Player List

Middlesex Player List

Leus du Plooy (c), Mark Stoneman, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies (wk), Joe Cracknell, Martin Andersson, Luke Hollman, Josh De Caires, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen, Noah Cornwell, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Henry Brookes, Nathan Fernandes, Ethan Bamber

Predicted Playing XI

Leus du Plooy Batter Martin Andersson Batter Ryan Higgins Batter Luke Hollman All-rounder Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Joe Cracknell All-rounder Mark Stoneman Batter Josh De Caires All-rounder Tom Helm Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler Noah Cornwell All-rounder

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have had an underwhelming campaign this term as they have three wins in 13 matches and have been knocked out of the competition.

Sussex vs Middlesex Head to Head

Sussex have dominated this fixture against Middlesex in T20 format 21-8. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and Sussex won the game by four runs.

Head to Head

Sussex: 21

Middlesex: 08

Sussex vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Middlesex and Sussex go head to head in what seems like a dead rubber game as on one hand Sussex has already sealed a playoff spot and on the other hand Middlesex have been knocked out of the competition. Middlesex has struggled to make an impact in this campaign as they have won once in the first ten matches and currently hold the ninth spot on the points table. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and it was Sussex who won the game by four runs. They also had a better opening partnership on the day. Even with all the struggles this season Middlesex openers have done well in this campaign especially in the second half of the season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Middlesex have managed a better opening stand in four of the last five games which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Sussex vs Middlesex T20 County Ground in Hove, null Sussex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Middlesex Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.677 Bet Now!

Sussex vs Middlesex Top Batters

Daniel Hughes to be Sussex’ top batter

Even though Daniel Hughes did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he has scored 464 runs so far and is the leading run scorer for Sussex which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Martin Andersson to be Middlesex’ top batter

Martin Andersson continued his brilliant form in the last game against Gloucestershire and scored 49 off 39 balls and with 266 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sussex vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’ top bowler

Tymal Mills has had a sensational campaign thus far as he has been a key figure for Sussex in this campaign. With 23 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for Sussex which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’ top bowler

Luke Hollman has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for Middlesex. He has had a phenomenal campaign thus far and is the third highest wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.