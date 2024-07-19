Sussex vs Middlesex Match Prediction
SUS
66%
Chance of Winning
MID
34%
T20
County Ground in Hove
Facts:
- With 464 runs, Daniel Hughes is the leading run scorer for Sussex in this campaign.
- With 266 runs, Martin Andersson is the leading run scorer for Middlesex in this tournament.
Sussex vs Middlesex Chance of Winning
Sussex head into this penultimate game hoping to get the job done as a win would secure a top four spot and a place in the playoffs this term. Sussex has been pretty consistent throughout the campaign but in the last game against Somerset, they registered their fifth defeat of the season and are currently third on the table.
Middlesex have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have three wins in 13 matches and are currently seventh on the table but have been knocked out of the competition. In the last game they were beaten by Gloucestershire who won the game by 10 runs. As per our calculations, Sussex are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sussex’ chances of winning - 66%
- Middlesex’ chances of winning - 34%
Sussex vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Ryan Higgins has struggled to make an impact throughout the campaign as he has failed to find consistency and in 11 matches he has scored 151 runs with an average of 13.72 which is pretty underwhelming for a batsman. We believe Higgins would continue to struggle and would score low in the upcoming game.
Tom Alsop did not have a great outing in the last game against Somerset but he has had a brilliant campaign thus far. In 13 matches, Alsop has scored 337 runs with an average of 37.44. We expect Alsop to play a key role in this game and to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sussex Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Middlesex
Sussex vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first which has been the case this season as four of the last five matches have been won by teams that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Sussex News & Player List
Sussex Player List
Daniel Hughes (c), Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, James Coles, John Simpson (wk), Tom Alsop, Danny Lamb, Nathan McAndrew, Jack Carson, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Jayden Seales, Henry Crocombe, Archie Lenham, Oliver Carter, Aristides Karvelas
Predicted Playing XI
|
Harrison Ward
|
Batter
|
Daniel Hughes
|
Batter
|
Tom Clark
|
Batter
|
Tom Alsop
|
All-rounder
|
John Simpson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
James Coles
|
All-rounder
|
Danny Lamb
|
Batter
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Carson
|
Bowler
|
Ollie Robinson
|
Bowler
|
Tymal Mills
|
All-rounder
Sussex Team Form
Sussex went head to head against Somerset in the last outing and lost the game which means they have dropped down to third place and need a point to make the playoffs this term.
Middlesex News & Player List
Middlesex Player List
Leus du Plooy (c), Mark Stoneman, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies (wk), Joe Cracknell, Martin Andersson, Luke Hollman, Josh De Caires, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen, Noah Cornwell, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Henry Brookes, Nathan Fernandes, Ethan Bamber
Predicted Playing XI
|
Leus du Plooy
|
Batter
|
Martin Andersson
|
Batter
|
Ryan Higgins
|
Batter
|
Luke Hollman
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Davies
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Joe Cracknell
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Stoneman
|
Batter
|
Josh De Caires
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Helm
|
Bowler
|
Blake Cullen
|
Bowler
|
Noah Cornwell
|
All-rounder
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex have had an underwhelming campaign this term as they have three wins in 13 matches and have been knocked out of the competition.
Sussex vs Middlesex Head to Head
Sussex have dominated this fixture against Middlesex in T20 format 21-8. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and Sussex won the game by four runs.
Head to Head
Sussex: 21
Middlesex: 08
Sussex vs Middlesex Betting Odds
Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Sussex
Middlesex and Sussex go head to head in what seems like a dead rubber game as on one hand Sussex has already sealed a playoff spot and on the other hand Middlesex have been knocked out of the competition. Middlesex has struggled to make an impact in this campaign as they have won once in the first ten matches and currently hold the ninth spot on the points table. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and it was Sussex who won the game by four runs. They also had a better opening partnership on the day. Even with all the struggles this season Middlesex openers have done well in this campaign especially in the second half of the season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Middlesex have managed a better opening stand in four of the last five games which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Sussex vs Middlesex
T20
County Ground in Hove, null
Sussex vs Middlesex Top Batters
Daniel Hughes to be Sussex’ top batter
Even though Daniel Hughes did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he has scored 464 runs so far and is the leading run scorer for Sussex which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Martin Andersson to be Middlesex’ top batter
Martin Andersson continued his brilliant form in the last game against Gloucestershire and scored 49 off 39 balls and with 266 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sussex vs Middlesex Top Bowlers
Tymal Mills to be Sussex’ top bowler
Tymal Mills has had a sensational campaign thus far as he has been a key figure for Sussex in this campaign. With 23 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for Sussex which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’ top bowler
Luke Hollman has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for Middlesex. He has had a phenomenal campaign thus far and is the third highest wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sussex
- Sussex to win @ 1.52 (PariMatch)
- Middlesex to win @ 2.54 (PariMatch)
Parimatch