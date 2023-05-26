Sussex vs Somerset Match Prediction SUS 41 % Chance of Winning SOM 59 % Bet Now! Sussex will take on Somerset in the T20 Blast 2023 South Group match at the County Ground, Hove on Friday, May 26. The action will kick start from 11:30 PM IST. Sussex finished seventh in the nine-team South Group table in the last edition. They could win only four of their 14 league stage matches. Somerset on the other hand finished second in the group but lost their semi-final match against Hampshire by 37 runs.

Sussex vs Somerset Chance of Winning

Somerset are the favourites to win the upcoming match and their tear away pace attack is the main reason behind it. In their last outing against Hampshire, Craig Overton and Ben Green picked three wickets each, while Matt Henry took two wickets to bundle out the opposition for 74.

Somerset's batting unit consisting of Tom Banton, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, Lewis Gregory and Tom Lammonby also has a lot of potential. Banton smashed 40 off 24 to kick off his campaign in the T20 Blast 2023.

For Sussex, a lot will rely on Shadab Khan and their captain Ravi Bopara. The side struggled in the previous edition and there is no major big name in the side. Jofra Archer is out with injury for the entire summer while Ollie Robinson is also unlikely to play with the Ashes 2023 and Ireland Tests approaching.

Sussex chances of winning - 41%

Somerset chances of winning - 59%

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Shadab Khan would be the player to watch out for Sussex. Playing for Sussex Second XI against Essex on Wednesday, Shadab scored 42 runs in 15 deliveries, including four boundaries and four sixes. His all-round abilities would be key for the success of Sussex.

For Somerset Tom Banton has kicked off the T20 Blast 2023 on a positive note. The England international blasted 40 off 24. In the previous edition, he scored 359 runs in 16 matches at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of 129.13. However, the 24-year-old is expected to better his average and strike rate this season. The first match has shown that he is moving in the right direction.

Match Toss Prediction

In the last T20 Blast at the venue, Hampshire elected to field first and won the match by five wickets. In the match prior to it, Hampshire Sussex elected to field first but Essex won the match by 28 runs. In the third-last T20 Blast match at the venue, Surrey elected to field first but lost the match by 17 runs.

Weather Report

Most sunny in Hove with a temperature of 18 degree celsius in Hove on Friday. Precipitation level of one percent and a humidity of 64 percent has been predicted. Wind speed of 14 kmph has been forecasted.

Sussex Player List

Sussex Squad

Ravi Bopara (c), Tom Alsop, Jofra Archer, Jamie Atkins, Jack Carson, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Brad Currie, Steven Finn, Bertie Foreman, George Garton, Tom Haines, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Sean Hunt, Dan Ibrahim, Ari Karvelas (Greece), Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Archie Lenham, Nathan McAndrew (Australia), Tymal Mills, Ali Orr, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Charlie Tear, Harrison Ward.

Sussex Predicted XI

Ali Orr Batsman Tom Haines All-rounder Tom Aslop Batter Shadab Khan (cap) Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder Oli Carter Batsman and Wicket-keeper Delray Rawlins All-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder George Garton Bowler Steven Finn Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have lost four of their last five matches. They have won just one match during the period. The match against Somerset will be their first match of the season.

Somerset Player List

Somerset Squad

Tom Abell (c), Kasey Aldridge, Sonny Baker, George Bartlett, Tom Banton, Shoaib Bashir, Jack Brooks, Josh Davey, Steven Davies, Sean Dickson, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, George Ogborne, Craig Overton, James Rew, Peter Siddle (Australia), Will Smeed, George Thomas, Andy Umeed

Somerset Predicted XI

Tom Banton Batter Will Smeed batter Tom Kohle-Cadmore Batter and wicket-keeper Tom Abell Batter Tom Lammonby Batter Lewis Gregory (cap) All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset are a force to reckon with and they have won four of their last five matches. They have lost only one match during the period. In their first match of the season. They registered a thumping eight-wicket win with 63 balls remaining in their first match of the season.

Sussex vs Somerset Head to Head

Sussex have won three of their last five matches against Somerset including the last one on June 1, 2022. One match during the period got abandoned while Somerset won the fifth-last match by three wickets.

Sussex vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to win

A more compact Somerset squad is very likely to beat Sussex in their upcoming match. Somerset are riding high on confidence after the emphatic eight-wicket win against Hampshire in their opening game of the season. Somerset won the match with 63 balls to spare.

The pace attack consisting of Overton, Siddle, Henry, Gregory and Green is just breathtaking. Hampshire were bundled out for 74. The Somerset batting unit also looks decent with a a few big domestic names featuring.

On the flip side, Sussex lack that flair in both the departments of the game. All-rounders Ravi Bopara and Shadab Khan are expected to hold the key for their success. However, it's uncertain how much support they will get from others in the team. Injury of Archer and likely unavailability of Robinson could affect them big time.

Sussex vs Somerset Top Team Batsmen

Tom Aslop to be Sussex's top batter

Tom Aslop was the leading run-scorer for his team in the T20 Blast 2022. He scored 318 runs in 10 matches at an average of 35.33 and a strike rate of 152.88. He could be his side's top run-getter in the upcoming game as well. Overall, the southpaw has scored 1111 runs in 52 T20 matches at an average of 25.25 and a strike rate of 121.68.

Will Smeed to be Somerset's Top Batter

Will Smeed scored 407 runs in 16 matches at an average of 27.13 and a strike rate of 158.36 in the T20 Blast 2022. In the first match of the IPL 2023 season, he scored five runs off 13 balls but is expected to bounce back strongly in the upcoming match against Sussex. He has played 60 T20 matches and scored 1551 runs at an average of 28.20 and a strike rate of 144.27.

Sussex vs Somerset Top Team Bowlers

Ravi Bopara to be Sussex's top bowler

The veteran England all-rounder picked 13 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 22.61 and an economy rate of 7.57 in the previous edition. He would key to Sussex's bowling once again. In 439 T20 matches Bopara has played till date, he has picked 259 wickets at an average of 25.75 and 7.52.

Craig Overton to be Somerset's top bowler

Craig Overton was on fire during his side's first match against Hampshire. He picked three wickets for eight runs in four overs. In T20 Blast 2022, he picked 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 13 and an economy rate of 8.12.