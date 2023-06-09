Sussex vs Surrey Match Prediction SUS 32 % Chance of Winning SUR 68 % Bet Now! Sussex and Surrey lock horns in Match 69 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The much-awaited clash between these South Group rivals is set to take place at the Central County Ground in Hove. The match is set to take place on Friday, June 09th, 2023, at 11:30 pm IST.

Sussex vs Surrey chance of winning

After a disappointing start to their campaign Sussex are back to winning ways. In their previous match, Sussex defeated Middlesex by four runs. In their first innings, Sussex put up a formidable score of 181 runs. The contributions of Tom Clark, who scored 39 runs, Ravi Bopara, who made 38 runs, and Shadab Khan, who played a magnificent knock of 59 runs, played a crucial role in propelling Sussex to a victorious total.

Nathan McAndrew was the star performer with the ball picking up two wickets. After securing a victory against Middlesex, Sussex ascended to the 7th position in the South Group standings. With four points garnered from seven matches.

Surrey are coming off a dominating win over Glamorgan in their recent match. Opting to bat first, Surrey posted an impressive total of 236/2. Laurie Evans played a scintillating inning, smashing 118 runs off just 60 balls, while Sam Curran contributed a quickfire 66 runs off 29 balls. In the following innings, Surrey's bowlers put up a stellar performance, restricting Glamorgan to 171/8. Gus Atkinson, Sam Curran, and Chris Jordan stood out by claiming two wickets each. With this triumph, Surrey firmly holds the 2nd position in the South Group, accumulating 10 points from seven matches, displaying their strong form and consistency.

Both Sussex and Surrey clashed off earlier in the tournament with Ussex emerging victorious by five wickets.

Sussex chance of winning: 32%

Surrey chance of winning: 68%

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Sussex vs Surrey Betting Tips

Sam Curran has been in dominant form with both bat and ball. He scored 66 runs and picked up two wickets, he has scored 169 runs and picked up seven wickets. We predict Sam Curran to score over 25 runs and pick up a minimum of one wicket against Sussex. Will Jacks has been destructive at the top of the order for Surrey. Jacks has accumulated 238 runs in seven matches. We back Jacks to score over 30 runs against Surrey. Sussex Captain Ravi Bopara scored a match-winning 38 runs against Middlesex in his last outing. Bopara has scored 189 runs in seven matches. We predict Bopara to score over 37.5 runs at 1.85 odds against Surrey.

Sussex vs Surrey Toss Prediction

The surface at Central County Ground, Hove is a batting track. The average 1st innings score in the last three matches at this venue is 188 runs. Overall, In 55 T20 matches played at this venue the team batting first won 27 matches, the team batting second won 26 matches, while two matches resulted in a tie. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 169 runs. The team batting first has won two out of the three matches at this venue in the ongoing tournament. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature at the Central County Ground, Hove on Friday is expected to be around 25 degree Celsius and 65% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 23 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Sussex Players List

Ravi Bopara (captain), Michael Burgess, Tom Clark, Tom Alsop, Shadab Khan, James Coles, Daniel Ibrahim, Fynn Hudson Prentice, Nathan McAndrew, Tymal Mills, Henry Crocombe, Tom Haines, Alistair Orr, George Garton, Archie Lenham, Oliver Carter, Harrison Ward, Bradley Curie, Aristides Karvelas, Sean Hunt, Ollie Robinson, Steven Finn

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Michael Burgess Wicket-Keeper Tom Clark Batsman Tom Alsop Batsman Ravi Bopara © All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Daniel Ibrahim All-rounder James Coles Bowler Fynn Hudson Prentice Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Recent Form

Sussex won two matches and lost five matches in the seven matches they played in the tournament so far. Sussex won their last match by four runs against Middlesex. They are undefeated in their last two head-to-head matches against Surrey.

Surrey Players List

Cameron Steel, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Lawes, Sunil Narine, BenFoakes (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Jordan, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Nick Kimber, Amar Vardi.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Will Jacks All-rounder Laurie Evans Batsman Sam Curran All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket- Keeper Sean Abbott All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder Cameron Steel Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Jamie Overton Bowler

Surrey Recent Form

Surrey won five out of the seven matches they played in the tournament. They are coming off a 26-run victory over Glamorgan in their previous match. Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Laurie Evans and Sunil Narine are the star performers for Surrey.

Sussex vs Surrey Head-to-Head Record

Both Sussex and Surrey clashed in 36 T20 matches. Surrey holds a record of 18 - 14 against Sussex. Out of the 14 wins against Surrey, Sussex won five matches batting first and nine matches batting 2nd, While Surrey won nine matches batting first and nine matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Sussex won two matches, Surrey won one match, and the other two matches were abandoned.

Total Matches Played: 36 matches

Sussex Won: 14 matches

Surrey Won: 18 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 4 matches

Sussex vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to score over 52.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.832 odds

Surrey scored 56 runs in the first six overs in the previous match. On average Surrey scored 54 runs in the first six overs in their last five matches. We predict Surrey to score over 53 runs in the first six overs.

Sussex vs Surrey Top Batters

Ravi Bopara to be the top scorer for Sussex

Ravi Bopara scored 189 runs in seven matches in the tournament. He scored 38 runs in the last match. We predict Bopara to be the top batter for Sussex against Surrey.

Laurie Evans to be the top scorer for Surrey

Laurie Evans scored a scintillating hundred in the previous match against Glamorgan. Evans has amassed 234 runs in seven matches. We predict Evans to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Surrey against Sussex.

Sussex vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be the top bowler for Sussex

Tymal Mills has been the strike bowler for Sussex in the 2023 T20 blast season. Mills picked up one wicket in his last outing. He has bagged 12 wickets in six matches. He is so deceptive with his slower balls and can bag wickets in the death overs. We predict Mills to be the top bowler for Sussex against Surrey.

Sunil Narine to be the top bowler for Surrey

Sunil Narine is having a wonderful time in the ongoing T20 Blast 2023 season. Narine with his mystery spin and variations has been the most impactful and economical bowler for Surrey. He has picked up 11 wickets in seven matches in the season. We predict Narine to produce match-winning bowling spells and be the top bowler for Surrey against Sussex.