Sussex vs Surrey Match Prediction SUS 37 % Chance of Winning SUR 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.473 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the South Group encounter on June 15, 2024 (Saturday), archrivals Sussex and Surrey will be taking on each other at the County Ground, Hove, to have the upper hand in the group. While Sussex are sitting at the top of the points table, with four wins from five games, Surrey are just a little behind, with three wins from five games, thus holding fort at the third spot.

Sussex vs Surrey Chance of Winning

Sussex are one of the strongest teams in the T20 Blast. Despite losing their brightest star Jofra Archer to international duties, their qualities haven’t diminished a great deal - hence, they hold the position of group topper at this moment. The likes of Daniel Hughes and James Coles with the bat and then Tymal Mills and Nathan McAndrew with the ball have caused devastation.

Surrey are not too far behind, either. Riding on the success of Jamie Smith and Ollie Pope, the South Group side have ensured things have been more in their favour. They already have won three out of four games and a win over Sussex will help them rise to the top of the table. They will also be reliant on Tom Curran and Sean Abbott to continue their bowling brilliance in order to push their cause further.

SUS’s chance of winning is 37%

SUR’s chance of winning is 63%

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Sussex vs Surrey Betting Tips

Keep your eyes closed and bet on Ollie Pope. He has been in sensational form lately and if you are serious about making money in the market, there couldn’t have been a better opportunity. Jamie Smith is doing some serious stuff out there and we know he will yield massive dividends throughout the season. Fancy having some bowlers? Keep your eyes closed and bet on Tymal Mills and Tom Curran.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest partnership in the match: Surrey 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Sussex vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2021, the County Ground in Hove has hosted 19 T20 matches, with the batting-first and batting-second teams winning nine games each. The average first-innings score at the venue is 175/7, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 186/6.

Weather Report

There is only a chance of rain in Hove. The concerning fact is that during the match, the chance of precipitation goes up to 43%. The Hove sky will have an 83% cloud cover. One would expect the damage to be minimal and let both sides play a full game of cricket.

Sussex Player List

Harrison Ward, Daniel Hughes, James Coles, John Simpson (wk), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Tom Alsop, Danny Lamb, Nathan McAndrew, Jack Carson, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills ©, Oliver Carter, Tom Clark, Jayden Seales, Henry Crocombe, Archie Lenham

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter James Coles Batter John Simpson Wicket-keeper Fynn Hudson-Prentice Batter Tom Alsop All-rounder Danny Lamb All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Apart from the only loss to Glamorgan in the second round, Sussex have won four games in the ongoing T20 Blast, and all of them have been convincing. The Tymal Mills-led side will want to maintain this momentum to gain an advantage in the tournament as it progresses.

Surrey Players List

Daniel Lawrence, Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Ollie Pope (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Dominic Sibley, Jordan Clark, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Gus Atkinson, Spencer Johnson, Cameron Steel, Rory Burns, Daniel Worrall

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Lawrence Batter Laurie Evans Batter Jason Roy Batter Ollie Pope Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Dominic Sibley Batter Jordan Clark All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Sean Abbott Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have won three games in five games and have tied one clash. They will want to exact revenge for the last-round clash against Sussex - the only game Surrey have lost so far in the ongoing season.

Sussex vs Surrey Head-To-Head

Sussex and Surrey have played 40 games against each other in the history of T20 Blasts, with the latter having a wood over Sussex, albeit slightly, with 19 wins. On the other hand, Surrey have won 15 games, with six games producing no result.

Sussex vs Surrey Betting Odds

Sussex opening partnership to be over 22.5 runs @ (Parimatch)

Harrison Ward and Daniel Hughes have been extremely successful in helping Sussex have a strong start in the ongoing T20 Blast. The duo have averaged 33.94 as an opening partner in the ongoing season, hence, ensuring Sussex middle-order batters have more freedom to go for their shots. With the match being played on their home ground, we can expect them to continue the same thing in the next game as well.

Sussex vs Surrey T20 County Ground in Hove, null Sussex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.38 Bet Now! Surrey Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.473 Bet Now!

Sussex vs Surrey Best Batters

Daniel Hughes to be Sussex’s best batter (Parimatch)

Daniel Hughes has been in terrific form in the ongoing T20 Blast season, having already accumulated 224 runs at an average of 44.8 and a strike rate of 179.2. With two fifties in five games already, Hughes, the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament, has already shown his abilities. You have a massive chance to make money by betting heavily on him.

Jamie Smith to be Surrey’s best batter (Parimatch)

Surrey wicket-keeper Jamie Smith is the highest run-scorer in the T20 Blast so far - with 231 runs from five games at an average of 46.2. The real fact of the matter is he achieved them at a strike rate of 211.9, with a couple of fifties to boot. His balls per dismissal ratio of 21.8 makes him a reliable performer, something we need to accept and keep an eye on.

Sussex vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Tymal Mills is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of the T20 Blast, having taken 11 wickets in just five games at an average of 13.2. He has maintained a strike rate of 10.9 all these while making it a clear exercise of restraint and attack. With 254 T20 wickets in his career, Mills definitely knows how to impound - hence, it is only logical to have him as one of our picks.

Tom Curran to be Surrey’s best bowler (Parimatch)

This season has been the second coming of Tom Curran, the T20 bowler. He already has 10 wickets in four games at a scarcely believable average of 10.9. He has an economy rate of 7.4. Curran has 216 T20 wickets in his career, further validating the fact that he has the necessary quality to be considered as a potent pacer. Then what are you waiting for?