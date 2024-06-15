Sussex vs Surrey Match Prediction
SUS
37%
Chance of Winning
SUR
63%
T20
County Ground in Hove
Facts:
- Tom Curran is Surrey’s highest wicket-taker and already has 10 wickets in four games at a scarcely believable average of 10.9.
- Tymal Mills is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of the T20 Blast, having taken 11 wickets in just five games at an average of 13.2.
- Surrey wicket-keeper Jamie Smith is the highest run-scorer in the T20 Blast so far - with 231 runs from five games at an average of 46.2.
Sussex vs Surrey Chance of Winning
Sussex are one of the strongest teams in the T20 Blast. Despite losing their brightest star Jofra Archer to international duties, their qualities haven’t diminished a great deal - hence, they hold the position of group topper at this moment. The likes of Daniel Hughes and James Coles with the bat and then Tymal Mills and Nathan McAndrew with the ball have caused devastation.
Surrey are not too far behind, either. Riding on the success of Jamie Smith and Ollie Pope, the South Group side have ensured things have been more in their favour. They already have won three out of four games and a win over Sussex will help them rise to the top of the table. They will also be reliant on Tom Curran and Sean Abbott to continue their bowling brilliance in order to push their cause further.
SUS’s chance of winning is 37%
SUR’s chance of winning is 63%
Sussex vs Surrey Betting Tips
Keep your eyes closed and bet on Ollie Pope. He has been in sensational form lately and if you are serious about making money in the market, there couldn’t have been a better opportunity. Jamie Smith is doing some serious stuff out there and we know he will yield massive dividends throughout the season. Fancy having some bowlers? Keep your eyes closed and bet on Tymal Mills and Tom Curran.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Surrey Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Highest partnership in the match: Surrey
Sussex vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction
Since January 2021, the County Ground in Hove has hosted 19 T20 matches, with the batting-first and batting-second teams winning nine games each. The average first-innings score at the venue is 175/7, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 186/6.
Weather Report
There is only a chance of rain in Hove. The concerning fact is that during the match, the chance of precipitation goes up to 43%. The Hove sky will have an 83% cloud cover. One would expect the damage to be minimal and let both sides play a full game of cricket.
Sussex Player List
Harrison Ward, Daniel Hughes, James Coles, John Simpson (wk), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Tom Alsop, Danny Lamb, Nathan McAndrew, Jack Carson, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills ©, Oliver Carter, Tom Clark, Jayden Seales, Henry Crocombe, Archie Lenham
Predicted Playing XI
|
Harrison Ward
|
Batter
|
Daniel Hughes
|
Batter
|
James Coles
|
Batter
|
John Simpson
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Wicket-keeper
|
Fynn Hudson-Prentice
|
Batter
|
Tom Alsop
|
All-rounder
|
Danny Lamb
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
Bowler
|
Jack Carson
|
Bowler
|
Ollie Robinson
|
Bowler
|
Tymal Mills
|
Bowler
Sussex Team Form
Apart from the only loss to Glamorgan in the second round, Sussex have won four games in the ongoing T20 Blast, and all of them have been convincing. The Tymal Mills-led side will want to maintain this momentum to gain an advantage in the tournament as it progresses.
Surrey Players List
Daniel Lawrence, Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Ollie Pope (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Dominic Sibley, Jordan Clark, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Gus Atkinson, Spencer Johnson, Cameron Steel, Rory Burns, Daniel Worrall
Predicted Playing XI
|
Daniel Lawrence
|
Batter
|
Laurie Evans
|
Batter
|
Jason Roy
|
Batter
|
Ollie Pope
|
Batter
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dominic Sibley
|
Batter
|
Jordan Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Gus Atkinson
|
Bowler
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
Surrey Team Form
Surrey have won three games in five games and have tied one clash. They will want to exact revenge for the last-round clash against Sussex - the only game Surrey have lost so far in the ongoing season.
Sussex vs Surrey Head-To-Head
Sussex and Surrey have played 40 games against each other in the history of T20 Blasts, with the latter having a wood over Sussex, albeit slightly, with 19 wins. On the other hand, Surrey have won 15 games, with six games producing no result.
Sussex vs Surrey Betting Odds
Sussex opening partnership to be over 22.5 runs @ (Parimatch)
Harrison Ward and Daniel Hughes have been extremely successful in helping Sussex have a strong start in the ongoing T20 Blast. The duo have averaged 33.94 as an opening partner in the ongoing season, hence, ensuring Sussex middle-order batters have more freedom to go for their shots. With the match being played on their home ground, we can expect them to continue the same thing in the next game as well.
Sussex vs Surrey
T20
County Ground in Hove, null
Sussex vs Surrey Best Batters
Daniel Hughes to be Sussex’s best batter (Parimatch)
Daniel Hughes has been in terrific form in the ongoing T20 Blast season, having already accumulated 224 runs at an average of 44.8 and a strike rate of 179.2. With two fifties in five games already, Hughes, the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament, has already shown his abilities. You have a massive chance to make money by betting heavily on him.
Jamie Smith to be Surrey’s best batter (Parimatch)
Surrey wicket-keeper Jamie Smith is the highest run-scorer in the T20 Blast so far - with 231 runs from five games at an average of 46.2. The real fact of the matter is he achieved them at a strike rate of 211.9, with a couple of fifties to boot. His balls per dismissal ratio of 21.8 makes him a reliable performer, something we need to accept and keep an eye on.
Sussex vs Surrey Best Bowlers
Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Tymal Mills is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of the T20 Blast, having taken 11 wickets in just five games at an average of 13.2. He has maintained a strike rate of 10.9 all these while making it a clear exercise of restraint and attack. With 254 T20 wickets in his career, Mills definitely knows how to impound - hence, it is only logical to have him as one of our picks.
Tom Curran to be Surrey’s best bowler (Parimatch)
This season has been the second coming of Tom Curran, the T20 bowler. He already has 10 wickets in four games at a scarcely believable average of 10.9. He has an economy rate of 7.4. Curran has 216 T20 wickets in his career, further validating the fact that he has the necessary quality to be considered as a potent pacer. Then what are you waiting for?
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Surrey
SUS to win @ 2.38 (Parimatch)
SUR to win @ 1.58 (Parimatch)
Parimatch