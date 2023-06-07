Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction WAR 69 % Chance of Winning DER 31 % Bet Now! Warwickshire, coming off two back-to-back losses, including one against their upcoming opponents, are gearing up to face Derbyshire once again. The match is set to take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham, Warwickshire's home ground, with a scheduled start time of 11:00 PM IST on June 7.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire couldn't have asked for a better start to the season, securing four wins in a row. On the other hand, Derbyshire endured a string of successive defeats, totaling four losses. Derbyshire managed to claim their first victory against Warwickshire, which was a remarkable accomplishment considering Warwickshire's strength. With this in mind, the upcoming fixture is challenging to predict, but Warwickshire have too much in the tank to lose again to Derbyshire in the same season.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 69%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 31%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire kicked off the tournament with a dream start this season, triumphing in four consecutive matches and appearing unstoppable. However, their winning streak was halted in their last two games against Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, resulting in narrow defeats. Both their losses were close finishes and Warwickshire fell short by a small margin. Nonetheless, with two consecutive defeats, including one against Derbyshire, they face a challenging situation ahead. Sam Hain has emerged as the standout batsman, outshining his teammates by a significant margin in terms of runs scored. On the bowling front, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, and Henry Brookes have distinguished themselves with impressive performances.

Derbyshire has encountered a rollercoaster of results this season. They initiated their campaign with three consecutive losses, managing to secure their only two wins against Warwickshire and Leicestershire. However, they faced another setback when they lost to Yorkshire. Their form has been rather inconsistent, frequently finding themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard. Wayne Madsen has emerged as the backbone of their batting unit, amassing an impressive 392 runs, leaving his teammates significantly behind in terms of run contributions. Zak Chappell has excelled as a bowler, claiming a notable ten wickets. Derbyshire displayed their ability to put an end to Warwickshire's winning streak in a previous encounter, underscoring their potential to unsettle formidable opponents. Bearing this in mind, there is a clear possibility that they can recreate their triumph and present a challenge to Warwickshire once again.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

The upcoming game will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham, which serves as the home ground for Warwickshire. The previous match held at this venue featured Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire, with Nottinghamshire emerging victorious by 11 runs after electing to bat first. Considering this outcome, it is anticipated that the team winning the toss will likely opt to bat first as well.

Weather Report

According to the weather forecast, the conditions for the cricket match are expected to be ideal, with a partly cloudy sky and an extremely low possibility of rain. The temperature is projected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius, providing a pleasant environment for the game.

Warwickshire Player List

Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Ethan Brookes, Glenn Maxwell, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali (c),Paul Stirling, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies (Wk), Chris Benjamin (Wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, George Garrett, Hasan Ali, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Predicted Playing XI

Moeen Ali (C) All-rounder Alex Davies Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Sam Hain Batter Dan Mousley All-rounder Chris Benjamin Batter Ed Barnard Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Craig Miles Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire was in promising form for a number of matches but lost to Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire in their most recent encounters. Both matches were closely contested. They lost to Nottinghamshire by only eleven runs, suggesting that they haven’t entirely lost their momentum.

Derbyshire Player List

Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald (Wk), Brooke Guest (Wk), Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Luis Reece All-rounder Haider Ali Batter Tom Wood Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Leus de Plooy (C) Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Mattie McKiernan Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Mark Watt Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire's performance in the tournament has been a mixed bag. After facing three consecutive losses, they experienced a turnaround with two victories against Warwickshire and Leicestershire. However, their recent defeat to Yorkshire in the latest match poses a new challenge for them. As a result, Derbyshire will need to put in extra effort and face a tough task ahead.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

In their T20 match-ups, both teams have achieved a relatively equal number of victories. Derbyshire has emerged victorious in three out of their last five encounters, and considering their recent win against Warwickshire last week, they hold a slight advantage heading into their upcoming game.

Total - 15

Warwickshire - 8

Derbyshire - 7

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Both teams will need to reassess their strategies for the upcoming fixture. Derbyshire's batting lineup must elevate their performance and contribute collectively, as Wayne Madsen has shouldered the burden alone thus far. On the other hand, Warwickshire's opening batsmen, especially with the return of Moeen Ali from the IPL, are poised to form a strong partnership. Alex Lees has proven to be an excellent opening batsman, and their collaboration can alleviate pressure on the rest of the batting order, while also providing a solid foundation for the team.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Without a doubt, Sam Hain stands as Warwickshire's premier batsman in the tournament and is a strong contender to be among the top batsmen of the entire season. He has already accumulated an impressive total of 303 runs in the matches he has participated in. Hain's recent performance against Nottinghamshire saw him achieve his highest score of 97, highlighting his exceptional skills. With his incredible consistency and skill, Hain is undoubtedly the top choice as the leading batter for his team.

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Madsen has been a phenomenal force this season, already amassing an impressive total of 392 runs. He currently stands in a league of his own, leaving his teammates far behind in terms of sheer excellence. In the previous encounter against Warwickshire, he emerged as the top scorer with a remarkable 71 runs off just 52 deliveries. Given his exceptional form, there is every indication that Madsen will continue to dominate as the standout batsman for his team.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Danny Briggs to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Danny Briggs has been in excellent form this season, consistently delivering impactful performances and taking crucial wickets when needed. With an impressive tally of eight wickets and an outstanding economy rate of 6.41, he has proven to be a valuable asset for his team. Given his exceptional skills, there is a high probability that Briggs will emerge as the top bowler in the upcoming encounter against Derbyshire.

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Chappell currently holds the distinction of being the leading wicket-taker for Derbyshire, having claimed ten wickets so far. In the previous match against their opponents, he was on par with Zaman Khan, both taking three wickets each. However, it is Chappell's superior economy rate that sets him apart and establishes him as the prime contender for the title of the best bowler.