Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction WAR 68 % Chance of Winning DER 32 % Bet Now! Warwickshire and Derbyshire will lock horns for a second time in the Vitality Blast this season, this time at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The match is going to take place on July 14, 2024, at 7:00 P.M IST.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire lost their previous encounter in the most uncharacteristic fashion against Worcestershire and the margin of their defeat was a shocker. The latter posted a target of 187 in 17 overs and Warwickshire are not the kind to get deterred by a high scoring chase. This time, luck was not on their side at all as both openers were out on ducks and the rest found the target to be rather overwhelming since they struggled to hang on to their wickets, too. Dan Mousley braved on till nearly the end of the game before he was run out but he scored 67 runs along the way, the highest of the team. The other batters were of no help whatsoever and with 132 runs on the board, Warwickshire were bowled out with an over and some to spare.

Derbyshire were set to take on Lancashire in the last outing but the match was abandoned before it could start. Prior to that, Derbyshire had a cakewalk of a match against Yorkshire where they kept the latter down to 130/9 by the end of 20 overs. The Samit Patel-led side breezed past Yorkshire even though they took 15 overs to make it over the line. David Lloyd played a mature knock of 50 while Wayne Madsen’s unbeaten 30 was the second highest score. It was a no-brainer for them and they eventually surpassed the target with seven wickets in hand.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 68%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 32%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score low before first dismissal

More often than not, Warwickshire’s opening order falls apart at the very beginning of the innings with almost nothing on the board for the others to build on. The last five matches have seen first wicket stands of 1, 24, 1, 1 and 80 from Alex Davies and Ed Barnard and it is rather clear that they are lacking in several ways. The table toppers have not got this figured out just yet and against Derbyshire’s bowlers, they do not have much of a chance of staying on.

Match Prediction Best Odds Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Warwickshire 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

Out of six fixtures held at Edgbaston this season, the teams batting first emerged victorious four times and the average first innings score so far stands at 178. In five matches, the toss winners opted to bat first due to the advantage the surface offers to the batters. The same is expected of the toss winner in the upcoming match, too.

Weather Report

Cloudy skies are projected to prevail at Birmingham on match day with a slight 10% chance of rain. The maximum temperature is going to reach 20 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Danny Briggs, Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Zakary Foulkes.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates All-rounder Alex Davies (C) Batter Dan Mousley Batter Sam Hain Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Chris Benjamin Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell Batter Zakary Foulkes Bowler George Garton All-rounder Danny Briggs Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire were on a six-match winning streak before they faced Worcestershire and they will return to winning ways in no time.

Derbyshire Player List

Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher.

Predicted Playing XI

Aneurin Donald Batter Luis Reece All-rounder David Lloyd Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel (C) All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Ross Whiteley Batter Alex Thomson Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have won two out of the last three matches but they have lost to Warwickshire once this season and they do not have an edge this time either.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire broke their tie against Derbyshire to secure their ninth head-to-head victory while the latter are closely behind with eight wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 17

Warwickshire - 9

Derbyshire - 8

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Alex Davies and Rob Yates are stuck in a downward spiral with no scope for improvement at this juncture and Warwickshire’s previous outing against Worcestershire did not help their cause. They have had tumultuous displays in the last three games, having posted opening totals of 1, 24 and 1. This is absolutely disastrous and Derbyshire’s opening duo are much better off with stands of 34, 34 and 18 between Aneurin Donald and Luis Reece in the previous three matches. Warwickshire have not had much success in this regard for a majority of their campaign and it is highly unlikely that they will turn things around in the upcoming match.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Sam Hain experienced a dip in form during his outing against Worcestershire where he found himself dismissed for 14 runs. This, however, did not affect his standing whatsoever as he continues to dominate the team’s batters with 409 runs in ten innings and an average of 58.42. He certainly has a lot more firepower up his sleeve and will be expected to unleash his potential against Derbyshire.

David Lloyd to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

David Lloyd put on quite a spectacle in their last completed match against Yorkshire, having scored a half-century with exactly 50 runs. He stands at the top with 280 runs in ten innings and has a decent average of 31.11. With two half-centuries under his belt so far, he is the prospective top batter against Warwickshire.

Warwickshire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Danny Briggs to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Danny Briggs was the top wicket-taker for Warwickshire in their previous match against Worcestershire. In three overs, he conceded 29 runs and picked two wickets which gave him an economy rate of 7.25. He has extended his lead as the top bowler with 19 wickets in 11 innings and a bowling average of 13.36, making him a reliable player to back in the next match.

Pat Brown to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Pat Brown only delivered two overs against Yorkshire in the last match but it was still a stellar performance considering he conceded 11 runs and bagged one wicket. He is the leading wicket-taker for the team, having picked 16 wickets in ten innings until now with a brilliant average of 19.75. He remains the leading pick to be Derbyshire’s premier bowler.