Warwickshire vs Durham Match Prediction WAR 63 % Chance of Winning DUR 37 % Bet Now! Warwickshire and Durham will lock horns again at Edgbaston, Birmingham on June 2, in their second encounter this season with a scheduled start time of 7:00 P.M IST.

Warwickshire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Warwickshire has let their performance speak for itself, currently riding a remarkable six-match winning streak. While they did face a few temporary hiccups with three losses in between, they quickly regained their rhythm. Their latest triumph against Nottinghamshire showcased their dominance as they successfully chased down a target of 168 runs after allowing their opponents to bat first.

In contrast, Durham has been plagued by a series of unfortunate outcomes in recent matches. Their encounter with Worcestershire ended in a thrilling tie, despite Durham posting an impressive total of 216/4. Unfortunately, adverse weather conditions interrupted the second innings, resulting in a forced tie. Overall, Durham's season has been lacklustre, and they appear to lack the necessary firepower to overcome the formidable challenge posed by Warwickshire.

Warwickshire chances of winning - 63%

Durham chances of winning - 37%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Warwickshire vs Durham Betting Tips

With Sam Hain sidelined due to injury, Rob Yates has stepped up as Warwickshire's emerging star batsman. He has showcased his talent by accumulating 394 runs in the tournament thus far. In his recent outing against Nottinghamshire, Yates played a brilliant innings, scoring an impressive 65 runs from just 46 deliveries. Captain Alex Davies and Dan Mousley have also made valuable contributions with the bat, scoring 315 and 242 runs respectively.

Durham, on the other hand, possesses a strong batting lineup with players like Ollie Robinson, Graham Clark, Alex Lees, and Michael Jones, all having surpassed the 300-run mark individually. Ollie Robinson, in particular, has stood out with the highest runs for Durham, accumulating 370 runs in 13 matches. In the bowling department, Nathan Sowter has been a standout performer for Durham, capturing 22 wickets in the tournament.

Warwickshire vs Durham Toss Prediction

The upcoming match is set to take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. This venue has been a witness to 89 T20 matches, with an average first innings score of 162. In the current season, six matches have been hosted here, out of which Warwickshire has emerged victorious in four. Interestingly, four matches have been won by teams batting first. In the most recent match held at Edgbaston between Worcestershire and Warwickshire, the latter secured a victory after Worcestershire won the toss and chose to field first. Considering this recent success, it is highly likely that the team winning the toss in the upcoming match will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

On the day of the match in Birmingham, the weather forecast indicates partly cloudy conditions. The temperature is expected to stay relatively constant at around 19 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Ethan Brookes, Glenn Maxwell, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali,Paul Stirling, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies (Wk) (c), Chris Benjamin (Wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, George Garrett, Hasan Ali, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Rob Yates Batter Chris Benjamin Batter Dan Mousley All-rounder Ed Barnard Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Jacob Bethell Batter Jake Lintott Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire is the team to beat in the North Group, considering they have won six matches in a row and appear to be absolutely invincible at the moment. Their three-match losing streak in the middle of the season has been offset by this brilliant display of consistency and skill.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees, Ashton Turner, Graham Clark, Jonathan Bushnell, Michael Jones, Tom Mackintosh, Tristan Stubbs, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham (Wk), Ollie Robinson (Wk), Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, George Drissell, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Robinson, Mark Wood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees (C) Batter Michael Jones Batter Brydon Carse Batter Ashton Turner All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Liam Trevaskis Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler George Drissell Bowler Brandon Glover Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham has been experiencing a mixed bag of results lately. In their last five matches, they have lost two, tied two and the other ended with no result. This puts them in a precarious situation and has caused them to stay in the penultimate position of the standings with no improvement.

Warwickshire vs Durham Head-to-Head

Warwickshire holds a significant advantage over Durham in their T20 history, having emerged victorious in eleven of their encounters, while Durham has won four. Warwickshire has been successful in three out of their last five matches against Durham, including their most recent encounter earlier this season.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 15

Warwickshire - 11

Durham - 4

Warwickshire vs Durham Betting Odds

Warwickshire to score above 22.5 before their first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Warwickshire has generally avoided losing wickets early in their matches, except for the last encounter against Nottinghamshire where they lost four wickets in the first over. However, they tend to start losing wickets towards the end of the powerplay overs. It is expected that Warwickshire will aim for a similar performance by not losing wickets too early in the upcoming match.

Warwickshire vs Durham Best Batters

Rob Yates to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Yates has been outstanding for Warwickshire with 394 runs in just ten matches he has participated in. He scored 65 runs from 46 deliveries against Nottinghamshire, making him the top scorer of his team. He can be relied upon to do so again.

Graham Clark to be Durham’s Best Batter

Clark scored 78 runs from 47 deliveries in Durham’s previous match against Worcestershire, resulting in a strike rate of 165.95. With a total of 348 runs in 11 matches, he is an easy pick to be the top batsman for Durham again.

Warwickshire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Hasan Ali to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Ali has been a valuable asset for his team, participating in five matches and already securing an impressive tally of nine wickets. In the match against Nottinghamshire, he delivered a notable spell of 3/25, showcasing an excellent economy rate of 6.25. Anticipations are high for him to once again play a crucial role as their key bowler in the upcoming match.

Nathan Sowter to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Sowter is among the top wicket-takers in the entire tournament with 22 wickets in 13 matches. He is an indispensable player for his team with the kind of figures he has displayed this season. Against Worcestershire, he claimed a wicket and conceded 28 runs in his three-over spell. He is an obvious candidate to emerge as Durham’s top bowler.