Warwickshire vs Durham Match Prediction WAR 64 % Chance of Winning DUR 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.533 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warwickshire and Durham are slated to square off in the Vitality Blast on June 8, 2024. With their match scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham, the sides will meet at 7:30 P.M IST.

Warwickshire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Durham took on Warwickshire earlier in the season on home turf but they managed to fumble their chances in humiliating fashion. Durham were asked to bat first and it did not work out for them one bit as their entire lineup came crashing down in domino effect, and before they knew it they were bundled out for 101. To give them credit where it’s due, they did put up a fight against Warwickshire by picking four wickets but the bowlers could only do so much to protect such a scant total. Warwickshire took their time but it did not take much to complete the chase, winning by six wickets.

Warwickshire are on the other extreme as they won their first two games in dominant manner. They were able to take the load off after their first game against Durham and, debatably, got rather lucky against Nottinghamshire where they were able to make up for a low total by bowling out the opposition. So far, a misstep on their part is yet to be seen and even if something untoward were to happen to them, their mistakes would be forgiven against a struggling Durham.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 64%

Durham chance of winning - 36%

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Warwickshire vs Durham Betting Tips

Durham to score low before first dismissal

Durham are currently going through a rough patch and their start to the campaign has been severely below par. It does not help that Graham Clark and Alex Lees, who are responsible for leading the team’s innings, are also out of form and have not been able to have a bearing on Durham’s totals. In the first two games, they scored 13 and 30 runs together but it was not nearly enough to set the team up for a big score. Since they were rendered futile against Warwickshire last time around, it is unlikely that they will pull off a miracle in the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Durham Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Warwickshire 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Warwickshire vs Durham Toss Prediction

Edgbaston is known to be a batting surface and it has been evidenced this season by the fact that the toss winners in both fixtures elected to bat first. Although the wins are split between the teams batting and fielding first, batting first is still going to be the preferred option at this venue. Additionally, seven out of 12 matches last season were won by the teams setting the target with an average first innings total of 168 across the 2023 season.

Weather Report

A 20% chance of precipitation threatens Birmingham and the temperature is likely to touch 16 degrees Celsius. The skies are expected to remain partially cloudy.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates All-rounder Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Chris Benjamin Batter Sam Hain Batter Dan Mousley Batter Jacob Bethell Batter George Garton All-rounder Danny Briggs Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire are in brilliant shape at the moment and have a decent net run rate of 1.323. Luck has undeniably also been on their side but they have made sure to capitalize on all the opportunities so far.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Paul Coughlin, David Bedingham, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland.

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees (C) Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ben Raine Bowler Ashton Turner Batter Michael Jones Batter Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham's sluggish start does not bode well for them and a net run rate of -3.090 is hardly justifiable so early in the season. They are out of sorts right now and will likely remain that way.

Warwickshire vs Durham Head-to-Head

Warwickshire are a long way off from Durham’s reach in their head-to-head tally with 12 wins as against Durham’s four.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 16

Warwickshire - 12

Durham - 4

Warwickshire vs Durham Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

In their head-to-head match prior to this, Graham Clark and Alex Lees added a modest 30 runs to the first wicket but the former was dismissed in 2.4 overs which led to an extremely early collapse of the top order and put Durham in a precarious situation. In the following innings, Warwickshire were up and the openers did a better job than Durham but it was still not a particularly praiseworthy feat. Rob Yates and Alex Davies piled on 40 runs together before the former was bowled out by the end of the fifth over, but they still managed to get the job done and there is no reason to believe that they would not be able to do it again.

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Warwickshire vs Durham Best Batters

Rob Yates to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Rob Yates’ half-century against Nottinghamshire where he scored 68 runs boosted him to the top spot in their run charts with 97 runs in two innings. He has been of massive help to Warwickshire so far and much of their success against Nottinghamshire can be attributed to his efforts, making him the top pick for the next match.

Graham Clark to be Durham’s Best Batter

Graham Clark has not been particularly impactful so far and stands as Durham’s second highest run scorer with 24 runs in two innings. He scored a measly 14 runs in their match against Warwickshire prior to this but he maintains an overall strike rate of 126.31. He will be expected to come back stronger in the next outing.

Warwickshire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Dan Mousley to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Dan Mousley was exceptional in his approach against Nottinghamshire where he emerged as the top wicket-taker in a 3.2-over spell. He bagged three wickets during the game and boasts a total of four wickets in two innings. He also has an average of 10.00 and an overall economy rate of 6.31 which makes him a rather dependable player to bet on.

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Raine was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Durham in their match against Warwickshire, having picked a solitary wicket in his four-over spell. He also managed to keep his economy rate down to 5.25 during the match and has a bowling average of 31.00 in two innings. He is the top choice for the upcoming fixture.