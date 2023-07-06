Warwickshire vs Essex Match Prediction WAR 60 % Chance of Winning ESS 40 % Bet Now! After the completion of the group games, Warwickshire will face Essex in the 1st Quarter final of the Vitality Blast 2023. Warwickshire will host this game at Edgbaston, Birmingham on July 6 from 11:05 PM IST.

Facts

The sides have collided twice in the format where Warwickshire bagged both the victories.

Warwickshire are coming into this fixture with an unbeaten streak of seven games.

Warwickshire vs Essex Chances of Winning

Warwickshire or Birmingham Bears have lost only three games and won eleven fixtures in their campaign. They haven't gone beyond the quarterfinals since 2017 and will look to do it now. WAS have won seven games on the trot, possessing a fantastic winning momentum in the competition. They are coming from a win against Durham by 8 runs in their previous outing where the bowlers managed to shine brighter than their batsmen.

On the other hand, Essex pulled off a victory in their last game to qualify for the playoffs this season. They defeated Surrey by 3 wickets to break their losing streak and finish fourth in the points table with only eight wins. The fixture will be a knock-out and will play a direct portal to the semis.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 60%

Essex chance of winning - 40%

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Warwickshire vs Essex Betting Tips

Alex Davies and Robert Yates have started WAS’ innings well in the competition and serve as initiators for their destructive batting feat. The pair will look to deliver a steady start in this game. Yates, specifically, has been in terrific form. In the last outing against Durham, Warwickshire settled for a meagre total of 141 with only Yates putting up an impactful individual score of 53 runs. Sam Hain has also recovered from his injury and will certainly boost the team’s batting proficiency.

Essex has an inconsistent batting line-up. With only a few batters standing up to the responsibility, the team had to suffer with constant defeats. However, Michael Pepper unveiled his batting prowess in the competition and scored the highest in the team at an average of 34.18. His spectacular innings of 75 off 39 pummelled the Surrey bowling order and led them to finish in the top four. It won’t be a surprise to witness Pepper blast off in the upcoming game as well.

Warwickshire vs Essex Toss Prediction

Edgbaston, Birmingham, has a lively surface that allows fast bowlers to extract bounce from the track. This gives a good room for the batters to exploit the pace in their favour to cash in a lot of runs at the venue. In the last five games, the side batting first has defended the score on four occasions. Hence, the team winning the toss should prefer batting first here.

Weather Report

The skies over Birmingham would see odd clouds on July 6. The batting conditions will be good here, as seen in the earlier games.

Warwickshire Player List

Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Ethan Brookes, Glenn Maxwell, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali (c),Paul Stirling, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies (Wk), Chris Benjamin (Wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, George Garrett, Hasan Ali, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Dan Mousley All-rounder Chris Benjamin All-rounder Jacob Bethell Batter Chris Woakes Bowler Sam Hain Batter Danny Briggs Bowler Chris Woakes All-rounder Craig Miles Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire has enjoyed playing the T20 Blast with a talented squad who led the campaign smoothly, winning the majority of their games. Although they faced a hiccup in the middle, they fell back to their winning ways as evident from their consecutive wins in the tournament. Their batting line-up is in great form, backed by an aggressive bowling line-up.

Essex Player List

Simon Harmer ( c ), Daniel Lawrence, Adam Rossington, Michael Pepper, Feroze Khushi, Paul Walter, Matthew Critchley, Daniel Sams, Shane Snater, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Ben Allison, Charles Allison, Luc Benkenstein, Oliver Bocking, Doug Bracewell, Nick Browne, William Buttleman, Alastair Cook, Robin Das, Naivedyam Dwivedi, Eshun Kalley, Ronnie McKenna, Aaron Nijjar, Jamie Porter, Jamal Richards, Josh Rymell, Raymond Toole, Tom Westley

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Lawrence Batter Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Matthew Critchley All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Feroze Khushi Batter Michael Pepper Batter Simon Harmer ( C ) Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Aaron Beard Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex has a deep batting order that is expected to keep them afloat despite any quick dismissals in the game. Their bowling order was a little expensive in the previous game. The side will have to amp up their performance to have a chance at winning the fixture.

Warwickshire vs Essex Head-to-Head

In the T20 Blast, Warwickshire and Essex have clashed twice. Warwickshire won both the contests. They last clashed in 2015 where Essex failed to chase the target and lost the game by 24 runs.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Nottinghamshire - 2

Warwickshire - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Warwickshire vs Essex Betting Odds

Warwickshire to score over 13.5 fours @ 1.833 (1XBET)

Warwickshire have never shied away from hitting the ball hard and over the boundary. They accumulated a total of 224 fours in 14 games at an average of 16 fours per game. At Edgbaston, WAS mustered 104 fours in 7 games at an average of 14.85. WAS posted 19, 18, 21, 13 & 15 fours in their last five outings. This surpasses this betting target, making it a safe pick. Rob Yates and Alex Davies have reeled in 48 & 45 boundaries for the team respectively.

Warwickshire vs Essex Best Batters

Rob Yates to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Yates emerged as the leading run scorer for Warwickshire in the competition. He amassed 447 runs in 11 games at an average of 40.63. His incredible average is powered by his impressive form in the past few games. He scored 66, 59, 65 & 53 runs in his last four outings. He smashed 53 off 42 in his last game against Durham. His batting skills and current form makes him the best batting prospect from his team.

Michael Pepper to be Essex’s Best Batter

Michael Pepper is one of the few batters in form from the Essex batting line-up. Pepper raised 376 runs in 11 innings at an average of 34.18. He performed well when his team needed him the most in their last fixture. He secured 75 runs off 39 balls in the game against Surrey. His consistency and reliability makes him the best batting pick from Essex.

Warwickshire vs Essex Best Bowlers

Dan Mousley to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Mousley has been a crucial addition to the team in the batting and the bowling line-up. He put on a spectacular bowling display and picked 20 wickets in 14 games that he played in the competition. In his recent innings against Durham, he managed to send two Durham batters back to the stands and conceded 15 runs in the 13 balls he bowled in the game. He possesses an economy rate of 7.28 in the competition and is a threat for the Essex’s batting order.

Matt Critchley to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Matt Critchley has become an important bowling entity in the bowling order of Essex. He picked a total of 20 wickets in 14 games with an economy rate of 8.66. Although he has been expensive in the competition, he managed to pick a great deal of wickets in the competition. He picked 5 Middlesex wickets but could not get any success with the ball in the last game against Surrey. However, he has been consistently picking important wickets for Essex in their campaign.