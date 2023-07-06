Warwickshire vs Essex Match Prediction
WAR
60%
Chance of Winning
ESS
40%
T20
Edgbaston Cricket Ground
Facts
- The sides have collided twice in the format where Warwickshire bagged both the victories.
- Warwickshire are coming into this fixture with an unbeaten streak of seven games.
Warwickshire vs Essex Chances of Winning
Warwickshire or Birmingham Bears have lost only three games and won eleven fixtures in their campaign. They haven't gone beyond the quarterfinals since 2017 and will look to do it now. WAS have won seven games on the trot, possessing a fantastic winning momentum in the competition. They are coming from a win against Durham by 8 runs in their previous outing where the bowlers managed to shine brighter than their batsmen.
On the other hand, Essex pulled off a victory in their last game to qualify for the playoffs this season. They defeated Surrey by 3 wickets to break their losing streak and finish fourth in the points table with only eight wins. The fixture will be a knock-out and will play a direct portal to the semis.
Warwickshire chance of winning - 60%
Essex chance of winning - 40%
Warwickshire vs Essex Betting Tips
Alex Davies and Robert Yates have started WAS’ innings well in the competition and serve as initiators for their destructive batting feat. The pair will look to deliver a steady start in this game. Yates, specifically, has been in terrific form. In the last outing against Durham, Warwickshire settled for a meagre total of 141 with only Yates putting up an impactful individual score of 53 runs. Sam Hain has also recovered from his injury and will certainly boost the team’s batting proficiency.
Essex has an inconsistent batting line-up. With only a few batters standing up to the responsibility, the team had to suffer with constant defeats. However, Michael Pepper unveiled his batting prowess in the competition and scored the highest in the team at an average of 34.18. His spectacular innings of 75 off 39 pummelled the Surrey bowling order and led them to finish in the top four. It won’t be a surprise to witness Pepper blast off in the upcoming game as well.
Warwickshire vs Essex Toss Prediction
Edgbaston, Birmingham, has a lively surface that allows fast bowlers to extract bounce from the track. This gives a good room for the batters to exploit the pace in their favour to cash in a lot of runs at the venue. In the last five games, the side batting first has defended the score on four occasions. Hence, the team winning the toss should prefer batting first here.
Weather Report
The skies over Birmingham would see odd clouds on July 6. The batting conditions will be good here, as seen in the earlier games.
Warwickshire Player List
Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Ethan Brookes, Glenn Maxwell, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali (c),Paul Stirling, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies (Wk), Chris Benjamin (Wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, George Garrett, Hasan Ali, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rob Yates
|
Batter
|
Alex Davies (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Dan Mousley
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Benjamin
|
All-rounder
|
Jacob Bethell
|
Batter
|
Chris Woakes
|
Bowler
|
Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Danny Briggs
|
Bowler
|
Chris Woakes
|
All-rounder
|
Craig Miles
|
Bowler
Warwickshire Team Form
Warwickshire has enjoyed playing the T20 Blast with a talented squad who led the campaign smoothly, winning the majority of their games. Although they faced a hiccup in the middle, they fell back to their winning ways as evident from their consecutive wins in the tournament. Their batting line-up is in great form, backed by an aggressive bowling line-up.
Essex Player List
Simon Harmer ( c ), Daniel Lawrence, Adam Rossington, Michael Pepper, Feroze Khushi, Paul Walter, Matthew Critchley, Daniel Sams, Shane Snater, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Ben Allison, Charles Allison, Luc Benkenstein, Oliver Bocking, Doug Bracewell, Nick Browne, William Buttleman, Alastair Cook, Robin Das, Naivedyam Dwivedi, Eshun Kalley, Ronnie McKenna, Aaron Nijjar, Jamie Porter, Jamal Richards, Josh Rymell, Raymond Toole, Tom Westley
Predicted Playing XI
|
Daniel Lawrence
|
Batter
|
Adam Rossington
|
Wicket-keeper Batter
|
Paul Walter
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Critchley
|
All-rounder
|
Daniel Sams
|
All-rounder
|
Feroze Khushi
|
Batter
|
Michael Pepper
|
Batter
|
Simon Harmer ( C )
|
Bowler
|
Shane Snater
|
Bowler
|
Aaron Beard
|
Bowler
|
Sam Cook
|
Bowler
Essex Team Form
Essex has a deep batting order that is expected to keep them afloat despite any quick dismissals in the game. Their bowling order was a little expensive in the previous game. The side will have to amp up their performance to have a chance at winning the fixture.
Warwickshire vs Essex Head-to-Head
In the T20 Blast, Warwickshire and Essex have clashed twice. Warwickshire won both the contests. They last clashed in 2015 where Essex failed to chase the target and lost the game by 24 runs.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Nottinghamshire - 2
Warwickshire - 0
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Warwickshire vs Essex Betting Odds
Warwickshire to score over 13.5 fours @ 1.833 (1XBET)
Warwickshire have never shied away from hitting the ball hard and over the boundary. They accumulated a total of 224 fours in 14 games at an average of 16 fours per game. At Edgbaston, WAS mustered 104 fours in 7 games at an average of 14.85. WAS posted 19, 18, 21, 13 & 15 fours in their last five outings. This surpasses this betting target, making it a safe pick. Rob Yates and Alex Davies have reeled in 48 & 45 boundaries for the team respectively.
Warwickshire vs Essex Best Batters
Rob Yates to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter
Yates emerged as the leading run scorer for Warwickshire in the competition. He amassed 447 runs in 11 games at an average of 40.63. His incredible average is powered by his impressive form in the past few games. He scored 66, 59, 65 & 53 runs in his last four outings. He smashed 53 off 42 in his last game against Durham. His batting skills and current form makes him the best batting prospect from his team.
Michael Pepper to be Essex’s Best Batter
Michael Pepper is one of the few batters in form from the Essex batting line-up. Pepper raised 376 runs in 11 innings at an average of 34.18. He performed well when his team needed him the most in their last fixture. He secured 75 runs off 39 balls in the game against Surrey. His consistency and reliability makes him the best batting pick from Essex.
Warwickshire vs Essex Best Bowlers
Dan Mousley to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler
Mousley has been a crucial addition to the team in the batting and the bowling line-up. He put on a spectacular bowling display and picked 20 wickets in 14 games that he played in the competition. In his recent innings against Durham, he managed to send two Durham batters back to the stands and conceded 15 runs in the 13 balls he bowled in the game. He possesses an economy rate of 7.28 in the competition and is a threat for the Essex’s batting order.
Matt Critchley to be Essex’s Best Bowler
Matt Critchley has become an important bowling entity in the bowling order of Essex. He picked a total of 20 wickets in 14 games with an economy rate of 8.66. Although he has been expensive in the competition, he managed to pick a great deal of wickets in the competition. He picked 5 Middlesex wickets but could not get any success with the ball in the last game against Surrey. However, he has been consistently picking important wickets for Essex in their campaign.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Warwickshire
The upcoming brawl between Warwickshire and Essex looks like a one-sided affair. Warwickshire are coming into this fixture after seven consecutive wins in the competition. They showcased an extraordinary batting feat throughout the competition, supported equally by their bowling order. Their consistency pushed them to the crown position of the North Group with 11 wins and 3 losses in 14 games. Contrary to the former, Essex were in close competition with Kent to finish fourth in the South Group table but Feroze Khushi’s six on the last ball of the game led them to win the game and nudged them to the playoffs. They finished fourth in the South Group with 8 wins and 6 losses.
Essex will have to display their full potential to have a shot at winning this game against the strong Warwickshire. But it is futile as Warwickshire has been in terrific form and do not show any mercy on the field. The sides have collided twice in the format where WAS emerged out to be the victors on both the occasions. WAS asserted dominance in all the games they have played and are more likely to win this affair.
Warwickshire to win @ 1.69 (Parimatch)
Essex to win @ 2.16 (Parimatch)Bet Now!